LOOK: Mysterious, Football-Sized Creatures Found in Gulf of Mexico Roaming on Seafloor
A group of football-sized isopods, officially called Bathynomus giganteus, have been found roaming the seafloor of the Gulf of Mexico. Apparently, these isopods have been roaming the seafloor for 200 or 300 million years. Bathynomus giganteus remains one of the largest living species today. The species can be found at...
WATCH: Oklahoma Wind Turbine Folds Like a Cheap Lawn Chair During Storm, Erupts in Flames
On Tuesday, a massive Oklahoma wind turbine at the one of the country’s largest wind farms was decimated by a storm. When first responders arrived on the scene at 4:30 pm, they found one of the turbines on fire. Video posted to YouTube shows the enormous structure crumbling to...
A disastrous megaflood is coming to California, experts say, and it could be the most expensive natural disaster in history
CNN — Many Californians fear the “Big One,” but it might not be what you think. It’s not an earthquake. And it isn’t the mega drought. It’s actually the exact opposite. A megaflood. A new study by Science Advances shows climate change has already...
The Deer With Fangs That Bites and Barks Like a Wolf
Our world inhabits some very interesting animals, one of which is the Hydropotes Inermis or more commonly known as the Chinese Water deer. Deers have been known to be the perfect prey for most predatory animals around the world.
