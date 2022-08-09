Read full article on original website
Related
$7.5 Million Bet On This Biotechnology Stock? Check Out These 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Dow Jones jumped by more than 500 points on Wednesday following inflation data for July. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Benzinga
Director Of Essent Makes $251K Sale
Aditya Dutt, Director at Essent Gr ESNT, reported a large insider sell on August 10, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Dutt sold 6,000 shares of Essent Gr. The total transaction amounted to $251,700.
Citigroup Predicts $205 For Lowe's Companies; Also Check Out Some Other Big PT Changes
Stephens & Co. cut the price target for Alpha Teknova, Inc. TKNO from $22 to $15. Alpha Teknova shares fell 5.2% to close at $5.79 on Wednesday. Needham increased the price target on Roblox Corporation RBLX from $45 to $55. Roblox shares rose 0.2% to $48.08 in pre-market trading. JP...
Motley Fool
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought
A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Applebee's Sells All Restaurants
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
biztoc.com
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. Investors should...
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Loyalty Ventures LYLT shares increased by 7.7% to $3.2 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Loyalty Ventures's trading volume reached 52.3K shares. This is 6.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
This Is, Hands Down, the Top Stock-Split Stock to Buy Right Now
Alphabet, Amazon, DexCom, Shopify, and Tesla have all announced stock splits this year -- but only one of these giants is a screaming buy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Benzinga
Sierra Wireless: Q2 Earnings Insights
Sierra Wireless SWIR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sierra Wireless posted an EPS of $0.43. Revenue was up $55.17 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
NASDAQ
Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series 2 Shares Cross 4% Yield Mark
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 2 (Symbol: BML.PRH) were yielding above the 4% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.7667), with shares changing hands as low as $19.11 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.58% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BML.PRH was trading at a 21.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 3.24% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
LegalZoom.com, Toast And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday
Altimmune, Inc. ALT jumped 28% to $17.64. B. Riley Securities maintained Altimmune with a Buy and raised the price target from $21 to $26. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. RANI jumped 27.5% to $10.49. Rani Therapeutics reported termination of public offering of Class A common stock. Xponential Fitness, Inc. XPOF jumped...
Motley Fool
Despite Some Big Losers, These Growth Stocks Are Keeping the Nasdaq Bull Market Going
Shares of 23andMe have risen 30% this week, both before and since it reported earnings. Battery start-up Enovix's shares are skyrocketing after it reported earnings and said it was closer to commercial production. Weak guidance and a CFO change at Sonos have its shares sinking, while Marqeta's founder is stepping...
Recap: 908 Devices Q2 Earnings
908 Devices MASS reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. 908 Devices beat estimated earnings by 3.7%, reporting an EPS of $-0.26 versus an estimate of $-0.27. Revenue was up $2.83 million from the same...
AOL Corp
Analyst: Sell Target stock into earnings
Target's stock has rallied 16% in the last month as plunging gas prices have made Wall Street more optimistic about the retailer's profit potential in the back-to-school and holiday shopping seasons. But the advance may be too much, too soon, according to Evercore ISI Analyst Greg Melich, given the lingering...
China Automotive Systems Earnings Preview
China Automotive Systems CAAS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-08-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that China Automotive Systems will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05. China Automotive Systems bulls will hope to hear the company...
Director Of Verisk Analytics Makes $118K Sale
Samuel G Liss, Director at Verisk Analytics VRSK, reported a large insider sell on August 11, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Liss sold 587 shares of Verisk Analytics. The total transaction amounted to $118,714.
Benzinga
5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
Consolidated Water Co: Q2 Earnings Insights
Consolidated Water Co CWCO reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 05:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Consolidated Water Co beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.16. Revenue was up $4.37 million from...
Meme stocks sank Melvin Capital. Now it's reportedly being investigated by the SEC over its risk management practices.
The SEC has obtained information from Melvin Capital regarding its communication with investors, the Wall Street Journal reported. The regulator has also contacted investors about what Melvin's founder and other top executives said during last year's meme-stock rally. The investigation is in early stages, per the report, and may not...
LifeMD: Q2 Earnings Insights
LifeMD LFMD reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. LifeMD beat estimated earnings by 37.14%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.35. Revenue was up $8.14 million from the same period last...
Comments / 0