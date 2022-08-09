Read full article on original website
State Police Looking Into Death of Seven-Year-Old Boy in Fulton County
State Police are still looking into the circumstances that led to the death of a seven-year-old boy in Fulton County. Troopers say they responded to a home in Johnstown Tuesday afternoon and found Hunter Degroat unresponsive. The child was rushed to Nathan Littauer Hospital but could not be saved. Police say they'll release more information on this case as they become available.
No Injuries After Actress and Horse Accident on Set of Gilded Age in Albany
The Gilded Age has been in the area filming season 2 around Troy, Albany and Cohoes. Yesterday on set in Albany there was an incident that luckily wasn't worse than it was. It happened when a horse stepped on the actresses dress causing her to trip and end up underneath the horse. The photos from the event are incredible. And luckily, she nor the horse were injured. Check out the Times Union photo here.
