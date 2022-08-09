Goldie Hale age 82, of Smithville, passed away Thursday August 11, 2022 at her residence. She was born January 27, 1940 to her parents the late Alfred Dellon and Velma Judd Youngblood. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by sisters, Francis Hogan and Peggy Hale. Ms. Goldie was a member of Christ Pentacostal Church and she worked as a Seamstress at the Shirt Factory. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Billy Hale of Smithville; sons, Scott Hale of Nashville, and Tim (Angeline) Hale of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Rosa Grace Hale and Asher Hale; brother, Bud Youngblood of Dowelltown; sister-in-law, Donna (Richard) Summers of Dowelltown; brother-in-law, Carlon (Jean) Hale of Alexandria; several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be held Sunday August 14, 2022 at 2:00PM at DeKalb Funeral Chapel with Bro. Michael Hale officiating with burial to follow in DeKalb Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday 4:00PM till 8:00 PM and on Sunday 11:00AM until the time of the service at 2:00PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Caris Hospice or Gideon Bibles. DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

SMITHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO