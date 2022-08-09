Read full article on original website
Train derailment closes U.S. 50 at Kilby Road
The derailment has shut down all of U.S. 50, and the sheriff's office said it is unknown how long the road will be closed, but they anticipate it will be shut down for the entire morning.
eaglecountryonline.com
City of Lawrenceburg Announces Street Closures for Fire Truck Pull
The Fire Truck Pull to benefit Special Olympics Indiana takes place Saturday at Civic Park. The Lawrenceburg Tigers at the 2021 Fire Truck Pull. Photo by Travis Thayer, Eagle Country 99.3. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – Street closures will be in place Saturday in downtown Lawrenceburg for the Special Olympics Indiana Fire...
WRBI Radio
Overnight restrictions planned on I-74 in Ripley County for beam setting
— Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Milestone Contractors LP plans to set beams next week at the County Road 600 East bridge over I-74 in Ripley County, as part of a superstructure replacement project that began last month. Overnight rolling slow-downs are planned to begin at the bridge near Mile...
Eaton Register Herald
‘It can, and will be repaired’
GRATIS — Residents near and far were saddened by the news of a semi driver getting his truck and trailer stuck inside, and severely damaging, the historic Brubaker Covered Bridge when he attempted to drive through it on Friday, Aug. 5. The 88-foot Brubaker Bridge was built in 1887...
Fox 19
Juveniles hospitalized with burns, smoke inhalation as large fire destroys SE Indiana home
RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Two juveniles were taken to a hospital when they were burned and suffered smoke inhalation as a large fire destroyed a home in southeastern Indiana overnight, fire officials say. The juveniles are being treated at Margaret Mary Community Hospital in Batesville, according to the Osgood...
WRBI Radio
OCOF conducting transportation needs assessment survey
— One Community One Family (OCOF) is partnering with the Center for Collaborative Systems Change at Indiana University to conduct research on Southeastern Indiana’s transportation needs. They are asking the public to participate in a short, voluntary survey to get opinions on transportation options and barriers in Ripley, Franklin,...
Carmel business owner shocked after receiving $117,683 power bill
A Carmel business owner got quite the shock when she received a $117,683 Duke Energy bill for the month of June.
1 killed in crash on ramp onto I-465
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD confirmed one person died in a crash near the off ramp of West 10th Street onto I-465 Thursday. According to IMPD, a driver died when his or her vehicle struck another vehicle in that area. It’s unclear if the death is a result of the crash or a medical episode. The Marion […]
WRBI Radio
Batesville Council approves updates to land use portion of city ordinance book
— Batesville City Council this week passed an ordinance updating the land usage portion of the city ordinance manual. The vote concludes a lengthy process to update the code and create necessary changes. Mayor Mike Bettice says it didn’t involve just a few pages. “We’ve been trying to do...
Wave 3
2 arrested after ISP pursuit and crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - Two people were arrested Thursday after leading an Indiana State Police Trooper on a pursuit on rural roadways in Washington and Orange Counties. According to ISP around 12:40p.m., a trooper was patrolling on US 150 in Washington County when he saw a dark-colored SUV driving...
WANE-TV
ISP: Two arrested after chase and crash in rural Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were arrested after leading troopers on a chase in rural southern Indiana on Thursday, according to the Indiana State Police. A trooper patrolling U.S. 150 in Washington County saw a dark-colored SUV travelling at a high rate of speed. The trooper clocked the SUV going 73-miles-per-hour in a 55-miles-per-hour zone, state police said in a media release.
WIBC.com
Hundreds Of Sheep Rescued From Horrible Conditions At Decatur County Farm
GREENSBURG, Ind. — A Decatur County man is facing animal cruelty and neglect charges after more than 300 hair sheep were discovered in horrible conditions at his farm. James Hamilton was arrested when police were called about what was happening at his farm. Officers found roughly 2-3 feet of sheep feces inside Hamilton’s home where some of the sheep were being kept.
WIBC.com
Enough Concrete to Replace a Pyramid: New Runway Being Built at the Airport
INDIANAPOLIS--It’s enough concrete to build a two-lane highway all the way from Indianapolis to Terre Haute. But, some of the old concrete will be recycled for the new runway being built at the Indianapolis International Airport. And, the constructions means 2,700 jobs. Part of the reason a new runway...
