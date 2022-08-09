Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Huge Indiana Flea Market Bringing Over 300 Vendors This Weekend [VIDEO]
If you love collecting antiques or just browsing around flea markets there's a huge one in Indiana this weekend and we have all the details. The fun takes place at the Gibson County Fairgrounds this weekend in Princeton, Indiana. It will take place Saturday, August 13, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The market will happen rain or shine.
How The ‘Hug Button’ Is Helping Kids W/Anxiety Brave Back To School [PHOTOS]
Heading back to school can bring on a flood of emotions from happy to totally anxious. The 'Hug Button' is helping kids with anxiety or nervous feelings brave the school day. I'm a pretty outgoing person. Growing up I moved around 13 times before high school where I stayed in one school FINALLY. During those years I can recall the first day I attended a new school and each time I was nervous. My momma always took me. She would tell me how very much she loved me and whether it was a little note or a special bracelet or a rock of some sort she always gave me something to cling onto during that time so I could look at it and think of her and know she was thinking of me too.
Come Hungry! WBKR Yard Party to Benefit American Cancer Society
In advance of the annual American Cancer Society Relay for Life Walk, there's a Yard Party planned to kick off the celebration. Have lunch with us tomorrow on the front lawn, register for Brantley Gilbert tickets, and learn more about the carnival/walk planned for Saturday. We have all the details!
Owensboro’s International Center Seeking Back To School Help For Kids
School starts in just two days. Many children will head to their first day of school with no supplies or new clothing and this is something we want to change. To some, this may sound silly but imagine it is your first day of school you wake without a backpack, new shoes, clothing, or anything to be prepared. Every single child in our world should be afforded the same privileges when they walk through the school doors. Think how you feel with a brand-new dress or new pair of shoes. Now multiply that by a thousand for a child. It builds confidence. It makes them feel good. They deserve that.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
There’s a Really Fun Scavenger Hunt in Downtown Owensboro Friday
This Friday night is going to be awesome at Friday After 5 in downtown Owensboro. Here at WBKR, we're teaming up with the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center to bring you an exciting opportunity for the whole family. We're celebrating FA5's Back to School Night with an interactive scavenger hunt...
Police Urge Nationwide Caution if You See Violinists in a Parking Lot
There's a nationwide scam that has been occurring in parking lots of shopping centers, and police agencies want you to be aware of it. Let's say you are making a run to Walmart or Target, and upon pulling in you see someone in the parking lot playing the violin. You walk closer to the violinist and notice that they have a sound system attached, along with a sign asking for money for various reasons. At that point, you might be compelled to listen and even toss them some cash.
URGENT: Daviess County Animal Shelter Dog Needs Loving Home NOW!
My friends, we have a very urgent appeal from our friends at the Daviess County Animal Shelter. We are rallying the dog-loving troops around this guy. Meet Homer!. According to officials with the facility, Homer was brought to the Daviess County Animal Shelter after his owner was arrested and never came back for him. This was back in December 2021. Homer spent a few months at the shelter, but has been in foster care for the last three. He has been unable to find a new forever home and has just two weeks left before he's set to be euthanized.
SAVE MONEY: Double Your EBT Dollars at the Owensboro Regional Farmers’ Market
Last Thursday, I visited the Owensboro Regional Farmers' Market to broadcast alongside the Daviess County Diabetes Coalition. They were on site spreading the word about their mission to Prevent Type 2 in 2022- a concentrated effort to curb the incidence of Type 2 Diabetes here in Owensboro-Daviess County and across the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TikTok-er, Toy Collector Drives 300 Miles to Kentucky and Hits the Jackpot [VIDEO]
There's a verse in I Corinthians about putting away childish things once you become an adult. But let's face it...toys are nostalgic, and we still pause a minute if we see something that catches our eyes, even if we have no intention of making a purchase. TOY COLLECTOR ALERT, DEAD...
Daviess County EMA Needs Volunteer Actors/Actresses for Special Exercise
Are you ready for your close-up? Are you a burgeoning late-in-life thespian? Do you have visions of footlights dancing in your head?. This may not be your springboard to stardom, but they need you anyway. And by "they," I mean Daviess County Emergency Management. The agency is planning to conduct a special exercise and needs volunteer actors and actresses.
These 11 Kentucky Glamping Sites Are Fall-Ready…Just Like You, Right? [PICS]
I haven't camped a whole lot in my lifetime, but I've enjoyed it every single time. There's nothing like cutting yourself off from the world and vegging out. Whether it was in a cabin in a ravine in southwestern New Mexico or on a large plot of land in Grayson County that had to be "bush-hogged" before we could use it, it's an amazing time. (Seriously, at the Grayson County site, NONE of us could get a phone signal. I guess that's what disconnecting and decompressing is all about.)
Kentucky St. Vincent De Paul Thrift Store Busting At The Seams With Awesome Thrift
There's a Kentucky St. Vincent De Paul Store that is dropping prices and popping tags for any thrifter interested in a good bargain. We serve our neighbors in need by assisting with food, clothing, shelter, utility bills, transportation, medicine, rent, and other immediate needs. Our goal is to remove barriers to self-sufficiency.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVW
Neighboring family pieces life together after explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Due to the explosion on Weinbach Ave. over a dozen families were uprooted from their homes and it was last thing one couple expected to do as they prepare for one of the biggest moments of their lives. Trevor McDowell and his fiancé Maddie Struble...
Owensboro Catholic Schools adjust for bus issue
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Although many Daviess County students won’t be starting their first day of school tomorrow, some around the area will be. Admission Coordinator Jenny Glenn with Owensboro Catholic Schools tells us classes will still start Wednesday, August 9. Due to the software issue involving the buses in the county, OCS parents will […]
Owensboro, Kentucky Native Honors Former Teacher For Her Unconditional Love
As students head back to the classroom, let's honor former Owensboro kindergarten teacher Judy Kapelsohn. Benham Sims and his son Stephen recently caught up with Sister Judy for a glorious reunion. We all can say that we've had a special teacher that touched our lives. The one-of-a-kind teacher who showed...
First day of school pushed back in Daviess County, Ky.
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess County Public Schools in Kentucky says a software issue is the reason why they are pushing back the start date for the first day of school. All Daviess County Public Schools will be CLOSED Wednesday, August 10 and Thursday, August 11. An official with the Owensboro Public Schools tells […]
14news.com
Police investigating burglary at Henderson business
HENDERSON., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson police are investigating a burglary. Officers say glass in the front door of Sam’s Market on Clay Street was broken around 4 Friday morning. Police say surveillance video shows a man in a blue Kentucky jacket break in and steal several lottery tickets. Call...
Southwire in Hawesville Steps Up to Help Eastern Kentucky Flood Victims
There's just something about Southwire in Hawesville. They always find a way to give back to those in need. They've been doing it for so long, so it's no surprise they want to give back to those impacted by the devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Here's how you can help your fellow neighbors through Southwire’s Project GIFT on Friday.
Faith-Based Recovery Center Set to Open Soon in Beaver Dam, Kentucky
Ohio County will soon become home to a new spiritually focused drug and alcohol rehab and recovery center. Phase one of the project is complete. There's an open house planned to show how far they've come. The Father's House Recovery Center is needed in Ohio County for those looking to...
You Can Celebrate Christmas with a Festive BBQ-Themed Ornament in Owensboro
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas here in Owensboro! Imagination Library of Daviess County just unveiled their brand new 2022 Christmas ornament, continuing a tradition that has taken place here in town for nearly twenty years. Imagination Library uses their annual Christmas ornament reveal as a fundraiser for...
WBKR
Owensboro, KY
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WBKR 92.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0