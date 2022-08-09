ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reports spotlight severe incarceration inequities in Nevada, Colorado

This week the group published a report revealing where people in Nevada prisons come from. It shows, for example, that people in Las Vegas City Council’s Ward 5, a historically Black neighborhood, are six times more likely to be in prison than those in Ward 6, a predominantly white neighborhood just a few blocks away.
Colorado’s COVID guidance for K-12: minimize disruption, stay alert

This story was originally published by Chalkbeat Colorado. Sign up for their newsletters at ckbe.at/newsletters. There are no mask mandates and no quarantine rules in Colorado’s COVID guidance for the 2022-23 school year, but public health officials say they’re still tracking the disease and want school administrators to be open and honest with families about cases and clusters.
