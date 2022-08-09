ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Former Alabama Quarterback Partners with Mental Health Company

Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts has partnered with BetterHelp, a mental health organization that works to make therapy easily accessible to everyone. "Loving yourself isn't vanity, it's sanity. And the storms of life don't seem too bad when you have the people around you that can support you," said Hurts in the sponsored Facebook post.
UPDATE: Nebraska Woman Struck on Jack Warner Parkway Dies

A Nebraska woman who was struck by a vehicle in Tuscaloosa Thursday evening has died, police sources said. Stephanie Taylor, a spokeswoman for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said the victim was walking on a sidewalk near the intersection of Jack Warner Parkway and Hackberry lane when a passing driver reportedly lost control of her 1999 Buick Century, drove onto the sidewalk and struck the woman.
Here’s How Alabamians Can Get Paid to Take Retro Beach Trips

I’m such a water girl. A pool, lake, and especially the beach, I’m there. The Beach … for free! Say less, my bag is packed. Hotels.com is hosting a contest where you can become their “Retro Beach Motelier.” This perfect gig comes with lots of perks like a “$10K stipend to travel back in time to the best retro beach motels across the USA – like The Pearl Hotel in San Diego and Vagabond Hotel in Miami – and a $5K “salary” to spend on classic beachside snacks.”
ALABAMA STATE
Tuscaloosa, AL
