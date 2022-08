Denver gives final approval to catalytic converter sale reporting system

Up and down the Front Range, Coloradans have come to know bad air-quality days as the norm during summer months. The sky turns hazy, the air feels thick, eyes burn, throats scratch and we are reminded to hunker down inside. Without action from our state leaders, and the appointees who have been charged with cleaning up our air and protecting our health, we will have more days like this, moving further away from the Colorado of bluebird skies and endless opportunity for outdoor activity that we know and love.

COLORADO STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO