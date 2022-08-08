Read full article on original website
Sauk Rapids Police Warn of String of Unlocked Vehicle Theft
The Sauk Rapids Police Department took to Facebook to warn residents of an uptick in theft from unlocked vehicles. We are seeing another spike in thefts from unlocked vehicles. Please make sure you have removed your valuables and locked your vehicle. I've been a resident of Sauk Rapids for almost...
3rd South St. Cloud Shooting Suspect Arrested
ST. CLOUD -- Authorities have arrested the third and final suspect in a July 6th shooting in south St. Cloud. Twenty-eight-year-old Daquan Ledbetter was booked into the Stearns County Jail on Monday. Ledbetter and two other suspects, 26-year-old Bryant Garth II and 20-year-old Jamarcus Morris are accused of firing multiple...
Stolen Go Cart in St. Cloud and Damage to the Train Museum in Waite Park
Waite Park Police is reporting that someone damaged the Train Museum in Waite Park on 3rd Street North. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the backdoor was kicked in and two windows were broken out on the train engines. St. Cloud Police is reporting a...
Morrison County Investigating Burglary Near Hillman
HILLMAN -- Authorities in Morrison County are asking for your help in a recent burglary. Sheriff Shawn Larsen says sometime between Wednesday and Saturday the suspect(s) broke into a garage on Skyview Road, about five miles north of Hillman. Larsen says several items were stolen including a 1980's Mustang OMC...
Armed Standoff Suspect makes Court Appearance
LITCHFIELD -- A rural Dassel man involved in a standoff last week made his first appearance in court. Aaron Peterson appeared in Meeker County District Court Friday to be charged with Gross Misdemeanor Possession of a controlled substance, Gross Misdemeanor Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Felony 2nd Degree Assault, and Felony Threats of Violence.
Patrol: Excuses for Speeding During July Enforcement Campaign
ST. PAUL -- Law enforcement agencies across the state ticketed nearly 19,000 drivers for speeding last month. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the extra speed enforcement throughout the month of July included 300 agencies. Thirty-seven agencies reported speeds of 100 miles an hour or more. Some examples of...
Former Rockville Man Sentenced in Fatal Drug Overdose Case
ST. CLOUD -- A former Rockville man who pleaded guilty to murder after a fatal drug overdose in 2020 has been sentenced. Thirty-year-old Travis Anderson pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree murder in April. He received a stayed sentence of seven years and two months in prison. He must serve 360 days in the county jail. The sentence will be served in staggered 90-day terms.
Waite Avenue to Close for Reconstruction
WAITE PARK -- A street that divides St. Cloud and Waite Park will be closed for reconstruction starting next week. Waite Avenue will close on Monday from 2nd Street South to Division Street, and from Division Street to 1st Street North. The closure is expected to last until late September.
Busy Downtown Sauk Rapids Railroad Crossing Closed
SAUK RAPIDS -- A busy downtown Sauk Rapids railroad crossing has been closed for the week. Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad has closed the crossing at 1st Street South for some maintenance work. It is expected to be closed until Friday of this week. There is a detour marked which...
Sauk Rapids Police Release Statement on Fake Facebook Post
SAUK RAPIDS -- The Sauk Rapids Police Department has released a statement on a fake Facebook post that has been widely shared. Police Chief Perry Beise says the post has been passed around several social media and other sites. Beise says at this time the Sauk Rapids Police Department has...
Parkwood Theatre in Waite Park Top Gun Fan Appreciation Weekend
Have you seen Top Gun Maverick? It's amazing. If you have seen it, you know how great the movie is. If you haven't seen it yet, this might be the weekend to head to Parkwood theatre in Waite Park and experience the movie during the "Top Gun Fan Appreciation" weekend. This is kicking off this Friday, August 12th.
Highway 15 in Kimball to Reopen Tuesday
KIMBALL -- A detour in Kimball is scheduled to be lifted this week. Highway 15 has been closed between Willow Creek Park and Highway 55 for four months. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says it will reopen to traffic by Tuesday. The $2.3-million project included a new road surface, new...
Big Lake Coffee Shop Has A Cool “Pay It Forward” Board
A coffee shop in Big Lake is bringing a smile to faces in the community with its unique "pay it forward" board. The Ember Coffee Company in Big Lake has a few free drinks up for grabs:. Ember Coffee's “Pay it Forward” is a program that exists to show kindness...
New Hand Car Wash and Detailing Business Opening in Waite Park
WAITE PARK -- Another new car wash has opened in the St. Cloud area, but this one has a more personal touch. M & W Hand Car Wash Automotive Care Center is at 65 10th Avenue South in Waite Park. Owner Marlene Mattei says they'll hand wash your vehicle, and...
Pierz Car Show Drone [WATCH]
The Pierz commercial club has been hosting a car the first Thursday of each month this summer. The last one for the year is scheduled for Thursday September 1st. The event is held on Main Street in Pierz and registration is free with a chance to play games and win prizes. The event is called the Pierz Rock, Roll & Stroll.
The History of and Why People Settled in Duelm
WJON's small town series brings us to Duelm in St. George township in Benton County. Duelm is an unincorporated community located along Duelm Road near 110th Avenue. Stoney Brook flows through the community. Duelm was originally settled by Germans from the town of Dülmen The spelling is different with the two community names but the pronunciation is close to the same.
Sidewalk Art in Sauk Rapids Provides Inspiration
The Benton County fair has been going on all this week, and if you don't get there early in the day, you may wind up parking a few blocks away. But this isn't all bad. Yes, I did wind up walking a bit further than I may have wanted to, being that it was an every day event at the fair, but walking along the sidewalk provided some positive feelings. Inspiration, even.
Rural Life Celebrated This Sunday
PRINCETON -- Area Catholics will celebrate rural life and century farms this Sunday from 10:00am to 3:00pm in Princeton. The 2022 Diocesan Rural Life Celebration begins with an outdoor Mass with Bishop Donald J. Kettler at the David Trunk Farm near Princeton. During the Mass, the Diocese will award the Catholic Century Farm and Catholic Rural Business Awards.
Sartell Making Improvements to Neighborhood Parks
SARTELL -- The city of Sartell has been upgrading multiple park amenities this summer throughout the community. Parks Supervisor Tony Krueger says they've recently installed new playground structures at The Wilds Park and Morningstar Park. He says there are a few criteria they look at before replacing the equipment. We...
Waite Park 9U AAA Blue Wins Midwest Plains Regionals
It was a season to remember for the Waite Park 9U AAA baseball team. The squad recently wrapped up a trip to the Midwest Plains Regionals in Missouri with a 5-1 record, which earned them the tournament championship. The team, nicknamed the "Red Machine," beat Fargo by a 10-5 final...
