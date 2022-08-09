ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

wlvl.com

FRIDAY 08/12/2022

IN ROCHESTER - TWO WOMEN WERE TREATED AT STRONG MEMORIAL AFTER THEY WERE SHOT ON A CITY STREET. ROCHESTER POLICE ARRRESTED CHRISTOPHER WILLIAMS FOR PULLING THE TRIGGER IN TWO CITY HOMICIDES. THE LEWISTON ART FESTIVAL AND LOCKPORT FOOD FEST BOTH HAPPEN IN NIAGARA COUNTY THIS WEEKEND. AND – THE BUFFALO...
BUFFALO, NY
wlvl.com

THURSDAY 08/11/2022

A NEW REPORT – BUT NO CAUSE LISTED – IN THE PLANE CRASH THAT KILLED ATTORNEY STEVE BARNES AND HIS NIECE. ONE WEEK AFTER A DEADLY CRANE ACCIDENT IN TONAWANDA – POLICE HAVE FINALLY IDENTIFIED THE VICTIM. BUFFALO POLICE ARE LOOKING INTO A MYSTERIOUS CAR DEATH ON...
BUFFALO, NY
wlvl.com

WEDNESDAY 08/10/2022

FOR THE SECOND STRAIGHT NIGHT – POLICE IN ROCHESTER ARE LOOKING INTO A FATAL STREET SHOOTING. ANOTHER DEADLY MOTORCYCLE CRASH IN WESTERN NEW YORK CLAIMED THE LIFE OF A MAN IN EDEN YESTERDAY. TWO TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS IN NIAGARA COUNTY TUESDAY – BOTH IN THE TOWN OF LOCKPORT. THE...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY

