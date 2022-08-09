Read full article on original website
Related
thunder1320.com
FOOTBALL: Westwood opens season with blowout of Cannon County
Big plays in the first half led the way for the Westwood Rockets as they opened the 2022 football season with a 33-6 beating of Cannon County’s Lions in Woodbury. The Rockets took a quick 12-0 lead behind a pair of huge plays early. Quarterback Kaysen Lowery broke loose for an 85-yard touchdown run, followed by a 75-yard interception returned for a touchdown by Keller Hatfield.
wilsonpost.com
Three Wilson County drivers contend for Nashville championship
Three local lead-foots are among the top four contenders for the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway championship – among the most coveted short-track prizes in racing. The four-race showdown begins Saturday night. “It’s going to be tight right down to the end,” predicted Lebanon’s Dylan Fetcho, who holds a five-point lead...
wjle.com
Mark Daniel Ours
64-year-old Mark Daniel Ours of Murfreesboro passed away Friday morning at Stone Crest Hospital in Smyrna. He was a member of the Church of Christ, and a Civil Engineer for the cities of Columbia and Murfreesboro. A graveside services will be held on Sunday at 3pm at the Keltonburg Methodist Cemetery with Bro. Bobby Cloyd officiating. Visitation with the family will be Sunday from Noon until 2:30pm at Love-Cantrell Funeral Home.
williamsonhomepage.com
Two newcomers to county’s Board of Education getting ready for their closeups
After the recent election for six of the 12 seats on the Williamson County Board of Education, two newcomers will be sworn in at the Sept. 19 regular monthly meeting. Filling the gap left in District 8 by Candy Emerson will be Donna Clements, who defeated Ken Chilton with 2,036 votes to his 1,229. In District 12, Drason Beasley assumes the seat as he received 1,950 votes to incumbent Nancy Garrett’s 1,374.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dates for county fairs around Middle Tennessee
Back to school season is synchronous with county fair season. Here's a list of county fairs happening around Middle Tennessee.
themountaineagle.com
Today’s Nashville was scene of battle
Hostile Indians were active in the area that would become Nashville, Tennessee; kidnapping, killing, stealing livestock, looting. They were hell-bent on driving the settlers from the many settlements on the borderland such as Bluff Station, which would later be called Fort Nashborough before becoming Nashville. “Station” was the term given...
newstalk941.com
Missing Jackson County Woman Located By Responders
A Jackson County woman reported missing on Sunday has been located. Overton County Sheriff John Garrett said a Jackson County man reported that he and the woman were walking down Roaring River after parking near the Hardy-Reagan Bridge. “At some point, it started to get dark, they became separated and...
wilsonpost.com
Danny Stewart believed in Sherry’s Run from the start
Danny Stewart was as genuine as they come. Many say he would light up a room when he entered it with his smile, joyful personality and loving heart. Danny was born and raised in the LaGuardo community of Wilson County. He spent his early career in the banking industry but later joined his father, Dan, and brother, Ted, at their family-owned business, Advanced Propane.
RELATED PEOPLE
wjle.com
Goldie Hale
Goldie Hale age 82, of Smithville, passed away Thursday August 11, 2022 at her residence. She was born January 27, 1940 to her parents the late Alfred Dellon and Velma Judd Youngblood. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by sisters, Francis Hogan and Peggy Hale. Ms. Goldie was a member of Christ Pentacostal Church and she worked as a Seamstress at the Shirt Factory. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Billy Hale of Smithville; sons, Scott Hale of Nashville, and Tim (Angeline) Hale of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Rosa Grace Hale and Asher Hale; brother, Bud Youngblood of Dowelltown; sister-in-law, Donna (Richard) Summers of Dowelltown; brother-in-law, Carlon (Jean) Hale of Alexandria; several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be held Sunday August 14, 2022 at 2:00PM at DeKalb Funeral Chapel with Bro. Michael Hale officiating with burial to follow in DeKalb Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday 4:00PM till 8:00 PM and on Sunday 11:00AM until the time of the service at 2:00PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Caris Hospice or Gideon Bibles. DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Vehicle falls from Saint Thomas Midtown parking garage; Woman injured
The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. near the intersection of 21st Avenue North and Church Street around 11:45 a.m.
thunderboltradio.com
Tennessee State Guard receiving new commander
Tennessee Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, announced Friday Governor Bill Lee’s appointment of retired U.S. Army Colonel Kevin Stewart as the new commander of the Tennessee State Guard. Stewart will be promoted to the rank of Brig. Gen. (Tenn.) and assume command of the State Guard during a ceremony at Nashville’s Joint Force Headquarters on Oct. 1.
Police: MTSU baseball coach nearly hit another car, couldn’t tell officers where he was prior to DUI arrest
We're learning more about what led up to the arrest of a Middle Tennessee State University employee over the weekend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
I-24 reopens after crash closes both directions in Murfreesboro
Interstate 24 has reopened after a multivehicle crash shut down both directions of travel in Murfreesboro.
Dirt bike race, world’s top athletes take over Lower Broadway
Lower Broadway is closed as it's being transformed into race course for the world's top hard enduro athletes. The first-ever Red Bull Tennessee Knockout (TKO) Prologue is taking over Nashville's iconic strip.
1 Killed In A Fatal Crash In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
A fatal crash was reported to the Police on Saturday on Wallace Road near Antioch. According to the police, the accident occurred at around 5:45 p.m. when Jesus Ledezma-Trejo crashed into a parked Ford F-150 in the 200 block of [..]
New Sumner County courthouse vandalized before fire
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the new Sumner County Courthouse that is under construction was vandalized two times before a fire damaged the roof last weekend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WEATHER 8-10-11,2022: Storms Return, Flooding Possible
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 257 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-110800- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 257 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few slow-moving storms could produce heavy rain leading to localized flooding. In addition, a few storms could produce isolated damaging wind gusts. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday.
wjle.com
Kimberly Ann Violet
58-year-old Kimberly Ann Violet of Smithville, TN passed away Wednesday August 10, 2022 at her residence. She was a member of the New Home Missionary Baptist Church, a long-time employee of the DeKalb Country School System, and owner of K&M Jewelry. Funeral services will be held on Friday August, 12, 2022 @ 12 Noon with interment to follow at Jefferson Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be on Thursday from 4pm until 8pm and on Friday from 10am until the time of services at Noon.
Former leader of Tennessee based cancer charity sentenced after embezzling $4 million
Melissa Goodwin, 56, was the Executive Vice President and General Manager of the T.J. Martel Foundation.
Nashville murder suspect taken into custody
Metro police reported 31-year-old Tyrone McGee has been arrested and charged with criminal homicide.
Comments / 0