Franklin, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

NJ woman, 80, charged with killing her own mother

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — An 80-year-old woman's obituary says she "passed away peacefully," but prosecutors say she was killed by her daughter. Loretta Barr, 65, is charged with manslaughter and possession of a weapon for the attack last week according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. Washington police arrived...
WASHINGTON, NJ
morristowngreen.com

‘My best friend is gone’ : Harris gets 18 years for Morristown train station killing

Lamar A. Harris was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in prison for killing his “best friend” with a brick and robbing him at the Morristown train station last year. “What is wrong is wrong. What is right is right,” said Harris, 34, expressing remorse and reading aloud an apology to the victim’s family before Superior Court Judge Stephen Taylor.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

No prison: 86-year-old NJ child molester gets to live out life in lap of luxury

DEAL — An 86-year-old man who is part of a well-to-do family at the Jersey Shore will not see a single day behind bars for molesting a minor for over a decade. Hal Sitt was sentenced late last month on a single count of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact. According to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey, the abuse took place at his home in Deal and at a park in Ocean Township multiple times from 1997 to 2008.
DEAL, NJ
Daily Voice

'Sock Brick' Assault Suspect Wanted Out Of Newark

Authorities in Newark are seeking the person who hurled a brick inside of a sock at a victim, who then was threatened with a handgun flashed from inside a vehicle, they said. The incident occurred around 6:10 p.m. near Lyons Avenue and Osborne Terrace during an argument Wednesday, Aug. 10, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
NEWARK, NJ
92.7 WOBM

South Howell, NJ Little League offers reward for info on vandalism

HOWELL — A Little League that plays its games in late summer and fall finds itself scrambling after its snack bar and equipment room were vandalized. The Howell South Little League’s snack bar and equipment room at the fields in Deerwood Park in the Ramtown section was broken into late Thursday night or early Friday morning, according to South League president Rory Durnin.
HOWELL, NJ
92.7 WOBM

NJ hospital director arrested after cops investigate bomb threat

SECAUCUS — The marketing director of Hudson Regional Hospital was arrested Sunday at Newark Liberty International Airport after police dogs found weapons in an unlocked closet in his office. Secaucus police said K9s sniffed out the weapons in the office of Reuven Alonalayoff, 46, of Elmwood Park, during a...
SECAUCUS, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Auto-body shops called on to help find hit-and-run driver who killed Linden, NJ student

LINDEN — The reward to find the driver that struck a Rahway High School junior has been increased by the attorney representing his family. Rayan Bien-Aima, 18, was struck while crossing an intersection in front of Aviation Plaza about 11:25 p.m. on April 25. The vehicle, a dark coupe or sedan, continued north on Route 1 toward Elizabeth. He died on July 2 at a rehab facility.
LINDEN, NJ
morristowngreen.com

Nearly a year later, Morristown murder case inches toward trial

An accused killer and his alleged getaway accomplice must give their cell phone access codes to investigators, a judge ruled on Tuesday. At the same time, the judge denied a defense request for the identities of two informants in the Morristown murder case. He also declined to grant a special...
92.7 WOBM

Bus rolls over on NJ Turnpike, killing 2 women

WOODBRIDGE — Two women died after a double-decker Megabus overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike on Tuesday night. The bus carrying 22 passengers was headed south in the left lane outer lanes near the Thomas Edison service area around 6:50 p.m. when the driver lost directional control and struck a Ford F-150 pickup truck in the center lane, according to State Police trooper Brandi Slota.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Opening Day for these Two “Big” Haunted Things in Ocean County, NJ

Haunted houses and Halloween has become so popular in New Jersey and there are several great ones. Six Flags Great Adventure Fright Fest is a great way to get a scare, too. We are getting ready for the Halloween season and there are two great "haunted" things in Ocean County. Fright Fest at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson and Scary Rotten Farms in Brick.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Car Flips, Motorist Trapped On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

A car rolled over trapping a motorist on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Washington and Mechanic streets in Red Bank, initial reports said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for Daily Voice's free...
RED BANK, NJ
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

