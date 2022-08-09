Read full article on original website
Jacksonville Daily Record
Florida Casket Co. renovation design approved
The Downtown Development Review Board unanimously awarded final design approval Aug. 11 for the Jacksonville Historical Society’s proposed renovation of the Florida Casket Co. building. The building, at 318 Palmetto St. next to the historical society’s offices in the former St. Luke’s Hospital, was built in 1882. It is...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Saxum preparing for $60.8 million freezer warehouse
The city is reviewing a construction permit application for Saxum Real Estate to build a 334,022-square-foot refrigerated warehouse at a cost of $60.77 million in Imeson International Industrial Park in North Jacksonville. Primus Builders Inc. of Woodstock, Georgia, is the contractor for the food distribution facility on 32.37 acres at...
floridaconstructionnews.com
Jacksonville approves Corner Lot multi-family community
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Jacksonville city council unanimously approved rezoning a 16.4-acre parcel north of I-295 and west of I-95 that will include a new market-rate Corner Lot multi-family community. Located at 12921 Duval Rd., the...
‘The festival is in full swing this year’; Caribbean Carnival returns to Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you’re Caribbean-American, you know that carnival is a big part of the culture. It’s the return of the Jacksonville Caribbean Carnival, after being canceled for the past two and half years because of COVID-19. Jacksonville Carnival Committee President Theo Jack says the festival...
Impact Church alleges Regency Square Mall neglected maintenance; forcing church to fix damages
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In 2016, Impact Church bought the former Belk building from Regency Square Mall for more than $7 million dollars. The church completed millions of dollars of renovations on the inside and spent even more to fix the neglect of the building's structure that they say the mall's management company wasn't quick enough to fix.
News4Jax.com
Bringing the Caribbean to Jacksonville
The Jacksonville Caribbean Carnival brings the Caribbean to Jacksonville annually in the hot summer month of August. Come out and enjoy Caribbean culture through their food, artists and mas bands. Come “lime” with us! The event will be held on Saturday, August 13th at Metropolitan Park, from noon to 9pm. It is a three part event, with a parade, festival and concert.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Oakleaf Hobby Lobby taking three-store space
Construction of the OakLeaf Hobby Lobby store, the area’s fifth, is in review at a job cost of $1.6 million. The city is reviewing permits for the project that will combine three existing tenant spaces to create a 53,500-square-foot Hobby Lobby between SuperTarget and PetSmart. The Hobby Lobby will...
News4Jax.com
The go-to spot for vintage apparel
A new spot has opened up off Beach Blvd. & Hodges and it has unique items from everything Vintage, Sneakers, and Streetwear in Duval County. This will be you new #1 go to spot for vintage Jaguar apparel as well. Owner Kameron Mitchell said he dedicated the last 3 years...
Yulee residents say their new custom homes riddled with problems
YULEE, Fla. — Flooding, broken doors, and unfinished construction are just a few of the issues homeowners in the Tributary Community in Yulee are living with. Residents say they were excited to move into their new custom-built home but instead say when they moved in, their homes were riddled with broken appliances, plumbing problems, flooding, broken doors and holes in the wall.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Top commercial sales of the week
Buyer: Blue Reef Group Inc. Type: 96 residential lots in Courtney Oak & Courtney Chase SilverLeaf parcels 7A-7B Buyer: Intervest Construction of Jax Inc. Seller: Land Planners Development II Inc. DUVAL. $8,627,389. 1251 W. Church St., 1355, 1357 and 1401 W. Beaver St., 820 Barnett St. and Minnie Street, Jacksonville.
News4Jax.com
Masks will be required again on base at NAS Jacksonville, starting Monday
NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All facilities at Naval Air Station Jacksonville will require facemasks until further notice, starting Monday, because of a rise in COVID-19 cases in Duval County, base officials announced Thursday. The base is shifting to “Health Protection Condition Level Charlie,” which also means ceremonies...
Video: Standing water in the new San Marco Publix parking garage
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — After today's downpour the parking garage at the newly opened Publix in San Marco had some standing water issues. Thanks to Aliera Pererson for the video. By 2:50 p.m. most of the water had drained. Councilwoman LeAnna Cumber, a San Marco, resident herself told First Coast...
Veteran-owned boxing gym opens in Downtown Jacksonville, hopes to revitalize area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — From corporate to K-O, one local man is taking his passion for boxing up a notch. When the only boxing gym in the Urban Core closed, Ellis McGhee saw it as an opportunity. He wanted to invest in an area of Jacksonville that's in need of...
News4Jax.com
Ring found in Fernandina Beach: Are you the owner?
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – A Nassau County resident found a ring near Sliders restaurant in Fernandina Beach and turned it in to News4JAX in hopes of finding the owner of the jewelry. The ring is silver in color. It has an inscription on the outer portion of the band....
floridapolitics.com
Jacksonville Bold for 8.10.22: Sheriff shows up
The race for Jacksonville Sheriff is heating up. The stretch run continues for five Jacksonville Sheriff candidates Wednesday night, by way of a televised debate at 8 p.m. on WJXT. With a field of four Democrats against one Republican, the only thing we know is — this race almost assuredly...
Jacksonville Daily Record
United Way of Northeast Florida names new CEO
The United Way of Northeast Florida is turning to one of its former executives as its next leader. Melanie D. Patz, its former vice president of community impact, will be the nonprofit’s next president and CEO. The nonprofit announced its selection Aug. 9. Patz will start Sept. 26. Patz...
Jacksonville ranked one of the worst Florida cities for dogs, according to survey
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Is Jacksonville dog-friendly or dog-unfriendly? And, what even makes a city dog-friendly?. According to a survey by Excel Pest Services, Jacksonville and Spring Hill rank as the worst cities for families with dogs. Out of the 20 towns and cities analyzed, Clearwater comes in shampoo'd and...
'He is out of his mind today': Documents lay out botched procedures Jacksonville surgeon allegedly performed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Videos, photos and documents obtained by First Coast News to be used as evidence in Dr. Richard David Heekin's trial detail the botched surgeries he is accused of preforming. Over 350 lawsuits have been filed, with at least 100 more expected by the end of the...
News4Jax.com
Demonstrators decry rising costs of rent in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Local activist groups including Florida Rising, Florida For All and the Jacksonville Community Action Committee gathered for a rally Tuesday evening in front of City Hall, speaking out against rising rent costs. They’re calling for a more equitable distribution of tax dollars from the city budget...
trazeetravel.com
Top Spots to Stop Along Florida’s A1A
Looking for a fun road trip? Take to Florida’s A1A, a 300-plus-mile highway following the state’s Atlantic Coast. Where are some of the best spots to stop along this designated Scenic & Historic Coastal Byway? Here are a few ideas:. If you fly into Jacksonville, Florida, to start...
