Robstown Police investigate altercation involving couple, firearm found at residence
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday around noon, officers were called to 835 West Avenue drive in regards to a shooting involving a child. When officers arrived they found an 18-year-old male with a gun shot wound on his left arm. The man stated that he accidently shot himself, according to a statement from Robstown Police.
Suspect Flees the Area After a Shooting at Corpus Christi Mall
Monday afternoon people were walking around La Palmera Mall in Corpus Christi without any idea about the violence that was happening just feet away. Those who pulled into the mall that afternoon were met with a congested area full of backed-up traffic. Police cars surrounded the front entrance as bystanders stood around concerned and confused.
Fire officials investigate cause of large fire involving building, cars near downtown Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A large fire near downtown Corpus Christi sent thick black smoke into the air Thursday afternoon. Several emergency crews responded to the blaze on the 900 block of N. Staples St. The fire broke out just after 1 p.m. According to fire officials this began...
Gas station murder on Corpus Christi's Southside
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A shooting at a Southside Corpus Christi gas station Tuesday morning turned into a homicide just before noon after the victim died at the hospital. 30-year-old Julian Lopez has been arrested and charged with murder, according to the CCPD blotter page. The shooting took place...
6 Young Corpus Kids Found Malnourished and Alone
Six children in Corpus Christi, all under 10 years old, were found abandoned and malnourished inside a hot trailer home. The children were dirty, pampers were soiled, food was rotten, and there was not a single trace of adult supervision.'. BEGGING THEIR MOTHER TO COME HOME. The oldest, a 9-year-old...
Arrest made for homicide that took place on Lawton Street earlier this week
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An arrest has been made in a homicide that took place earlier this week on Lawton Street. SWAT unit officers arrested 38-year-old Jerry Griffin earlier Wednesday at a home they said he was hiding in. According to police, Griffin is connected to the death of...
CCPD: One person arrested, one hospitalized following La Palmera Mall shooting
Corpus Christi Police Department officials said there was an isolated incident at La Palmera Mall on Monday afternoon.
CCPD: Man arrested for murder on Lawton Street
According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, 38-year-old Jerry Griffin was arrested Wednesday evening and is being charged with murder.
Additional details from Monday afternoon shootings, bank robbery
The Corpus Christi Police Department confirmed on Tuesday that 42-year-old Anthony Carrington was connected to two shootings and a bank robbery. KRIS 6 News lays out details from the arrest report.
Two-alarm fire on North Staples now under control
If you are seeing a big plume of smoke in the sky, it is a result of the blaze on the city's North Side, across I-37 from City Hall.
Nueces County ESD #2 respond to large structure fire off Webb Street
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire crews responded to a large structure fire in the area of 700 Webb Street late Wednesday night. Numerous agencies showed up to battle the blaze. No injuries were reported. There is no word on what caused the fire.
One person critically injured in shooting near CHRISTUS Spohn Shoreline
CCPD Public Information senior officer Gena Peña said the victim had critical injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
Man dies, another arrested after Tuesday morning South Side shooting
The fatal shooting took place at a Stripes convenience store on Ayers and Bevecrest, near the Bowlero bowling alley.
Emergency crews working house fire in Flour Bluff
The fire is located at the 700 block of Webb Street near NAS Drive. KRIS 6 News has a crew on-scene awaiting details.
Coastal Bend law enforcement key in on golf cart safety
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The tragedy in Galveston where an alleged drunk driver struck a golf cart killing four people brings renewed focus on golf cart operation here in the Coastal Bend. "Sometimes they ignore stuff that's important and it's important to their safety," said Scott Tanzer who owns...
portasouthjetty.com
Dog search leads to ‘fiasco’ at preserve
A lost, possibly injured dog and its frantic owners gave Port Aransas Police Department officers what was likely their biggest headache of the weekend. When a mother and her son heard the dog was seen limping in Charlie’s Pasture, they took off to rescue it. Before the night was over, they would get their Jeep stuck in the mud flats […]
kogt.com
Tommy Shelton Jr.
Tommy Shelton Jr., 69, of Corpus Christi, Texas, passed away on July 15, 2022, at his home. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery in West Orange, Texas. Born in Orange, Texas on January 1, 1953, he was the...
School buses for Flour Bluff ISD delayed by 1 hour
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff Independent School District announced through their social media page that all buses will be delayed by one hour. Kristen Bily, Executive Director of Communications with Flour Bluff ISD, said that the delay is due to traffic delays and other issues resulting from students returning to the classroom.
Corpus Christi business owners concerned about alcohol sales at American Bank Center
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi City Council meeting Tuesday saw local business owners voice concern about OVG 360's business model for managing the American Bank Center. “I’m asking as a citizen and a business owner, please dive deeper into the situation," said Casey Lain, owner of House...
Old Christus Spohn Hospital to be demolished
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Christus Spohn Hospital officials reiterated to county commissioners Wednesday the plans for the demolition of the old Memorial Hospital building. The old building should be gone by the end of the year. "It has come time for Memorial to begin demolition of Memorial," said Jonny...
