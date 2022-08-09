ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

Florida Casket Co. renovation design approved

The Downtown Development Review Board unanimously awarded final design approval Aug. 11 for the Jacksonville Historical Society’s proposed renovation of the Florida Casket Co. building. The building, at 318 Palmetto St. next to the historical society’s offices in the former St. Luke’s Hospital, was built in 1882. It is...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Saxum preparing for $60.8 million freezer warehouse

The city is reviewing a construction permit application for Saxum Real Estate to build a 334,022-square-foot refrigerated warehouse at a cost of $60.77 million in Imeson International Industrial Park in North Jacksonville. Primus Builders Inc. of Woodstock, Georgia, is the contractor for the food distribution facility on 32.37 acres at...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridaconstructionnews.com

Jacksonville approves Corner Lot multi-family community

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Jacksonville city council unanimously approved rezoning a 16.4-acre parcel north of I-295 and west of I-95 that will include a new market-rate Corner Lot multi-family community. Located at 12921 Duval Rd., the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Bringing the Caribbean to Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Caribbean Carnival brings the Caribbean to Jacksonville annually in the hot summer month of August. Come out and enjoy Caribbean culture through their food, artists and mas bands. Come “lime” with us! The event will be held on Saturday, August 13th at Metropolitan Park, from noon to 9pm. It is a three part event, with a parade, festival and concert.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Oakleaf Hobby Lobby taking three-store space

Construction of the OakLeaf Hobby Lobby store, the area’s fifth, is in review at a job cost of $1.6 million. The city is reviewing permits for the project that will combine three existing tenant spaces to create a 53,500-square-foot Hobby Lobby between SuperTarget and PetSmart. The Hobby Lobby will...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

The go-to spot for vintage apparel

A new spot has opened up off Beach Blvd. & Hodges and it has unique items from everything Vintage, Sneakers, and Streetwear in Duval County. This will be you new #1 go to spot for vintage Jaguar apparel as well. Owner Kameron Mitchell said he dedicated the last 3 years...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Yulee residents say their new custom homes riddled with problems

YULEE, Fla. — Flooding, broken doors, and unfinished construction are just a few of the issues homeowners in the Tributary Community in Yulee are living with. Residents say they were excited to move into their new custom-built home but instead say when they moved in, their homes were riddled with broken appliances, plumbing problems, flooding, broken doors and holes in the wall.
YULEE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Top commercial sales of the week

Buyer: Blue Reef Group Inc. Type: 96 residential lots in Courtney Oak & Courtney Chase SilverLeaf parcels 7A-7B Buyer: Intervest Construction of Jax Inc. Seller: Land Planners Development II Inc. DUVAL. $8,627,389. 1251 W. Church St., 1355, 1357 and 1401 W. Beaver St., 820 Barnett St. and Minnie Street, Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Masks will be required again on base at NAS Jacksonville, starting Monday

NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All facilities at Naval Air Station Jacksonville will require facemasks until further notice, starting Monday, because of a rise in COVID-19 cases in Duval County, base officials announced Thursday. The base is shifting to “Health Protection Condition Level Charlie,” which also means ceremonies...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Ring found in Fernandina Beach: Are you the owner?

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – A Nassau County resident found a ring near Sliders restaurant in Fernandina Beach and turned it in to News4JAX in hopes of finding the owner of the jewelry. The ring is silver in color. It has an inscription on the outer portion of the band....
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
floridapolitics.com

Jacksonville Bold for 8.10.22: Sheriff shows up

The race for Jacksonville Sheriff is heating up. The stretch run continues for five Jacksonville Sheriff candidates Wednesday night, by way of a televised debate at 8 p.m. on WJXT. With a field of four Democrats against one Republican, the only thing we know is — this race almost assuredly...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

United Way of Northeast Florida names new CEO

The United Way of Northeast Florida is turning to one of its former executives as its next leader. Melanie D. Patz, its former vice president of community impact, will be the nonprofit’s next president and CEO. The nonprofit announced its selection Aug. 9. Patz will start Sept. 26. Patz...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Demonstrators decry rising costs of rent in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Local activist groups including Florida Rising, Florida For All and the Jacksonville Community Action Committee gathered for a rally Tuesday evening in front of City Hall, speaking out against rising rent costs. They’re calling for a more equitable distribution of tax dollars from the city budget...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
trazeetravel.com

Top Spots to Stop Along Florida's A1A

Looking for a fun road trip? Take to Florida’s A1A, a 300-plus-mile highway following the state’s Atlantic Coast. Where are some of the best spots to stop along this designated Scenic & Historic Coastal Byway? Here are a few ideas:. If you fly into Jacksonville, Florida, to start...
FLORIDA STATE

