Waite Park, MN

96.7 The River

3rd South St. Cloud Shooting Suspect Arrested

ST. CLOUD -- Authorities have arrested the third and final suspect in a July 6th shooting in south St. Cloud. Twenty-eight-year-old Daquan Ledbetter was booked into the Stearns County Jail on Monday. Ledbetter and two other suspects, 26-year-old Bryant Garth II and 20-year-old Jamarcus Morris are accused of firing multiple...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Morrison County Investigating Burglary Near Hillman

HILLMAN -- Authorities in Morrison County are asking for your help in a recent burglary. Sheriff Shawn Larsen says sometime between Wednesday and Saturday the suspect(s) broke into a garage on Skyview Road, about five miles north of Hillman. Larsen says several items were stolen including a 1980's Mustang OMC...
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
City
Waite Park, MN
Waite Park, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Armed Standoff Suspect makes Court Appearance

LITCHFIELD -- A rural Dassel man involved in a standoff last week made his first appearance in court. Aaron Peterson appeared in Meeker County District Court Friday to be charged with Gross Misdemeanor Possession of a controlled substance, Gross Misdemeanor Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Felony 2nd Degree Assault, and Felony Threats of Violence.
DASSEL, MN
Patrol: Excuses for Speeding During July Enforcement Campaign

ST. PAUL -- Law enforcement agencies across the state ticketed nearly 19,000 drivers for speeding last month. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the extra speed enforcement throughout the month of July included 300 agencies. Thirty-seven agencies reported speeds of 100 miles an hour or more. Some examples of...
FOLEY, MN
Former Rockville Man Sentenced in Fatal Drug Overdose Case

ST. CLOUD -- A former Rockville man who pleaded guilty to murder after a fatal drug overdose in 2020 has been sentenced. Thirty-year-old Travis Anderson pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree murder in April. He received a stayed sentence of seven years and two months in prison. He must serve 360 days in the county jail. The sentence will be served in staggered 90-day terms.
ROCKVILLE, MN
Waite Avenue to Close for Reconstruction

WAITE PARK -- A street that divides St. Cloud and Waite Park will be closed for reconstruction starting next week. Waite Avenue will close on Monday from 2nd Street South to Division Street, and from Division Street to 1st Street North. The closure is expected to last until late September.
WAITE PARK, MN
#Park Police
Busy Downtown Sauk Rapids Railroad Crossing Closed

SAUK RAPIDS -- A busy downtown Sauk Rapids railroad crossing has been closed for the week. Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad has closed the crossing at 1st Street South for some maintenance work. It is expected to be closed until Friday of this week. There is a detour marked which...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Highway 15 in Kimball to Reopen Tuesday

KIMBALL -- A detour in Kimball is scheduled to be lifted this week. Highway 15 has been closed between Willow Creek Park and Highway 55 for four months. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says it will reopen to traffic by Tuesday. The $2.3-million project included a new road surface, new...
KIMBALL, MN
Public Safety
Pierz Car Show Drone [WATCH]

The Pierz commercial club has been hosting a car the first Thursday of each month this summer. The last one for the year is scheduled for Thursday September 1st. The event is held on Main Street in Pierz and registration is free with a chance to play games and win prizes. The event is called the Pierz Rock, Roll & Stroll.
PIERZ, MN
The History of and Why People Settled in Duelm

WJON's small town series brings us to Duelm in St. George township in Benton County. Duelm is an unincorporated community located along Duelm Road near 110th Avenue. Stoney Brook flows through the community. Duelm was originally settled by Germans from the town of Dülmen The spelling is different with the two community names but the pronunciation is close to the same.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
Sidewalk Art in Sauk Rapids Provides Inspiration

The Benton County fair has been going on all this week, and if you don't get there early in the day, you may wind up parking a few blocks away. But this isn't all bad. Yes, I did wind up walking a bit further than I may have wanted to, being that it was an every day event at the fair, but walking along the sidewalk provided some positive feelings. Inspiration, even.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
Rural Life Celebrated This Sunday

PRINCETON -- Area Catholics will celebrate rural life and century farms this Sunday from 10:00am to 3:00pm in Princeton. The 2022 Diocesan Rural Life Celebration begins with an outdoor Mass with Bishop Donald J. Kettler at the David Trunk Farm near Princeton. During the Mass, the Diocese will award the Catholic Century Farm and Catholic Rural Business Awards.
PRINCETON, MN
Sartell Making Improvements to Neighborhood Parks

SARTELL -- The city of Sartell has been upgrading multiple park amenities this summer throughout the community. Parks Supervisor Tony Krueger says they've recently installed new playground structures at The Wilds Park and Morningstar Park. He says there are a few criteria they look at before replacing the equipment. We...
SARTELL, MN
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

