WTVC
After Chattanooga Save A Lot closes, residents are left in food desert once again
After its grand opening last year, the Save A Lot on Glass Street in Chattanooga is now officially closed. With the area considered to be a food desert, this leaves few options for shoppers once again in the community. We spoke with those in the community to see what needs...
pethelpful.com
Hungry Bear Steals Family's Tortillas on Tennessee Vacation and We're Here for It
'Hungry as a bear' is a phrase often used to express when someone is very hungry. However, we doubt you've ever been so hungry you stole tortilla wraps off someone's front porch like this bear did!. Recently, @angavila_ posted a video on TikTok of her and her children watching a...
These 11 Kentucky Glamping Sites Are Fall-Ready…Just Like You, Right? [PICS]
I haven't camped a whole lot in my lifetime, but I've enjoyed it every single time. There's nothing like cutting yourself off from the world and vegging out. Whether it was in a cabin in a ravine in southwestern New Mexico or on a large plot of land in Grayson County that had to be "bush-hogged" before we could use it, it's an amazing time. (Seriously, at the Grayson County site, NONE of us could get a phone signal. I guess that's what disconnecting and decompressing is all about.)
This Is The Best Sub Shop In Tennessee
LoveFood compiled a list of the best sub shop in each state, including this spot in Tennessee.
Huge Indiana Flea Market Bringing Over 300 Vendors This Weekend [VIDEO]
If you love collecting antiques or just browsing around flea markets there's a huge one in Indiana this weekend and we have all the details. The fun takes place at the Gibson County Fairgrounds this weekend in Princeton, Indiana. It will take place Saturday, August 13, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The market will happen rain or shine.
WATE
East Tennessee celebrates National Farmers Market Week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — National Farmers Market Week is celebrated August 7-13, 2022. In honor of the celebration, Nourish Knoxville is hosting multiple events throughout the week to highlight the impact local farmers markets have in communities. Additionally, throughout the month of August, community members can vote in the...
franchising.com
Metal Supermarkets Opens in Chattanooga
Retail-based Metal Supplier Brings Speed, Variety and Convenience to Chattanooga. August 11, 2022 // Franchising.com // CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Metal Supermarkets is scheduled to open its newest location in Chattanooga on August 1st, becoming the one-stop shop offering speed, variety and convenience for Chattanooga professionals and hobbyists alike. Metal Supermarkets specializes in the sales and distribution of all types and ranges of metal including hot and cold rolled, aluminum, copper, brass and stainless bars, tubes, angles, channel, sheet and plate to meet the needs of a wide and diverse variety of customers that require these essential products.
These Kentucky Attractions Are Millions of Years Old…With One Exception [VIDEOS]
The Commonwealth of Kentucky celebrated its 230th birthday in 2022. When I was a kid, I always took great pride that we made it into the "top 15." I was also a little disappointed that we DIDN'T make it into the original 13 colonies, but Mom explained that we WERE; it's just that Kentucky was part of Virginia.
WDEF
Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga Hosts Food Truck Fridays
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Non-profit “LAUNCH” has teamed up with the Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union to host Food Truck Fridays at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga. The Kitchen Incubator is a startup facility in Eastlake that helps caterers, bakers, and other food service entrepreneurs by providing them with access to affordable spaces and quality equipment.
This Adorable Dog Has Been in a Maine Shelter for 395 Days and Needs a Forever Home
While adopting pets can be one of the most satisfying and rewarding experiences people can have, there always seems to be a handful of pets that fall through the cracks through the process. Everyone loves kittens and puppies, and even younger cats and dogs that show plenty of youthful exuberance. But often times, pets of a certain age are overlooked and left behind, stuck to live out their days in a shelter without a family to call their own here in Maine.
madlyodd.com
Tiny cabin is perfect place for couple to retire and relax
Charles and Bob live together in their tiny home, the Hermitage, on Lookout Mountain in Georgia. Charles bought the small log cabin in 2018, and Bob moved in with him at the end of 2020. After living in Los Angeles for twenty years, Charles was tired of the hustle and...
Kentucky Wife Share Hilarious Reason She’s Having A Yard Sale [PHOTOS]
If you love bargains and junk then you need to make your way to my family's yard sale this weekend. We have a lot of stuff and we are purging our home. Admit it if you're like our family you have way too much of basically everything. Here's the deal I don't deliberately have a lot but we have five people in our home so stuff accumulates quite fast.
WBBJ
Trace of ‘bone-crushing’ dog found at Tennessee fossil site
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — East Tennessee State University says researchers have discovered evidence of the extinct “bone-crushing” dog at a fossil site that also included herbivores, a sabretooth cat and alligators. The university says it identified the Borophagus dog at the Gray Fossil Site by finding...
Dreamcakes closing both Alabama locations: ‘One cannot exist without the other’
Dreamcakes, a bakery known for its creative and decadent cupcakes, is closing two locations in Alabama after 13 years of business. Dreamcakes Bakery in Homewood and Dreamcakes Cafe in Hoover will close their doors on Saturday, Aug. 13, the company announced Tuesday on social media. “It is with great sadness...
This Is North Carolina's Best Breakfast Restaurant
Mashed found the best breakfast spot in each state, including this favorite in North Carolina.
SCARY: Did You Know There are “Cow Killer” Wasps Here in Kentucky?
It took fifty years of my life before I ever saw one of these things. I'll be honest. Until a couple of days ago, I'm not certain I even knew they existed. My friend Jim and I were playing tennis over at Center Court here in Owensboro. Jim will tell you this. Actually, anyone I have ever played tennis with will tell you this. I am a complete freak when it comes to bugs, ants or spiders on a tennis court. If I see one, I will immediately stop playing and try to find a way to get the bug to safety. It's like I practice Jainism. Have you heard of the Jains?
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Mississippi
If you have been to Mississippi before then you know it's a wonderful state that has a lot to offer. However, if you have never visited then you are definitely missing out on some amazing places. No matter the case, I have put together a list of three beautiful but highly underrated places in Mississippi that you should definitely explore if you haven't already. All of these places are great choices for both short weekend getaways as well as for a longer vacation with your loved ones or even by yourself if you prefer to travel solo. Here are the places in Mississippi you should visit next time you get the chance:
Former leader of Tennessee based cancer charity sentenced after embezzling $4 million
Melissa Goodwin, 56, was the Executive Vice President and General Manager of the T.J. Martel Foundation.
Louisiana woman praising Tennessee man for returning accidental money transfer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Louisiana woman is praising a Mid-South man for a good deed she didn’t want to go unnoticed. Patricia Kraft, who lives just outside New Orleans, Louisiana, works in the trucking industry. She told WREG while she was trying to send $1,734.13 to a friend in Memphis via Zelle to pay a […]
Madison County Journal
Ridgeland quilter wins Tennessee awards
Marilyn Rose of Ridgeland won three awards at the 41st Quilt Show & Competition, hosted by the Smoky Mountain Quilters of Tennessee (SMQ) in Knoxville earlier this month. Rose’s quilts titled “Insanity/365 Challenge” and “The Circle Game” won first place and third place, respectively, in the Large Pieced – Team category. She also won a second-place award for her quilt “Aves” in the Small Pieced – Team category.
