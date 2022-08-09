Read full article on original website
wlvr.org
Avian flu found in Northampton County; 1st confirmed case in weeks in Pa.
Avian flu has been found in Northampton County. The state Department of Agriculture confirmed Friday that a duck and chickens in Upper Mount Bethel Township are infected. The animals were tested after a dead turkey vulture was found on the property. In a statement, the agency said this is the...
wlvr.org
“If we get sued, we get sued’: Allentown City Council at odds over move to codify abortion rights, access
As the country continues to grapple with the issue of abortion, legislative bodies across the Lehigh Valley are launching efforts to safeguard the procedure and advance reproductive health care. The moves stem from the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, holding that there is no federal constitutional right...
wlvr.org
Wawa’s 2nd Pa. drive-through location to be built in Lower Macungie
A drive-thru Wawa location is coming to the Lehigh Valley. The Lower Macungie Board of Commissioners granted preliminary and final land development approval last month for the location which is set to open at Trexler Business Center on Hamilton Boulevard in a site that is currently vacant. It will be...
wlvr.org
Children’s health and wellbeing is the focus of new LVHN center
Lehigh Valley Health Network is opening a health and wellbeing center for children that offers public health experts a place to look at some of the issues facing Lehigh Valley children and offer solutions. The Michael & Christine Perrucci Center for Children’s Health and Wellbeing that opened earlier this week...
wlvr.org
Monarch butterflies are endangered but you can help
Lehigh Valley conservationists are tracking the population drop of one of the most recognizable butterflies in North America. The orange and black-winged monarch butterfly has been declared endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Andy Fedor, a conservation education specialist, helps manage about 50 acres of butterfly-friendly meadows...
wlvr.org
Cheap fills: Amid inflation, Musikfest mug refills brimming, but local businesses offer price options
Every year, a few weeks after the Fourth of July, countless Lehigh Valley residents perform their annual summer ritual of dusting off – and washing out – their colorful Musikfest mugs for soaking up beer, bands and boisterous fun. Some will buy a new plastic mug to add...
