McLeod Health Cheraw honors 2022 teen volunteers
CHERAW, S.C. — McLeod Health Cheraw recently recognized three area teens for their participation in the 2022 Summer Teen Volunteer Program. A closing ceremony was held on Aug. 8 at the hospital for the teens. During their summer vacation, the teens volunteered to work directly with hospital healthcare professionals...
communitytimessc.com
Singleton Family Reunion Weekend 2022 Honoring Marcus & Amy Singleton
Singleton Family Reunion 2022 Committee Members/great great grandchildren of Marcus & Amy Singleton, Larry Singleton, Parnell Singleton (Mister of Ceremony), Alvenia Singleton (Mistress of Ceremony), Former NY Giants Middle Line Backer and NFL Hall of Famer Harry Carson, Ruth Carson, Arthur Holmes, Johnny Holmes Albert Singleton, Jr. , Rinda M. Pringle, and Jackie R. Harris.
borderbelt.org
Lumbee tribe is on a home-building spree in a region that desperately needs housing
Bridget McNutt was 18 when she left Robeson County for the Army. Nearly two decades later, after traveling the world and serving in battle-torn Iraq, her home in southeastern North Carolina was foreign to her. As she worked to manage her post-traumatic stress disorder, McNutt helped others. She held jobs...
Up and Coming Weekly
Local organizers host best pitmasters in barbecue cook off
Barbecue lovers, beware. The “Black BBQ Cook Off” will hit the ground running at the Murchison Road Food Truck Park on Aug. 21 from 12 to 5 p.m. The cook off will coincide with the second annual “I Love My Community Cookout and Giveaway,” and the eclectic art show “Expression Through the Arts.”
wpde.com
Extra police officers at Darlington High School following fights, official says
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — There are extra police officers this week on the campus of Darlington High School following several fights, according to Darlington County School District Communications Director Audrey Childers. Childers said most of these incidents have taken place before school and during lunch in the courtyard. She...
peedeenewsnetwork.com
Darlington Raceway & South Carolina Department of Public Safety Partner on Safe Driving Campaign
DARLINGTON, S.C. —Darlington Raceway and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) announced a partnership on a campaign to bring awareness to safe driving practices across the state of South Carolina. The new partnership was unveiled at a press conference with S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster, SCDPS Director Robert G. Woods, IV and Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp at Plyler Park in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Marlboro County Schools in beginning stages of search for new, permanent superintendent
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marlboro County School District has started the process of finding a new permanent superintendent. District Attorney Michael Davidson said at Tuesday’s night Board of Trustees meeting that officials are putting together a list of survey questions. Once that’s finished, he said they will be shared with the community to […]
peedeenewsnetwork.com
Florence Library Presents Fall Teen Programming
The Florence County Library Teen Services Department has monthly programming for teens this fall. A variety of craft and STEM programs will be available for those in the 6th through 12th grades. All programs are free and take place on Mondays from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. on the following dates:
1 stabbed in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to a hospital Tuesday after a stabbing in Florence County, according to authorities. The stabbing happened at the Suburban hotel on West Lucas Street, according to Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The victim’s condition was not immediately known. Investigators remained at the […]
The Post and Courier
SLED investigating allegations made against Williamsburg County DSN, state agency confirms
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating allegations of abuse, neglect and exploitation by the Williamsburg County Board of Disabilities and Special needs, according to a statement by the state Department of Disabilities and Special Needs. South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (SC DDSN) officials initiated an...
WITN
Grand Strand, Pee Dee agencies offer support after Florence Co. paramedic killed while responding to crash
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – There has been an outpouring of support for the Florence County Emergency Medical Services after one of its paramedics was killed while responding to a crash on Thursday night. Florence County EMS said paramedics were treating victims of a crash on Pamplico Highway when...
ems1.com
S.C. paramedic among 2 dead after car hits first responders at crash site
FLORENCE, S.C. — A South Carolina paramedic was among two people killed after a car ran into first responders working a crash, officials said. Florence County Emergency Medical Services said it was working with other agencies at the site of a crash when a car barreled through. The car hit at least four people, “including one of the paramedics and two law enforcement officers,” according to officials.
country1037fm.com
Been To Buc-ees Yet?
Being from Texas, we’re familiar with the road stop/travel center/truck stop phenomenon known as “Buc-ees.” Recently, one of the largest locations we’ve seen opened right off I-95 in Florence. We see it all the time on our way to and from Myrtle Beach, but have never taken the opportunity to pop in. Mostly because there’s no such thing as just “popping in” Buc-ees. You’ve got to spend some time in there. However, yesterday, Debbie, our son’s girlfriend (Jess), and I went down to Conway to drop off some furniture for his house where he’s living this school year (Coastal Carolina). We got what we needed to accomplish put behind us early, so we were just leisurely heading back home when it hit me, “Let’s go to Buc-ees.” Jess had never been. Also, she’s the epitome of a “small town girl” (she grew up in Latta, SC) so this struck me as an opportunity for fun to watch her get REALLY overwhelmed, REALLY fast. If you’ve never been…
1 dead in Florence shooting, 3rd on same street this year
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are investigating after a deadly shooting Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. It happened at about 1:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Maxwell Street, according to Police Capt. Mike Brandt. The person was found dead inside of a house. There is a history of violent crime in the area. One […]
WMBF
Florence city leaders demolish abandoned houses in attempt to reduce crime
FLORENCE, S.C. -- (WMBF) - Florence city leaders are using $500,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act funds to demolish abandoned houses. The demolition program allows the city to reduce crime, beautify the city and reduce health hazards. Daniel Sparks lives near one of the houses being demolished on East...
Troopers: 1 dead, 2 airlifted in crash in Chesterfield County
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — One person has died and two others have been hospitalized in a two-car crash in Chesterfield County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened Tuesday around 11 p.m. near Kirkley and McMillian roads near Jefferson, South Carolina. A 60-year-old driver of a...
wpde.com
Search underway for man possibly in need of help in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Marion County deputies are searching for a man who may have mental health issues and may be in need of help. The search is underway in the area of Highway 76 at Airport Court, according to officials with the Marion County Sheriff's Office. Officials...
wpde.com
Florence family stuck in Dominican Republic following flight delays
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Charlena Sellers, 53, of Florence said she and three members of her family have been stuck in Punta Cana, which is the easternmost tip of the Dominican Republic, following several flight delays. Sellers said 12 members of her family went to the country to celebrate...
WMBF
2 Pamplico Hwy crashes involve multiple Florence first responders, Sheriff says
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - There are multiple “bad injuries” after two crashes on Pamplico Highway, the Florence County Sheriff says. Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said an EMS worker, Florence police officer and state trooper are involved in the crashes on Pamplico Highway. Few details are currently available.
dillonheraldonline.com
Lake View Man Grows 54-lb. Watermelon
Randy Jones has grown this 54-lb. watermelon in his garden at his home at May Hilltop in Lake View, S.C. He used only water and 10-10-10 fertilizer. (Photo by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald)
