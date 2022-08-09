Read full article on original website
MONTICELLO -- To prepare for the upcoming Farm Bill negotiations, Second Harvest Heartland is holding a series of listening sessions across the state. More than 75% of Farm Bill spending goes to nutrition programs, like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), to provide food to more than 40 million Americans.
The Minnesota state fair is just a couple of weeks away. It unofficially marks the end of summer in Minnesota. Last year, the fair disbanded their police force and asked Ramsey County to provide the police for the fair. This was a huge undertaking, and this year, they have reinstated the State Fair Police.
UNDATED -- Primary Election results from Tuesday. (The top six people will move on to the general election to fill three open seats) ( Top two will move on to the general election) - Sandra Brakstad 28.82%. - Seal Dwyer 28.62%. - Karen A. Larson 42.57%. Stearns County Commissioner District...
UNDATED -- Sun Country Airlines has just started selling its introductory flights between Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and the airport in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The regular flights between the two cities will begin on December 1st. Right now they are offering flights from Eau Claire to MSP for just $15. A return flight from the Twin Cities back to the central Wisconsin city will cost you even less at just $10.
A coffee shop in Big Lake is bringing a smile to faces in the community with its unique "pay it forward" board. The Ember Coffee Company in Big Lake has a few free drinks up for grabs:. Ember Coffee's “Pay it Forward” is a program that exists to show kindness...
WAITE PARK -- A street that divides St. Cloud and Waite Park will be closed for reconstruction starting next week. Waite Avenue will close on Monday from 2nd Street South to Division Street, and from Division Street to 1st Street North. The closure is expected to last until late September.
Waite Park Police is reporting that someone damaged the Train Museum in Waite Park on 3rd Street North. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the backdoor was kicked in and two windows were broken out on the train engines. St. Cloud Police is reporting a...
I think I only went to camp once as a kid. It was a good experience, as I remember it. Pretty sure there wasn't any negative interaction with camp counselors or any discipline administered during my stay. Parents that send their kids off to camp should be able to count...
HASTY -- Work on expanding Interstate 94 to three lanes between Hasty and Monticello is nearing completion. Eastbound traffic will be shifted over to the newly created eastbound lanes by Saturday. The corridor will remain a work zone as crews remove concrete barriers, install permanent road markings, establish new turf,...
The Minnesota DNR announced their deer hunting regulations for 2022. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the plan is for the Archery deer hunt to open September 17 - December 31, the youth statewide hunt is October 20-23, the early antlerless hunt is from October 20-23, and the regular firearms season starts on November 5th. Schmitt says it is very similar to last year. Deer hunting licenses can be bought now.
SAUK RAPIDS -- A busy downtown Sauk Rapids railroad crossing has been closed for the week. Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad has closed the crossing at 1st Street South for some maintenance work. It is expected to be closed until Friday of this week. There is a detour marked which...
I feel like this stuff... cars driving themselves, parking themselves, lane assist, etc and now driverless shuttles is like something out of the movies. Like Demolition Man and Total Recall where they did everything virtually, and had cars that drove themselves or were completely driverless. Or, even better had robots that looked like crash test dummies doing the driving.
KIMBALL -- Residents in the Kimball school district approved one ballot question and voted against a second one on a $10.4-million bond referendum. Two questions were on the ballot with the first question asking for $8.1-million for safety and educational updates, including renovating the 50-year-old science and FACS classrooms at the high school, building an addition for early childhood programming and creating secured entrances.
ALBANY -- Voters in the Albany school district approved a bond referendum during Tuesday's primary election. Residents in the district went to the polls to vote on the nearly $17-million referendum with 1,272 yes votes (59%) and 881 no votes (41%). The money from the referendum will be used to...
ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has been sentenced to prison for raping a teenage girl and impregnating her. A Stearns County judge has sentenced 43-year-old Carlos Calachij Gutierrez to 14 years and four months in prison after he pleaded guilty to 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct in June. St....
On one hand, no pun intended, maybe he thought he had nothing to lose by flipping off the court but on the other hand, I think if I was in his position I might be on my best behavior hoping for maybe a little leniency in my sentence. I guess if he was a deep thinker, he wouldn't be in the situation he's in.
COLD SPRING -- A $72-millon bond referendum in the ROCORI school district has failed. The ballot has two questions with the first one asking for $63.7-million for secured entrances at the elementary schools, an early childhood education building, classroom remodeling and technology improvements district-wide. That question failed with 3,343 no...
MELROSE -- A bond referendum in the Melrose school district has failed by 141 votes. Residents in the Melrose school district went to the polls Tuesday and voted down the referendum with 1,170 no votes and 1,029 yes votes. The district was seeking $29.94 million to help pay for upgrades...
ROCKVILLE -- Two Rockville city officials have been reinstated after being placed on paid leave earlier this week. During Wednesday's city council meeting, the council approved to bring back Finance Director Judy Neu from paid leave beginning next week. The council also reinstated Administrative Assistant Debbie VanHeel prior to Wednesday...
The Sauk Rapids Police Department took to Facebook to warn residents of an uptick in theft from unlocked vehicles. We are seeing another spike in thefts from unlocked vehicles. Please make sure you have removed your valuables and locked your vehicle. I've been a resident of Sauk Rapids for almost...
