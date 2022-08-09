Read full article on original website
ANALYSIS: Are Attorneys Still Uprooting From Their Jobs?
The temptation for attorneys to pull up roots and leave their jobs still persists after more than two years of the Great Resignation, according to the results from two recent Bloomberg Law surveys. Last month, I analyzed survey results showing that many attorneys reported that their colleagues who left their...
Ex-Dentons Compliance Officer Leaves for Sigma7 Startup (1)
Sigma7 has hired former Dentons counsel and global compliance officer Deborah Rimmler as general counsel, as the new risk services startup manages its rapid growth since its May debut. Rimmler advised Dentons global clients on security and privacy matters, and negotiated collaborative agreements with privacy breach notification and compliance control...
Six Misconceptions About Employee Retention Credit Eligibility
In March 2020, Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act’s employee retention credit in just 12 days with no contemporary legislative history. The IRS has not and will not issue formal regulatory guidance, leaving some gray areas and many unanswered questions for taxpayers. The initial confusion surrounding eligibility for the employee retention credit was further exacerbated by subsequent legislative changes to the CARES Act, resulting in an eligibility matrix for employers to navigate with little guidance.
ESG risk management for banking
[Download our free ESG Toolkit for the financial services industry for guidance on ESG strategies, preparing ESG reports and disclosures, and engaging with the board of directors on how to identify and manage ESG risks.]. Are banks exposed to ESG risks?. Banks may be exposed to ESG and climate risks...
Hedge Funds Face SEC Push to Share More on Their Strategies (2)
Hedge funds would have to start giving the government significantly more information about their investment strategies under a proposal from the. to better keep tabs on risks to the financial system. The expansion of confidential filings that big managers must file quarterly with the SEC would mark one of the...
Did Big Law Learn Anything From the Demise of Dewey & LeBoeuf?
Maybe it’s not seared in your memory like the names Enron or Bernie Madoff. But in the rarefield world of Big Law, the ignominious end of Dewey & LeBoeuf was a traumatic event. If you were following the news 10 years ago you might remember the death watch that...
New York Employers Paying Biweekly Hit With Wage Class Actions
Walmart Inc. wants a higher court to determine if New York workers can sue for damages if they were paid less than weekly, an interpretation of state wage law that employer advocates say has exposed companies to billions of dollars in potential liability. Walmart is defending against a class action...
Employer Alert—EEOC Pay Reporting Is Set to Return
“Watch out, it is coming,” the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission cautioned employers on the return of EEO-1 Component 2 pay data reporting. So said EEOC Commissioner Keith Sonderling, who recently made the announcement to attendees of the 2022 DirectEmployers Annual Meeting & Conference. His comments are but one of the many indications that the requirement will return. Below, we dive into why that is.
More Changes Are on the Way for Cryptocurrency Tax Reporting
The crypto industry has faced a number of challenges over the past few months. In June, the price of bitcoin dropped to its lowest value in nearly two years, shaking confidence and leading to layoffs in platforms and supporting organizations. Despite the setbacks, crypto is still huge—according to CoinMarket, the...
Ohio Attorneys Can Hold Crypto in Escrow, Ethics Board Says
Ohio attorneys can accept and hold cryptocurrency in escrow for clients and third parties, but they must take steps to protect it and avoid getting involved in money laundering and other fraud, the state’s professional conduct board said. Many international clients prefer using cryptocurrency for business transactions, according to...
