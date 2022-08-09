Read full article on original website
Nature.com
Estimation of dust concentration by a novel machine vision system
The dust phenomenon is one of the main environmental problems that it reversely affects human health and economical and social activities. In the present research, a novel algorithm has been developed based on image processing to estimate dust concentration. An experimental setup was implemented to create airborne dust with different concentration values from 0 to 2750Â Âµg.mâˆ’3. The images of the different dust concentration values were acquired and analyzed by image processing technique. Different color and texture features were extracted from various color spaces. The extracted features were used to develop single and multivariable models by regression method. Totally 285 single variable models were obtained and compared to select efficient features among them. The best single variable model had a predictive accuracy of 91%. The features were used for multivariable modeling and the best model was selected with a predictive accuracy of 100% and a mean squared error of 1.44"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’23. The results showed the high ability of the developed machine vision system for estimating dust concentration with high speed and accuracy.
IFLScience
Fifth State Of Matter Used To Create Never-Before-Achieved Quantum Simulation
Researchers in Barcelona have created a peculiar new quantum simulation. The approach involves Bose-Einstein condensates – often referred to as the fifth state of matter – which have been used to study the intricate quantum properties of solid materials by mimicking them in a much simpler way. Now, researchers have been able to use one to create a gauge theory – the mathematical model that underpins the interaction between particles – for the first time.
Nature.com
In-conduit capture of sub-micron volcanic ash particles via turbophoresis and sintering
Ash emission in explosive silicic eruptions can have widespread impacts for human health, agriculture, infrastructure, and aviation. Estimates of the total grainsize distribution (TGSD) generated during explosive magma fragmentation underpins eruption models and ash dispersal forecasts. Conventionally, the TGSD constrained via erupted deposits is assumed to match the TGSD produced at explosive fragmentation. Here we present observations from within the vent of a recent rhyolitic eruption (CordÃ³n Caulle, Chile, 2011"“2012), demonstrating that fine (<63 Î¼m diameter) and ultra-fine (<2.5 Î¼m diameter) ash particles are captured and sintered to fracture surfaces, and thus sequestered in the shallow subsurface, rather than emitted. We establish a conceptual model-uniquely contextualised through a combination of syn-eruptive observations and detailed post-eruption field investigation-in which turbophoresis (particle migration towards zones of lower turbulence) and rapid sintering create an inverse relationship between particle size and the probability of its subsurface capture. Such size-dependent capture efficiency preferentially removes submicron-diameter ash from the erupted componentry, decoupling the erupted size distribution from magmatic source conditions and potentially playing an important role in modulating eruption dynamics.
Nature.com
Correction: An alternative to MINFLUX that enables nanometer resolution in a confocal microscope
Https://doi.org/10.1038/s41377-022-00896-4 published online 30 June 2022. After publication of this article1, it was brought to our attention that two of the Supplementary Information "List of potentially interested researchers" and "news article" were attached by mistake, they should be removed. The original publication has been corrected. Author information. Authors...
Nature.com
Topology-driven surface patterning of liquid spheres
Surfaces of classical spherical liquid droplets are isotropic, promoting the random distribution of surface-adsorbed molecules1. Here we demonstrate a counterintuitive temperature-controlled self-assembly of well-defined and highly ordered patterns of surface-adsorbed fluorescent molecules on the surfaces of water-suspended spherical oil droplets. These patterns are induced by precisely self-positioned, topology-dictated structural defects in a crystalline monolayer covering these droplets' surfaces over a wide temperature range. We elucidate the pattern formation mechanism, visualize the defects' positions and map the stress fields within the surface crystal. The observed phenomena provide insights into the interfacial freezing effect on curved surfaces, enable precise positioning of functional ligands on droplets for their self-assembly into higher-hierarchy structures2,3,4,5,6 and may also play an important role in vital protein positioning on cell membranes7 and morphogenesis8,9,10,11,12.
digg.com
Earth Has Started Spinning Faster — What Does It All Mean?
As scientists consider dropping a second off their atomic clocks for the first time, others warn that it could cause widespread disruption. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most...
Nature.com
Will ‘Centaurus’ be the next global coronavirus variant? Indian cases offers clues
The BA.2.75 variant is rising fast in the country, but hospitalization rates are low so far. You have full access to this article via your institution. As countries await the end of COVID-19 surges caused by the variant BA.5, researchers are on the lookout for what will come next. An...
Nature.com
Drinking hydrogen water improves photoreceptor structure and function in retinal degeneration 6 mice
Retinitis pigmentosa (RP) is a genetically heterogeneous group of inherited retinal disorders involving the progressive dysfunction of photoreceptors and the retinal pigment epithelium, for which there is currently no treatment. The rd6 mouse is a natural model of autosomal recessive retinal degeneration. Given the known contributions of oxidative stress caused by reactive oxygen species (ROS) and selective inhibition of potent ROS peroxynitrite and OHÂ·by H2 gas we have previously demonstrated, we hypothesized that ingestion of H2 water may delay the progression of photoreceptor death in rd6 mice. H2 mice showed significantly higher retinal thickness as compared to controls on optical coherence tomography. Histopathological and morphometric analyses revealed higher thickness of the outer nuclear layer for H2 mice than controls, as well as higher counts of opsin red/green-positive cells. RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) analysis of differentially expressed genes in the H2 group versus control group revealed 1996 genes with significantly different expressions. Gene and pathway ontology analysis showed substantial upregulation of genes responsible for phototransduction in H2 mice. Our results show that drinking water high in H2 (1.2"“1.6Â ppm) had neuroprotective effects and inhibited photoreceptor death in mice, and suggest the potential of H2 for the treatment of RP.
A new Australian supercomputer has already delivered a stunning supernova remnant pic
Within 24 hours of accessing the first stage of Australia’s newest supercomputing system, researchers have processed a series of radio telescope observations, including a highly detailed image of a supernova remnant. The very high data rates and the enormous data volumes from new-generation radio telescopes such as ASKAP (Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder) need highly capable software running on supercomputers. This is where the Pawsey Supercomputing Research Centre comes into play, with a newly launched supercomputer called Setonix – named after Western Australia’s favourite animal, the quokka (Setonix brachyurus). ASKAP, which consists of 36 dish antennas that work together as one telescope,...
Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough Confirmed: California Team Achieved Ignition
If we could harness fusion to generate electricity, it would be one of the most efficient and least polluting sources of energy possible.
Nature.com
Publisher Correction: Human-centred mechanism design with Democratic AI
In the version of this article initially published, author Jan Balaguer's name was presented as Balaguer Jan. The error has now been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. These authors contributed equally: Raphael Koster, Jan Balaguer. Raphael Koster,Â Jan Balaguer,Â Andrea Tacchetti,Â Ari Weinstein,Â Tina Zhu,Â...
Nature.com
Two-dimensional binary colloidal crystals formed by particles with two different sizes
The formation of \(\mathrm {AB_2}\) type two-dimensional binary colloidal crystals was studied by performing Monte Carlo simulations with two different size particles. The effect of interactions between particles and between particles and a wall, and the particles size ratios on the formation of \(\mathrm {AB_2}\) structure were examined. \(\mathrm {AB_2}\) structures formed efficiently when the interaction between equivalently sized particles was smaller than that between differently sized particles. To create \(\mathrm {AB_2}\) on a wall, it was necessary to choose a suitable particles size ratios, and the attraction between the particles and the wall was greater than that between particles.
Nature.com
A checklist for reproducibility in electrochemical nitrogen fixation
In this editorial, we present a checklist that aims to improve the data reproducibility in the field of electrochemical N2 fixation. Nitrogen fixation, a process by which inert N2 is converted to N-containing compounds, is crucial for sustaining life on Earth. However, this process is extremely challenging due to the high energy penalty in breaking the stable N2 triple bond. Currently, N2 is commonly activated via the energy-intensive Haber"“Bosch process to produce NH3. From NH3, other N-containing compounds, such as nitric acid and urea, are manufactured via subsequent reactions. Nevertheless, the high energy consumption and carbon emissions of the Haber"“Bosch process have spurred researchers to explore greener alternative approaches.
Nature.com
Topological nature of the liquid"“liquid phase transition in tetrahedral liquids
The first-order phase transition between two tetrahedral networks of different density-introduced as a hypothesis to account for the anomalous behaviour of certain thermodynamic properties of deeply supercooled water-has received strong support from a growing body of work in recent years. Here we show that this liquid"“liquid phase transition in tetrahedral networks can be described as a transition between an unentangled, low-density liquid and an entangled, high-density liquid, the latter containing an ensemble of topologically complex motifs. We first reveal this distinction in a rationally designed colloidal analogue of water. We show that this colloidal water model displays the well-known water thermodynamic anomalies as well as a liquid"“liquid critical point. We then investigate water, employing two widely used molecular models, to demonstrate that there is also a clear topological distinction between its two supercooled liquid networks, thereby establishing the generality of this observation, which might have far-reaching implications for understanding liquid"“liquid phase transitions in tetrahedral liquids.
Nature.com
On yoctosecond science
Your institute does not have access to this article. Get immediate online access to the entire Nature family of 50+ journals. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Buy article. Get time limited or full article access...
Engadget
Something is making the Earth spin faster and days shorter
Over the last couple of years, has felt more nebulous than ever. You'd be forgiven for thinking that days are passing by at an increasingly faster clip. According to scientists, that perspective is not wrong. On June 29th, midnight arrived 1.59 milliseconds sooner than expected. It was the shortest day in over half a century, at least since scientists started tracking the pace of the Earth's rotation with in the 1960s.
Phys.org
How do nanoparticles grow? Atomic-scale movie upends 100-year-old theory
For decades, a textbook process known as "Ostwald ripening," named for the Nobel Prize-winning chemist Wilhelm Ostwald, has guided the design of new materials including nanoparticles—tiny materials so small they are invisible to the naked eye. According to this theory, small particles dissolve and redeposit onto the surface of...
Phys.org
Math error: A new study overturns 100-year-old understanding of color perception
A new study corrects an important error in the 3D mathematical space developed by the Nobel Prize-winning physicist Erwin Schrödinger and others, and used by scientists and industry for more than 100 years to describe how your eye distinguishes one color from another. The research has the potential to boost scientific data visualizations, improve TVs and recalibrate the textile and paint industries.
Nature.com
Every islet matters: improving the impact of human islet research
Detailed characterization of human pancreatic islets is key to elucidating the pathophysiology of all forms of diabetes, especially type 2 diabetes. However, access to human pancreatic islets is limited. Pancreatic tissue for islet retrieval can be obtained from brain-dead organ donors or from individuals undergoing pancreatectomy, often referred to as 'living donors'. Different protocols for human islet procurement can substantially impact islet function. This variability, coupled with heterogeneity between individuals and islets, results in analytical challenges to separate genuine disease pathology or differences between human donors from experimental noise. There are currently no international guidelines for human donor phenotyping, islet procurement and functional characterization. This lack of standardization means that substantial investments from multiple international efforts towards improved understanding of diabetes pathology cannot be fully leveraged. In this Perspective, we overview the status of the field of human islet research, highlight the challenges and propose actions that could accelerate research progress and increase understanding of type 2 diabetes to slow its pandemic spreading.
Nature.com
Nested order-disorder framework containing a crystalline matrix with self-filled amorphous-like innards
Solids can be generally categorized by their structures into crystalline and amorphous states with different interactions among atoms dictating their properties. Crystalline-amorphous hybrid structures, combining the advantages of both ordered and disordered components, present a promising opportunity to design materials with emergent collective properties. Hybridization of crystalline and amorphous structures at the sublattice level with long-range periodicity has been rarely observed. Here, we report a nested order-disorder framework (NOF) constructed by a crystalline matrix with self-filled amorphous-like innards that is obtained by using pressure to regulate the bonding hierarchy of Cu12Sb4S13. Combined in situ experimental and computational methods demonstrate the formation of disordered Cu sublattice which is embedded in the retained crystalline Cu framework. Such a NOF structure gives a low thermal conductivity (~0.24"‰WÂ·mâˆ’1Â·Kâˆ’1) and a metallic electrical conductivity (8"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’6"‰Î©Â·m), realizing the collaborative improvement of two competing physical properties. These findings demonstrate a category of solid-state materials to link the crystalline and amorphous forms in the sublattice-scale, which will exhibit extraordinary properties.
