johnstonsunrise.net
Splitting pies with the Johnston PD
The colorful town-wide invitation read “Pizza with the Police” and was issued by Chief Joseph P. Razza and members of the Johnston Police Department. However, the title could have included “Pizza with the Police and Characters.”. As Razza pointed out while serving slices of pizza — as...
WPRI
In the Kitchen: Spaghetti with Sausage and Lobster
Chef Armando Bisceglia from Bacco Vino & Contorni stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Thursday morning! Check out the delicious dish he made in the attached video clip. Visit Bacco Vino & Contorini on Federal Hill in Providence. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed...
Historic Newport diner to close this weekend
A historic Newport diner is preparing to close its doors for good this weekend.
Valley Breeze
Good feelings at Boba on Railroad Street
WOONSOCKET – In Japanese, Kimochi also means “good-feeling.” That is why owners of Kimochi Boba Café, Dan Ayotte and Damaso Hernandez, decided on the name for their bubble tea shop located on Railroad Street in Woonsocket. Their original shop was in Attleboro, Mass. “He put everything...
getawaymavens.com
7 Great Romantic Hotels in Rhode Island
With “Island” in its name, and called “The Ocean State,” it’s no surprise that most of the romantic hotels in Rhode Island are on or near the water. Some have been on Luxury “Stay” lists for years. Others might be unfamiliar to you. Read on for the Getaway Mavens Favorites.
eastgreenwichnews.com
This Week in EG Real Estate: 10 New Listings
Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 8/12/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 10 new listings, 7 sold properties, and 19 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
Mr. 401? Pitbull Charms at Providence Restaurant
You don't see this every day. Pitbull stopped by popular Rhode Island spot Public Kitchen & Bar on Aug. 10. Christopher Moore, featured in the picture with Pitbull, confirms the artist spent over five hours in a private room at the Providence restaurant and dipped into the main dining area a few times.
Turnto10.com
Mmm! Napolitano's brings New York-style pizza to Rhode Island
Mario doesn’t have to travel to New York to enjoy some Brooklyn pizza. He speaks with the owner of Napolitano’s Brooklyn Pizza with locations in Cranston and Federal Hill in Providence. Mmm! A Food Podcast is available from Amazon, Apple, Google, Spotify and other providers.
WPRI
On the Rhode: Summer at Ocean House
Ocean House is Rhode Island’s only five-diamond resort. This luxury resort is located right on the water in Westerly, serving up spectacular views and memory-making opportunities for anyone’s summer stay. Ashley Erling went to the resort on Friday morning to check out the events and activities to enjoy...
consultant360.com
A 28-Year-Old Man With Draining Nodules and Cysts in His Axilla
1Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island. 2Department of Dermatology, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island. 3Director, Department of Cutaneous Oncology, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island. 4Department of Dermatology, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode...
ABC6.com
McDermott Pool in Warwick to temporarily close
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi said Wednesday that a popular indoor pool will be temporarily shut down. Picozzi said the McDermott Pool will close from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday to replace the main mixing valve. “We waited until the temperatures dropped so people had...
4 RI counties at ‘medium’ COVID-19 level
The COVID-19 community level has been raised for three more Rhode Island counties due to an increase in new cases and hospitalizations.
ABC6.com
Boat catches fire near Block Island
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — A 38-foot vessel caught fire Friday afternoon near Block Island. The fire happened just before 1 p.m., one nautical mile west of the island. “The fire was initially extinguished by the operator before they were assisted by a Good Samaritan off of the vessel,” the U.S. Coast Guard wrote on Twitter.
nrinow.news
Two northern RI beaches closed for swimming due to bacteria
BURRILLVILLE/GLOCESTER – The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended closure on Wednesday of two beaches in northern Rhode Island after testing showed high bacteria levels, the latest facilities in the state to see swimming paused over water concerns. Spring Lake Beach in Burrillville and Harmony Hill School Beach in...
WCVB
7 arrested, 2 injured in fight on ferry from Block Island to Galilee
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Seven people were arrested and two people injured following a fight Monday night on a ferry from Block Island to Galilee, officials said. Troopers from the Rhode Island State Police, as well as officers from the Narragansett, North Kingstown and South Kingstown Police Departments, responded at 9:35 p.m. to reports of a disturbance on an Interstate Navigation Ferry.
nerej.com
Redevelopment of Arctic Mill property to add housing options - project being rehabilitated by Knight Street Capital
West Warwick, RI Governor Dan McKee, U.S. senator Jack Reed, congressman Jim Langevin, RIHousing and state and local leaders celebrated the beginning of the redevelopment and adaptive reuse of the historic Arctic Mill into rental housing and commercial space. The Arctic Mill development is the adaptive reuse of two separate historic textile mill buildings into a mixed-use complex comprised of both commercial space and residential rental apartments.
WPRI
Eye on RI: celebrate local artists
Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and events!. The Looff- The Looff is a summer arts festival set along the beautiful East Providence waterfront. The Looff showcases all types of art including fine paintings, photography, ceramics, sculpture, metal works, fiber, and much more. Mount...
2nd spotted lanternfly found in RI
The DEM is warning residents of yet another spotted lanternfly sighting, almost one year after the invasive species was first detected in Rhode Island.
Route 146 roadwork set to begin
Some much-needed roadwork will get underway Wednesday night on a busy stretch of Rhode Island highway.
GoLocalProv
NEW: Middletown Estate With View of Cliff Walk Hits Market for $25 Million
A $25 million Middletown property has just hit the market. Current owner Anthony Spiratos shared the announcement on Friday. "Today, on behalf of the Spiratos Family, I’m officially announcing that we have listed our estate, Sea View Villa on Easton’s Point, for a listing price of $25 million.
