Beautiful spacious 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condominium being sold furnished and turnkey that offers a spectacular view of the ocean and beach, granite countertops, white cabinets and appliances, new tiles floors, fresh paint throughout, and ready to enjoy. Being sold fee simple with no land rent this condo is a fantastic rental investment, or you can enjoy a beach getaway just for yourself. All of this is in the premiere Edgewater House condominium in the resort community of Sea Colony This premier beach resort delivers outstanding amenities including a half mile private beach, 12 swimming pools inclusive of two indoor year-round pools, 34 tennis courts, 6 indoor, with nationally recognized staff of instructors and a multitude of programs for all ages. The community also has a world class fitness center that was renovated offering classes and instruction year-round, a tram service in season, year-round security, walking and jogging paths, and all that Bethany Beach has to offer.

BETHANY BEACH, DE ・ 4 DAYS AGO