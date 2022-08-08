Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
988 Suicide & Crisis LifelineMorristown Minute
Division of Fire Safety Continues to Encourage Fire Safety as Summer Winds DownMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
FC Motown Crowned 2022 NPSL National ChampionsMorristown MinuteMontclair, NJ
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersMiddletown, NY
Local Families Invited to Back-to-School FairProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Related
NJ woman, 80, charged with killing her own mother
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — An 80-year-old woman's obituary says she "passed away peacefully," but prosecutors say she was killed by her daughter. Loretta Barr, 65, is charged with manslaughter and possession of a weapon for the attack last week according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. Washington police arrived...
morristowngreen.com
‘My best friend is gone’ : Harris gets 18 years for Morristown train station killing
Lamar A. Harris was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in prison for killing his “best friend” with a brick and robbing him at the Morristown train station last year. “What is wrong is wrong. What is right is right,” said Harris, 34, expressing remorse and reading aloud an apology to the victim’s family before Superior Court Judge Stephen Taylor.
Alleged serial rapist arrested in string of park attacks in New Jersey
The suspect, 39-year-old Rogelio Postrero, is a citizen of Mexico, and authorities say he was found with a fake green card and a fake Social Security card when he was arrested on public lewdness allegations on August 4.
Belleville Man Shoots Paterson Resident During Online-Arranged Meeting
A Belleville man was charged with attempted murder in the broad daylight shooting of a Paterson resident during what responders said was a meeting arranged online for a purported transaction. Daniel Jimenez, 37, was identified as the gunman who shot the unsuspecting 26-year-old victim near the corner of East 28th...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
No prison: 86-year-old NJ child molester gets to live out life in lap of luxury
DEAL — An 86-year-old man who is part of a well-to-do family at the Jersey Shore will not see a single day behind bars for molesting a minor for over a decade. Hal Sitt was sentenced late last month on a single count of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact. According to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey, the abuse took place at his home in Deal and at a park in Ocean Township multiple times from 1997 to 2008.
'Sock Brick' Assault Suspect Wanted Out Of Newark
Authorities in Newark are seeking the person who hurled a brick inside of a sock at a victim, who then was threatened with a handgun flashed from inside a vehicle, they said. The incident occurred around 6:10 p.m. near Lyons Avenue and Osborne Terrace during an argument Wednesday, Aug. 10, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
Armed & dangerous: Man wanted for choking girlfriend gives Edison, NJ cops the slip
EDISON — A man who strangled his girlfriend is on the run after a brief police pursuit Monday night. Edison police were called to a home on College Drive around 7:10 p.m. after a 33-year-old woman reported she had been assaulted by boyfriend Darnell Ricketts Jr., 30, who left in a Ford Explorer before police arrived.
South Howell, NJ Little League offers reward for info on vandalism
HOWELL — A Little League that plays its games in late summer and fall finds itself scrambling after its snack bar and equipment room were vandalized. The Howell South Little League’s snack bar and equipment room at the fields in Deerwood Park in the Ramtown section was broken into late Thursday night or early Friday morning, according to South League president Rory Durnin.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Jersey teen gets 19 years in prison for fatal 2019 shooting
Jayden Rodriguez pleaded guilty to manslaughter, according to the DA's office.
Authorities ID 2 Passengers Killed When Double-Decker Megabus Overturns On NJ Turnpike (PHOTOS)
Authorities have identified the two people killed when a double-decker Megabus overturned on the NJ Turnpike Tuesday, Aug. 9, authorities said. Three others were seriously hurt, including the bus driver. The bus, carrying about 20 passengers, was heading south when it collided with a pickup truck on the outer roadway...
NJ hospital director arrested after cops investigate bomb threat
SECAUCUS — The marketing director of Hudson Regional Hospital was arrested Sunday at Newark Liberty International Airport after police dogs found weapons in an unlocked closet in his office. Secaucus police said K9s sniffed out the weapons in the office of Reuven Alonalayoff, 46, of Elmwood Park, during a...
OUCH! This Is The Biggest Baby In New Jersey History
My best friend just had a baby and he was a pretty big boy at 9lbs 8oz. The average baby weighs in at 7lbs 5oz, so that got me wondering how much did the biggest baby in New Jersey weigh and what does he look like as a grown-up? I...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Auto-body shops called on to help find hit-and-run driver who killed Linden, NJ student
LINDEN — The reward to find the driver that struck a Rahway High School junior has been increased by the attorney representing his family. Rayan Bien-Aima, 18, was struck while crossing an intersection in front of Aviation Plaza about 11:25 p.m. on April 25. The vehicle, a dark coupe or sedan, continued north on Route 1 toward Elizabeth. He died on July 2 at a rehab facility.
morristowngreen.com
Nearly a year later, Morristown murder case inches toward trial
An accused killer and his alleged getaway accomplice must give their cell phone access codes to investigators, a judge ruled on Tuesday. At the same time, the judge denied a defense request for the identities of two informants in the Morristown murder case. He also declined to grant a special...
Bus rolls over on NJ Turnpike, killing 2 women
WOODBRIDGE — Two women died after a double-decker Megabus overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike on Tuesday night. The bus carrying 22 passengers was headed south in the left lane outer lanes near the Thomas Edison service area around 6:50 p.m. when the driver lost directional control and struck a Ford F-150 pickup truck in the center lane, according to State Police trooper Brandi Slota.
Newark, NJ (with 19th century infrastructure) suffers catastrophic water emergency
The city of Newark and two of its suburbs continued to tell residents to boil their tap water on Wednesday a day after a post-Civil War-era water main break created a torrent of running water in the North Ward. The good news is that water pressure should return to normal...
COLD CASE: Arrest Made In Gunpoint Rape Of Couple At Paterson Great Falls
Exactly a year after a couple was sexually assaulted at gunpoint at the Great Falls in Paterson, authorities announced that they’d made an arrest. The man and woman were ambushed at the historic site when William Vazquez, 32, jumped from the bushes with a silver revolver in his hand and forced them into sex on Aug. 9, 2021, they said.
Opening Day for these Two “Big” Haunted Things in Ocean County, NJ
Haunted houses and Halloween has become so popular in New Jersey and there are several great ones. Six Flags Great Adventure Fright Fest is a great way to get a scare, too. We are getting ready for the Halloween season and there are two great "haunted" things in Ocean County. Fright Fest at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson and Scary Rotten Farms in Brick.
Car Flips, Motorist Trapped On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)
A car rolled over trapping a motorist on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Washington and Mechanic streets in Red Bank, initial reports said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for Daily Voice's free...
ALERT CENTER: Newark police actively search for shooting suspect
Newark police are actively searching for 38-year-old Anthony Phelps in connecting with a shooting that took place on July 15 at Hillside and Avon avenues.
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0