Identifying and locating stem cell populations in the limbus may lead to developing a cell-based strategy for treating the corneal injury. Therefore, this study was the first to design a follow-up on the microscopical and histomorphometric changes in the rabbit limbus and to localize and demonstrate the limbal stem cell niche during postnatal development. The paraffin sections from the eyes of different postnatal-developmental stages were stained and examined using light microscopy. Furthermore, sections were immunohistologically stained for the epithelial stem cell differentiation marker, cytokeratin-14. Moreover, semithin and ultrathin sections were applied for ultrastructural demonstration of the stem cell niche. This study revealed that the number and thickness of limbal epithelial layers increased with age, whereas the thickness of limbal stroma decreased. Additionally, the immunohistochemical data showed that ck14 staining intensity increased in the limbal region where limbal stem cells reside. The semithin and ultrastructure investigation revealed stem cell clusters within the limbus's underlying stroma close to the blood and nerve supply and surrounded by telocytes. Conclusively, isolated clusters of limbal epithelial stem cells combined with blood vessels, nerve fibers, and telocytes propose a harmonious microenvironment of a stem cell niche.

SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO