Relmada Secures FDA Fast Track Status For Depressive Disorder Candidate

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to Relmada Therapeutics’ RLMD lead asset REL-1017 as a monotherapy for the treatment major depressive disorder (MDD). REL-1017 is being investigated in an on-going monotherapy Phase 3 clinical trial under Reliance III study in patients with major...
Pfizer Boosts Drug Pipeline with Global Blood Therapeutics Acquisition

Pfizer has agreed to buy rare blood disease drugmaker Global Blood Therapeutics for $5.4 billion in cash. The deal will add three novel drugs to Pfizer’s pipeline, securing its long-term growth trajectory. American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) is boosting its hematology drug pipeline with the acquisition of...
Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) Stock Soars 64% on Positive Clinical Data

KarXT met its primary endpoint for treating adults with schizophrenia. This has the company aiming for a New Drug Application (NDA) in mid-2023. Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) stock is rocketing higher on Monday thanks to results from its Phase 3 EMERGENT-2 trial. This trial covers the efficacy, safety and tolerability of...
Biotech Daily: Cancer Causing Impurities In Merck's Diabetic Drug, Vir Bio-GSK Shun FDA Submission Plans For COVID-19 Treatment, Aethlon's Monkeypox Trial

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. Vir Biotech Shuns FDA Submission Plans For GSK-Partnered COVID-19 Treatment. In its Q2 earnings release, Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR and its partner GSK plc GSK said that they do not plan to file a marketing application for sotrovimab for COVID-19 at this time.
Diabetes Linked With Increased Levels of Neurofilament Light, Neuroaxonal Damage in Parkinson Disease

Investigators identified increased levels of neurofilament light that corresponded significantly with patients’ diabetic status, even after adjustment for age, BMI, and vascular risk factors. Confirming previous reports, new post hoc data from a recently published study showed an association between Parkinson disease (PD), diabetes myelitis (DM), and more severe...
VYNE Therapeutics Shares Disappointing Data From Atopic Dermatitis Trial

VYNE Therapeutics Inc VYNE has announced results from the Phase 2a segment of Phase 1b/2a trial evaluating FMX114 for mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis. The study did not meet its primary endpoint based on the absolute and percent change relative to baseline in the Atopic Dermatitis Severity Index (ADSI). The Phase 2a...
Daiichi-AstraZeneca's Flagship Cancer Drug Scores FDA Approval For Lung Cancer Harboring HER2 Mutation

The FDA has approved Daiichi Sankyo DSNKY and AstraZeneca plc's AZN Enhertu (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) for unresectable or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have activating HER2 (ERBB2) mutations. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on objective response rate (ORR) and duration of response (DoR). Continued approval...
Scientists Make Potential Breakthrough In Long-Term Asthma Treatment (In Mice)

A potential long-term treatment for asthma – the chronic and incurable condition in which your body occasionally forgets how to breathe – is showing promise, a new study in mice suggests. Unike current treatments, which mostly focus on curbing the immediate effects of asthma, this new approach, published...
FDA Grants Full Approval to Capmatinib in METex14+ Metastatic NSCLC

Regular approval has been granted to capmatinib for the treatment of patients with metastatic non–small cell lung cancer whose tumors harbor a MET exon 14 skipping mutation. The FDA has granted regular approval to capmatinib (Tabrecta) for the use in MET exon 14 skipping mutation–positive metastatic non–small cell lung cancer as detected by and FDA approved test.1.
Unity Biotechnology announces positive data in phase 2 BEHOLD study of UBX1325 in patients with DME

The study provided evidence of safety, visual acuity improvement and structural stability in a difficult-to-treat patient population. Unity Biotechnology Inc. today announced 12- and 18-week data from its Phase 2 BEHOLD study of UBX1325, a senolytic Bcl-xL inhibitor, in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME). During a conference call held...
Aptinyx's Chronic Pain Candidate Fails To Top Placebo In Mid-Stage Study

Aptinyx Inc APTX has announced results from a Phase 2b study evaluating the effects of NYX-2925 in patients with fibromyalgia, characterized by muscular or musculoskeletal pain with stiffness and localized tenderness at specific points. NYX-2925 did not achieve statistically significant separation from placebo on the study's primary endpoint of change...
Koneksa Wins MJFF Grant to Investigate Digital Biomarkers

Koneksa has been awarded a grant from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) to investigate the potential of digital biomarkers to evaluate and predict disease progression in people with Parkinson’s disease. Digital biomarkers have the potential to aid in diagnosing Parkinson’s and allowing patients to...
T2 Biosystems (TTOO) Exploring Potential To Develop Rapid Molecular Diagnostic Test For Monkeypox

T2 Biosystems (TTOO) announced plans to explore the potential to develop a rapid molecular diagnostic test for detection of the monkeypox virus. These are the details. T2 Biosystems (TTOO) – a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes – announced plans to explore the potential to develop a rapid molecular diagnostic test for detection of the monkeypox virus, including technical and commercial feasibility. Monkeypox is known as a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus that is part of the orthopoxvirus family of viruses, which also contains smallpox. The main symptom of monkeypox is a rash, but individuals could also present with flu like symptoms. A rapid and accurate diagnosis of monkeypox is essential for expediting treatment and to limit exposure and spread of the disease.
Safety and Tolerability of Metformin in Patients With ADPKD

Autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) is a common familial disorder that leads to kidney failure in a majority of patients. ADPKD is caused primarily by mutation in either PKD1 or PKD2 (encoding polycystin 1 and 2, respectively). The disorder occurs in all races and ethnicities worldwide; the estimated prevalence is 3.3 to 4.6 per 10,000 population.
Novel detection of stem cell niche within the stroma of limbus in the rabbit during postnatal development

Identifying and locating stem cell populations in the limbus may lead to developing a cell-based strategy for treating the corneal injury. Therefore, this study was the first to design a follow-up on the microscopical and histomorphometric changes in the rabbit limbus and to localize and demonstrate the limbal stem cell niche during postnatal development. The paraffin sections from the eyes of different postnatal-developmental stages were stained and examined using light microscopy. Furthermore, sections were immunohistologically stained for the epithelial stem cell differentiation marker, cytokeratin-14. Moreover, semithin and ultrathin sections were applied for ultrastructural demonstration of the stem cell niche. This study revealed that the number and thickness of limbal epithelial layers increased with age, whereas the thickness of limbal stroma decreased. Additionally, the immunohistochemical data showed that ck14 staining intensity increased in the limbal region where limbal stem cells reside. The semithin and ultrastructure investigation revealed stem cell clusters within the limbus's underlying stroma close to the blood and nerve supply and surrounded by telocytes. Conclusively, isolated clusters of limbal epithelial stem cells combined with blood vessels, nerve fibers, and telocytes propose a harmonious microenvironment of a stem cell niche.
Pan-cancer efficacy of pralsetinib in patients with RET fusion"“positive solid tumors from the phase 1/2 ARROW trial

Oncogenic RET fusions occur in diverse cancers. Pralsetinib is a potent, selective inhibitor of RET receptor tyrosine kinase. ARROW (NCT03037385, ongoing) was designed to evaluate pralsetinib efficacy and safety in patients with advanced RET-altered solid tumors. Twenty-nine patients with 12 different RET fusion"“positive solid tumor types, excluding non-small-cell lung cancer and thyroid cancer, who had previously received or were not candidates for standard therapies, were enrolled. The most common RET fusion partners in 23 efficacy-evaluable patients were CCDC6 (26%), KIF5B (26%) and NCOA4 (13%). Overall response rate, the primary endpoint, was 57% (95% confidence interval, 35"“77) among these patients. Responses were observed regardless of tumor type or RET fusion partner. Median duration of response, progression-free survival and overall survival were 12"‰months, 7"‰months and 14"‰months, respectively. The most common grade â‰¥3 treatment-related adverse events were neutropenia (31%) and anemia (14%). These data validate RET as a tissue-agnostic target with sensitivity to RET inhibition, indicating pralsetinib's potential as a well-tolerated treatment option with rapid, robust and durable anti-tumor activity in patients with diverse RET fusion"“positive solid tumors.
FDA Grants Accelerated Approval to Trastuzumab Deruxtecan for HER2+ Metastatic NSCLC

Accelerated approval has been granted to trastuzumab deruxtecan for patients with HER2-positive unresectable or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer based on positive results from DESTINY-Lung02. The FDA has granted accelerated approval to trastuzumab deruxtecan for the treatment of patients unresectable or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have...
