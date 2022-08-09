ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Children’s health and wellbeing is the focus of new LVHN center

Lehigh Valley Health Network is opening a health and wellbeing center for children that offers public health experts a place to look at some of the issues facing Lehigh Valley children and offer solutions. The Michael & Christine Perrucci Center for Children’s Health and Wellbeing that opened earlier this week...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Monarch butterflies are endangered but you can help

Lehigh Valley conservationists are tracking the population drop of one of the most recognizable butterflies in North America. The orange and black-winged monarch butterfly has been declared endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Andy Fedor, a conservation education specialist, helps manage about 50 acres of butterfly-friendly meadows...
NAZARETH, PA

