Read full article on original website
Related
wcti12.com
Woman found shot, killed inside car in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A woman was found shot and killed in her car in Robeson County Thursday night. The Robeson County Sheriff's Office said they responded around 9:26 p.m. to the 6000 block of Wiregrass Road in Orrum in reference to a person shot. When deputies arrived...
wcti12.com
Woman dies after being struck, impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Garden City woman died on Wednesday after a beach umbrella struck and impaled her. According to an incident report, an umbrella being blown in the wind struck the victim while at Beach Access 14 on Calhoun Drive around 12:50 p.m. When officers arrived,...
wcti12.com
Horry County police warn of 'serial killer or abductor' hoax on social media
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County police are warning the public about a hoax going around on social media saying “a serial killer or abductor is currently hunting in Myrtle beach.”. Police said they are working with public safety partners and Facebook to remove the hoax. The...
Comments / 0