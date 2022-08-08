ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIXS FM 108

Suspect Flees the Area After a Shooting at Corpus Christi Mall

Monday afternoon people were walking around La Palmera Mall in Corpus Christi without any idea about the violence that was happening just feet away. Those who pulled into the mall that afternoon were met with a congested area full of backed-up traffic. Police cars surrounded the front entrance as bystanders stood around concerned and confused.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Gas station murder on Corpus Christi's Southside

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A shooting at a Southside Corpus Christi gas station Tuesday morning turned into a homicide just before noon after the victim died at the hospital. 30-year-old Julian Lopez has been arrested and charged with murder, according to the CCPD blotter page. The shooting took place...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Q92

6 Young Corpus Kids Found Malnourished and Alone

Six children in Corpus Christi, all under 10 years old, were found abandoned and malnourished inside a hot trailer home. The children were dirty, pampers were soiled, food was rotten, and there was not a single trace of adult supervision.'. BEGGING THEIR MOTHER TO COME HOME. The oldest, a 9-year-old...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#The Mall#Violent Crime#Christi Police Department#La Palmera Mall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIII 3News

Coastal Bend law enforcement key in on golf cart safety

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The tragedy in Galveston where an alleged drunk driver struck a golf cart killing four people brings renewed focus on golf cart operation here in the Coastal Bend. "Sometimes they ignore stuff that's important and it's important to their safety," said Scott Tanzer who owns...
PORT ARANSAS, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Dog search leads to ‘fiasco’ at preserve

A lost, possibly injured dog and its frantic owners gave Port Aransas Police Department officers what was likely their biggest headache of the weekend. When a mother and her son heard the dog was seen limping in Charlie’s Pasture, they took off to rescue it. Before the night was over, they would get their Jeep stuck in the mud flats […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
kogt.com

Tommy Shelton Jr.

Tommy Shelton Jr., 69, of Corpus Christi, Texas, passed away on July 15, 2022, at his home. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery in West Orange, Texas. Born in Orange, Texas on January 1, 1953, he was the...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

School buses for Flour Bluff ISD delayed by 1 hour

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff Independent School District announced through their social media page that all buses will be delayed by one hour. Kristen Bily, Executive Director of Communications with Flour Bluff ISD, said that the delay is due to traffic delays and other issues resulting from students returning to the classroom.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Old Christus Spohn Hospital to be demolished

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Christus Spohn Hospital officials reiterated to county commissioners Wednesday the plans for the demolition of the old Memorial Hospital building. The old building should be gone by the end of the year. "It has come time for Memorial to begin demolition of Memorial," said Jonny...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy