Lumberton, NC

Woman found shot, killed inside car in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A woman was found shot and killed in her car in Robeson County Thursday night. The Robeson County Sheriff's Office said they responded around 9:26 p.m. to the 6000 block of Wiregrass Road in Orrum in reference to a person shot. When deputies arrived...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC

