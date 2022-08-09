ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, MN

Food Banks Express Concern to Congress

MONTICELLO -- To prepare for the upcoming Farm Bill negotiations, Second Harvest Heartland is holding a series of listening sessions across the state. More than 75% of Farm Bill spending goes to nutrition programs, like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), to provide food to more than 40 million Americans.
MONTICELLO, MN
St. Cloud Area Primary Election Results

UNDATED -- Primary Election results from Tuesday. (The top six people will move on to the general election to fill three open seats) ( Top two will move on to the general election) - Sandra Brakstad 28.82%. - Seal Dwyer 28.62%. - Karen A. Larson 42.57%. Stearns County Commissioner District...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
$25 Round Trip Sun Country Flights Between MSP, Eau Claire

UNDATED -- Sun Country Airlines has just started selling its introductory flights between Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and the airport in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The regular flights between the two cities will begin on December 1st. Right now they are offering flights from Eau Claire to MSP for just $15. A return flight from the Twin Cities back to the central Wisconsin city will cost you even less at just $10.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Waite Avenue to Close for Reconstruction

WAITE PARK -- A street that divides St. Cloud and Waite Park will be closed for reconstruction starting next week. Waite Avenue will close on Monday from 2nd Street South to Division Street, and from Division Street to 1st Street North. The closure is expected to last until late September.
WAITE PARK, MN
Interstate 94 Project West of Monticello Nearing Completion

HASTY -- Work on expanding Interstate 94 to three lanes between Hasty and Monticello is nearing completion. Eastbound traffic will be shifted over to the newly created eastbound lanes by Saturday. The corridor will remain a work zone as crews remove concrete barriers, install permanent road markings, establish new turf,...
MONTICELLO, MN
DNR Announces Deer Hunting Regulations

The Minnesota DNR announced their deer hunting regulations for 2022. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the plan is for the Archery deer hunt to open September 17 - December 31, the youth statewide hunt is October 20-23, the early antlerless hunt is from October 20-23, and the regular firearms season starts on November 5th. Schmitt says it is very similar to last year. Deer hunting licenses can be bought now.
RAMSEY, MN
Busy Downtown Sauk Rapids Railroad Crossing Closed

SAUK RAPIDS -- A busy downtown Sauk Rapids railroad crossing has been closed for the week. Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad has closed the crossing at 1st Street South for some maintenance work. It is expected to be closed until Friday of this week. There is a detour marked which...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Another Driverless Shuttle in Minnesota

I feel like this stuff... cars driving themselves, parking themselves, lane assist, etc and now driverless shuttles is like something out of the movies. Like Demolition Man and Total Recall where they did everything virtually, and had cars that drove themselves or were completely driverless. Or, even better had robots that looked like crash test dummies doing the driving.
ROCHESTER, MN
Kimball Residents Vote Yes, No on Two Ballot Referendum

KIMBALL -- Residents in the Kimball school district approved one ballot question and voted against a second one on a $10.4-million bond referendum. Two questions were on the ballot with the first question asking for $8.1-million for safety and educational updates, including renovating the 50-year-old science and FACS classrooms at the high school, building an addition for early childhood programming and creating secured entrances.
KIMBALL, MN
Voters In Albany School District Pass Referendum

ALBANY -- Voters in the Albany school district approved a bond referendum during Tuesday's primary election. Residents in the district went to the polls to vote on the nearly $17-million referendum with 1,272 yes votes (59%) and 881 no votes (41%). The money from the referendum will be used to...
ALBANY, MN
Residents Vote Down $72-Million Referendum in ROCORI

COLD SPRING -- A $72-millon bond referendum in the ROCORI school district has failed. The ballot has two questions with the first one asking for $63.7-million for secured entrances at the elementary schools, an early childhood education building, classroom remodeling and technology improvements district-wide. That question failed with 3,343 no...
COLD SPRING, MN
Melrose Referendum Fails By 141 Votes

MELROSE -- A bond referendum in the Melrose school district has failed by 141 votes. Residents in the Melrose school district went to the polls Tuesday and voted down the referendum with 1,170 no votes and 1,029 yes votes. The district was seeking $29.94 million to help pay for upgrades...
MELROSE, MN
Rockville Officials Reinstate Two City Staff Off Paid Leave

ROCKVILLE -- Two Rockville city officials have been reinstated after being placed on paid leave earlier this week. During Wednesday's city council meeting, the council approved to bring back Finance Director Judy Neu from paid leave beginning next week. The council also reinstated Administrative Assistant Debbie VanHeel prior to Wednesday...
ROCKVILLE, MN
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

