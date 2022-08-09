ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightfoot defends NASCAR deal heavily criticized by downtown aldermen

CHICAGO - Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is defending her deal to bring a NASCAR race to the city's downtown area next year following mounting criticisms from City Council. On Wednesday, the mayor responded to city council members' claims of being kept in the dark about the planned... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
The Wheaton football team earns an additional preaseason ranking; Giovanni Weeks earns recognition

Wheaton, Ill. - The Wheaton football team has earned an additional recognition from a national college football preseason publication. The Thunder football program is ranked ninth in the Lindy's Sports college football preseason magazine. Wheaton earns the rankings following a 2021... Posted in:. Places:. 02:30. 02:30. 02:30. 02:28. 01:59. Keicher...
Lake in the Hills tennis player Samuel Santa Ines ranks in Boys' 14 bracket in week ending Aug. 6

There were six reported residential sales in Huntley in the week ending July 23, according to BlockShopper.com. The median sales price was $355,000 and the median property tax bill was $6,578 for the previous year. 10605 CARL St.South of Algonquin Rd$323,000Property Tax (2020): $6,977.76Effective... Posted in:. Places:. 02:52. Barickman: 'The...
Baseball: Northwestern baseball aims for a fresh start with new faces

Despite a strong start to the 2022 season, Northwestern baseball finished the spring with a losing record and lost key players - infielder Patrick Herrera, left-handed pitcher Sean Sullivan and center fielder Ethan O'Donnell - to the transfer portal. The Wildcats made a comeback...
Home sales in Geneva in week ending July 23

Shares in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC:NSQ), based in Aurora, were steady on Wall Street in the week ending Aug. 6. The lowest share price reached in the week was $14.06 compared to a high of $14.26. Old Second Bancorp Inc. in Aurora employs 891 people and has reported $23,610,000...
City of Sycamore City Council met May 16

Here are the minutes provided by the council: ROLL CALLMayor Braser called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. and City Clerk Mary Kalk called the roll. Those Alderpersons present were: Alan Bauer, Jeff Fischer, Josh Huseman, Pete Paulsen, Virginia... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 16:55. 16:55.
City Council announces intent to appoint Luke Stowe as next city manager

Luke Stowe, Evanston's interim city manager, may now fill the position permanently. City Council announced their intent to appoint Stowe as Evanston's city manager in a Friday news release, and they will vote to confirm him on Tuesday. Stowe has served as the interim city manager... Posted in:. Places:. 00:23.
Joliet Officer Discharges Gun In Pursuit Of Suspect

On August 10, 2022, at 8:02 p.m, Joliet Police Officers on patrol observed two males behind a gas station in the 700 block of East Cass Street. One of the suspects fled on foot as Officers approached. Officers ran after the suspect and then observed that he was holding a handgun....
