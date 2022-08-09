ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty

When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
The Independent

Judge who signed FBI Mar-a-Lago warrant tells DoJ to respond to request to unseal it

The judge who signed the warrant granting the FBI permission to search Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence has instructed the Department of Justice to respond to a request to unseal it.Mr Trump has the prerogative to release the warrant himself, but has yet to do so despite calls from across the political spectrum to make it public. As a result, newspapers and campaign groups are suing to obtain it for public scrutiny.Judge Bruce Reinhart ordered on Wednesday that “on or before 5:00pm Eastern time on August 15, 2022, the Government shall file a Response to the Motion to Unseal. The...
DOPE Quick Reads

UK Again Supplies Jaw-Dropping Long-Range Rocket Launchers to Encourage Faster End to Continued Ukrainian-Russian War

M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS)Lockheed Martin. The UK again supplies Ukraine with American-made M270 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). They are also providing M31A1 missiles to potentially speed up the snail-paced trek to the culmination of the Ukrainian-Russian conflict. With the ability to launch GPS-guided rockets, the M270 MLRS can accurately destroy targets up to 50 miles away. Previously, the UK supplied Ukraine with an onslaught of military support valued at roughly $2.8 billion or £2.3 billion. The support has included:
Reuters

FBI seized top secret documents at Trump's home; Espionage Act cited

Aug 12 (Reuters) - FBI agents in this week's search of former U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida home removed 11 sets of classified documents including some marked as top secret, the Justice Department said on Friday, while also disclosing it had probable cause to conduct the search based on possible Espionage Act violations.
The Associated Press

Author Salman Rushdie stabbed on lecture stage in New York

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (AP) — Salman Rushdie, whose novel “The Satanic Verses” drew death threats from Iran’s leader in the 1980s, was stabbed in the neck and abdomen Friday by a man who rushed the stage as the author was about to give a lecture in western New York. A bloodied Rushdie, 75, was flown to a hospital and underwent surgery. His agent, Andrew Wylie, said the writer was on a ventilator Friday evening, with a damaged liver, severed nerves in an arm and an eye he was likely to lose. Police identified the attacker as Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, New Jersey. He was arrested at the scene and was awaiting arraignment. Matar was born a decade after “The Satanic Verses” was published. The motive for the attack was unclear, State police Maj. Eugene Staniszewski said. An Associated Press reporter witnessed the attacker confront Rushdie on stage at the Chautauqua Institution and punch or stab him 10 to 15 times as he was being introduced. The author was pushed or fell to the floor, and the man was arrested.
