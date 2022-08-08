Read full article on original website
wdac.com
Judge Upholds Delaware Auditor Effort To Subpoena Medicaid Records
DOVER, DE (AP) – A motion by Delaware’s Department of Health and Social Services to quash a subpoena from the state auditor’s office seeking information regarding eligibility for Medicaid programs has been denied by a Superior Court judge. The judge rejected the notion that Auditor Kathleen McGuiness does not have the authority under Delaware law to conduct performance audits of state agencies such as the Division of Medicaid and Medical Assistance. DHSS attorneys argued that the auditor’s duties were limited to conducting after-the-fact “postaudits” of financial transactions by state agencies. McGuiness says DHSS for the past several years has been unable to demonstrate that it is effectively screening Medicaid applicants for eligibility before approving or denying benefits.
WBOC
Delaware Attorney General Announces Launch of Abortion Legal Helpline
WILMINGTON, Del. - On Wednesday, Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings announced the launch of the new Legal Abortion Helpline. The Helpline will provide free legal advice and guidance to anyone in Delaware, including people seeking an abortion and healthcare providers and organizations providing support for abortion patients. This comes after...
Appoquinimink School District in Delaware buys its own fleet of buses, hires drivers
The Appoquinimink School District purchased 19 of their own school buses and hired 22 drivers.
delawarepublic.org
Department of Education launches review of Delaware's public education funding system
Delaware’s Department of Education is taking a first step to rethinking how the state funds public education. DOE has hired an outside research firm to assess the state’s funding structure and recommend changes that could improve educational equity. The evaluation is a requirement of a 2020 settlement between...
delawaretoday.com
New Neighborhoods in Delaware Where You Can Have It All
These seven neighborhoods throughout Delaware are known for their unparalleled amenities, luxury homes and community spirit. As the real estate market continues to percolate for home sellers, new construction both upstate and down focuses on creating spaces where residents can have it all. From live music shows and Halloween parades to beautiful homes galore, here are just a few of Delaware’s hottest neighborhoods.
Delaware town’s mayor says $25K grant to museum with Confederate flag ‘dead in the water’
Just a few weeks ago, the southern Delaware municipality of Georgetown awarded a grant of nearly $25,000 to a museum that flies a Confederate flag next to a monument dedicated to its veterans of the Civil War. Georgetown’s Town Council had authorized the money despite vehement opposition by Mayor Bill...
Big changes for voters ahead of Delaware primary election: Early voting, no registration deadline
No registration deadline and early voting are some of the changes for Delaware's primary.
New NCCo bills show new way to figure out taxes
New Castle County’s just-mailed tax bills come with an explanatory letter titled “Local service function tax rates have changed.” People who live in unincorporated parts of the county – and that’s most residents – and businesses in these unincorporated areas “will not see any change to their property tax rate,” the letter says. But it’s a different story for residents ... Read More
delawarebusinessnow.com
Guest view: DE’s legislative session: Partisan rule leaves Delaware taxpayers out
Editor’s note: A Better Delaware is a public policy group founded by Delaware Shoprite CEO Chris Kenny. As America enters a recession and inflation reaches a 40-year high, one might think Delaware would take some of its $1 billion budget surplus to ease the burden on taxpayers and small businesses. If you ask a legislator, they might point to the one-time $300 “relief check” they graciously returned to each Delaware taxpayer. But the reality is, every opportunity the General Assembly had to provide meaningful relief that would incentivize growth and create economic opportunity — they met with inaction. That’s in stark contrast to 24 states which, during the same period of time, enacted lasting tax cuts.
U.S. marshal from Maryland accused in multi-million dollar romance scam
BALTIMORE -- A special deputy U.S. marshal and Justice Department contractor from Maryland faces a federal charge over his alleged role in a romance scam targeting more than 20 victims, authorities said.Isodore Iwuagwu, 35, of Upper Marlboro, appeared in U.S. District Court on Wednesday to face a federal charge of conspiring to commit money laundering related to numerous online romance scams, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release.Iwuagwu, identified by authorities as a special deputy U.S. marshal and Justice Department contractor who does security work for the agency's facilities, is accused of playing a role in a romance...
10,000-mile walk includes stop in Delaware
He graduated from college, landed a well-paying job in corporate finance and bought his first home. Then, he dropped it all and embarked on a journey that would change his life forever. Isaiah Glen Shields talked with Delaware LIVE News on his 400th day walking across the country. Cars and trucks whizzed by — many of them offering friendly honks ... Read More
If you’re looking for a rental home, you already know this
Delaware’s rental vacancy rate has fallen to the third lowest in the country, according to recently released U.S. Census Bureau data. The vacancy rate indicates the percentage of year-round rental units that are unoccupied at the end of each quarter. According to the Census Bureau, only 2.6% of Delaware’s year-round rental units were vacant at the end of June. Only ... Read More
20 Delaware Firefighters Heading To California To Help Battle McKinney Fire
SMYRNA, Del. (CBS) — Twenty Delaware firefighters trained to tackle wildfires are flying out west Tuesday afternoon. The team is hoping to lend a helping hand as wildfires scorch California. They’re headed to battle the McKinney Fire in the Klamath National Forest, near the border of California and Oregon. This is the first assignment of the year for Delaware’s wildfire crew. Their last trip was to Montana last summer to help fight the Harris Mountain Fire. The team is expected to depart at 1 p.m.
Milford School District announces Temporary Vacancy
A vacancy exists for the Area B Seat on the Milford Board of Education for a temporary term until the conclusion of the 2022-2023 fiscal year, set to expire on June 30, 2023. Interested persons shall submit a formal request for consideration of appointment with a letter of interest, accompanied by a resume of the applicant’s education and professional background, ... Read More
WGAL
Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in Montgomery County will soon expire
CENTER SQUARE, Pa. — A Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $100,000 that was sold last year will soon expire, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The unclaimed winning ticket from the drawing on Sept. 20, 2021, was sold at the Wawa at 1015 Dekalb Pike in Center Square, Montgomery County.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police name Most Wanted suspects
(WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help with locating their eight most wanted suspects. State Police say as of August 8, all but 2 of their 10 Most Wanted individuals remain at large. Michael Edward Akerly is wanted for an alleged 1998 rape and...
WGMD Radio
Tensions over Rehoboth Tour Bus Parking Result in Arrest
Rehoboth Beach police have had some difficulties this summer with charter or “tour” buses arriving in town unannounced with the intentions of loading and unloading typically at the bandstand horseshoe, especially on Saturdays. Police have routinely redirected the buses to the area behind the firehouse where two 15-minute parking spaces are reserved for buses to load and unload.
Ocean City Today
Three from Salisbury face robbery charges in Ocean City
Two men and a juvenile face robbery charges in Ocean City after two of them walked up and snatched two necklaces from the victim’s neck and assaulted him and another person in the process. Brandon Eugene Lawrence, 18, and Andre Lamont Henry, 19, both from Salisbury were arrested by...
PhillyBite
The Best Crab Cakes in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
