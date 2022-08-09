Read full article on original website
Cramer, Evelyn Kay
JEROME—On Sunday August 7th, 2022, Evelyn Kay Cramer, Loving mother of 3 boys, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away at age 72. Kay was born in December 1949 to Jack and Geneva Benson. She grew up in Jerome, Idaho helping in the family restaurant competing for Rodeo Queen. Graduating from Jerome High school in 1968 she went on to earn degrees from College of Southern Idaho (1970) and later in life from University of Utah. Kay had many occupations over the years but her talent in tax and accounting skills were greatly appreciated by many. Kay was married to Kent Laird Cramer and together they raised 3 sons Kent Jr, Jack Richard, and Stanley. Kay loved to spend time with her family and helping others. Many young adults and children have been taken under her wings over the years to be well loved and shown a better path. Above all Kay loved to spend time with her family. She enjoyed traveling and the ocean. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for many years.
Winter, Marques Phillip
BURLEY—Marques Phillip Winter, 39, of Burley, passed away peacefully, Monday, August 8, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 6, 1983, to Wayne and Maricela Winter. Marques was raised in Burley, Idaho, where he attended school. After graduating high school he went to work at Kim Hansen Chevrolet where he worked for 19 years as the detail manager. Marques married his high school sweetheart, Kalli Jo Hitt, on August 5, 2006, and they resided in Heyburn. They were blessed with two boys, Blaize Phillip Winter and Joseph Kayne Winter. They later moved to Burley where they raised their boys and, in 2020, Marques opened his own business, Mokes Auto Detailing. Marques enjoyed hosting family barbeques, camping, fishing, hunting and music. But most of all he loved his family and spoiling his grandson.
Magic Valley firefighters hit the streets to ‘Fill the Boot’
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Firefighters across the country are collecting money to support a great cause, including some right here in Twin Falls. On Friday, at the corner of Locust and Addison, firefighters from Twin Falls, Jerome and Rock Creek were raising money for Fill the Boot. Money...
Behind the Business: Wolfe Lighting
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One business that is new to Twin Falls isn’t very new to Idaho, and you may have heard it before, especially if you lived in eastern Idaho. In this week’s Behind the Business, we take a look at Wolfe Lighting and how they’re looking to bring something different to the Magic Valley.
Gridiron Grind: Jerome looks to find their stride
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome football team is still searching for its identity this fall. “I don’t know what to expect, your guess is as good as mine, but they’re eager to try it, so I’m excited to see what we’re about,” said Jerome Head Coach Sid Gambles.
CSI signs former Idaho Basketball Player of the Year
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 2020 Idaho Basketball Player of the Year is coming home, Britton Berrett, who averaged about 20 points a game his senior season at Rigby announced he is signing with the CSI Golden Eagles for the 2022-23 season. Berrett, who was known as a...
Behind the scenes of the Jerome County Fair
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — From 4H to FFA, the carnival, food trucks, vendors and even the 3-night rodeo, the Jerome County Fair is happening this week, but the manager of the fair says for her, it started one year ago. “So for me and a number of my staff...
Twin Falls resident looking for change in laws regarding injectable cosmetics
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A practice in Idaho, Botox parties, are growing in popularity in the state, in part, due to the lax rules surrounding the injection practice. KMVT spoke with a resident who is calling for some change. Jeni Burk, who has battled migraines for years, recently...
National 811 Day: a good reminder to always contact 8-1-1 before digging
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Thursday is National 811 Day, and because of that Intermountain Gas is reminding people to call 8-1-1 before you dig. This is important because there are a lot of lines hidden underneath the ground, gas lines, water lines and sewer lines. If you don’t...
Minico falls in championship game of Northwest Regional
VERNAL, Utah (KMVT/KSVT) — After a crazy postseason run, the Minico Storm’s Legion baseball season ends with a runner-up finish at the Northwest Class A American Legion Baseball Regional Tournament (NWCART). NWCART Championship game. Butte Miners (MT) 4, Minico Storm 0. Minico’s only two losses of the regional...
City of Kimberly: Boil water advisory lifted after waterline repairs
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A boil water advisory, which affected parts of Kimberly, has now been lifted. The boil water advisory went into effect on Monday night and affected Center Street to the train tracks and Oak and Ash streets. Water quality monitoring has affirmed that potable water in...
Cassia County School District to hold school safety event in Burley
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Cassia County School District will be holding a school safety event Thursday in Burley. With the recent trend of school shootings across the United States in recent years, on Thursday the school district will be holding a safety night. Parents can learn what the...
Coping with the stresses of a new school year
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The beginning of the school year can be an exciting time for students and teachers alike, as they embark on another year of studies. But, with that excitement can also come anxiety, stress and a range of emotions that can eventually lead to burnout.
The City of Twin Falls is implementing some new fee and rate increases
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Twin Falls will be implement some new fee and rate increases that will most likely go into effect in October. On Monday the Twin Falls City Council approved new fee and rate increases, which they say were necessary to help fund increasing costs and operational expenses.
Gridiron Grind: Buhl returns most of the core of last year’s playoff squad
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After a surprise playoff appearance in year one, their first since 2014, year two of the Allyn Reynolds era at Buhl comes with some healthy expectations. The Indians return quarterback Austin Franson, running back Jayce Bower, and the entire offensive line from the 2021 squad,...
Snake River Juvenile Detention Center is beginning a new program aimed at diverting kids away from detention
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In an effort to divert kids from the juvenile justice system, a new center is opening up in Twin Falls County. “They are called Status Offenses because they can only be committed by a kid under the age of 18, so you have your runaways, your incorrigibles, your curfews, those types of things,” said Kevin Sandau, Director of Juvenile Services.