953wiki.com
Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin is the Indiana Sheriff of the Year for 2022 AGAIN
First Sheriff to receive this honor three years in a row. Scott County-On 8-10-2022, the Indiana Sheriffs' Association (ISA) awarded Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin the Indiana Sheriff of the Year for 2022, receiving the prestigious honor for the third year in a row. Sheriff Goodin was honored last night at the annual ISA Conference President's Dinner held in French Lick, Indiana having received the award for the third time in a row. The award is presented annually by the ISA based upon the following criteria..."This award is to be given annually to a Sheriff who has performed the duties of his or her office in the highest professional manner as well as to enhance the Office of Sheriff. This award is intended to recognize a Sheriff who has shown unusual initiative and imagination in the performance of his or her duty". Sheriff Goodin became the Sheriff of Scott County and was selected by the ISA for this award immediately following his first year in office in 2020. In 2021 the ISA selected all 92 Sheriffs for this award based on the response by all to the COVID-19 crisis and the unthinkable impact it had across the state. This year, Sheriff Goodin was again selected outright by the ISA committee as the Sheriff of the year for 2022, a "triple-crown success" if you will. The Sheriff is one (1) of 92 Sheriffs considered for the award by the committee...having been selected outright twice in their first term as Sheriff, according to Laura Vest of the ISA, is unheard of. Sheriff Goodin humbly provided the following comment..."I am the luckiest man alive...doing a job I love in service to my community is a gift that I will never take for granted. With our community-oriented policing, the Scott County Sheriff's Office is 23,900 members strong...together, we are all "Sheriff of the Year". The Executive Director of the Indiana Sheriff's Association, retired Sheriff Stephen Luce of Knox County, said it best..."with the current crime rates plummeting in Scott County, receiving a safe community award from Crime Stoppers, and being a model community-oriented policing community along with the Scott County jail being termed a "model jail for other jails to copy", Sheriff Goodin has set a gold standard for other Sheriff's Offices in Indiana to follow".
WRBI Radio
Tax abatement granted for restoration of historic Greensburg church
Greensburg, IN — Greensburg City Council on Tuesday night approved a five-year tax abatement for Heritage Hill Events, LLC. Evan Manship and his wife, the former Emily Oesterling, plan to redevelop the old St. Mary’s Catholic Church (pictured) on East Street into an event center. “Obviously, weddings will...
This 3 Story Indoor Playground in Indiana is Reminiscent of Discovery Zone
You're going to want to take the kids to visit this indoor playground in Indiana. Going to Discovery Zone was one of my favorite things to do as a kid. Once it closed down, it devastated us 90's kids. We all wish that we had something like that again to take our kids to, right? There are several places in Indiana that are similar to Discovery Zone that has opened within the past ten years or so. Places like Smiley Indoor Waterpark, Kid's Planet, and Jak's Warehouse, all offer so much for families to do indoors. Recently, we got some great news here in Evansville that a new indoor playground, similar to Discovery Zone, called Deep Blue Indoor Play will be opening soon. However, there is yet another massive indoor playground for families to enjoy in Indiana that you have got to check out for yourself.
These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide
People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in.
Martinsville man dies in Howard County crash after being ejected through sunroof
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A Martinsville man was killed in a Howard County crash Sunday after being ejected from a vehicle’s sunroof. Howard County sheriff’s deputies were sent to a multi-vehicle crash around 3:15 p.m. on U.S. 31 just north of U.S. 35. Investigators say a 21-year-old Fort Wayne woman in a Lexus was going […]
Inside Indiana Business
Taurus Tool marking expansion in Delaware County
A tool-making company in Delaware County is marking its new location. Taurus Tool and Engineering recently relocated to a 66,000-square-foot facility in Muncie, which is more than double its previous space and provides room to expand. Taurus provides contract machining work, including CNC turning, milling and fabrication. It also designs...
WIBC.com
Firefighters: Fire at Indy SW Side Construction Site Could Burn for Several Days
INDIANAPOLIS–A fire is being reported this morning on the southwest side of Indianapolis. Firefighters say it is on West Morris Street between Holt Road and Belmont Avenue. Lots of trees somehow caught on fire. “It looks to be the product of a construction site. This used to be the...
