The Gilded Age has been in the area filming season 2 around Troy, Albany and Cohoes. Yesterday on set in Albany there was an incident that luckily wasn't worse than it was. It happened when a horse stepped on the actresses dress causing her to trip and end up underneath the horse. The photos from the event are incredible. And luckily, she nor the horse were injured. Check out the Times Union photo here.

ALBANY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO