ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Book Writing Cube Is Excited To Spill The Beans About Its Book Writing Services To Help Authors Turn Their Raw Ideas into Polished Books

By admin
getnews.info
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy