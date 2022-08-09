Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
NewsTimes
Danbury health center expands to serve more patients, train ‘next generation’ of providers
DANBURY — The Connecticut Institute for Communities has expanded its health center, with additional space for dentistry, pediatrics and other care. The new wing of the building at 120 Main St. is approximately 8,500 square feet and includes three new dental operatories, a new family medicine suite, eight additional pediatric and adult medicine exam rooms, and a primary care simulation laboratory for organization’s Teaching Health Center program.
NewsTimes
West Hartford’s Zaytoon’s Bistro fails 2 health inspections in 6 months, records show
WEST HARTFORD — Zaytoon’s Bistro failed two routine health inspections in the last six months, records show. The first report from Feb. 23 details unlabeled sauces, food stored in employee hand sink, heavy grease buildup and a dead mouse in the basement. The report noted “general cleaning of establishment needed.”
NewsTimes
Greenwich school board OKs plan for 660-student Central Middle School — with flexibility if enrollment grows
GREENWICH — The Central Middle School building committee finally has a roadmap to designing Greenwich Public Schools’ newest building. The Board of Education held numerous special meetings over the spring and summer to determine what size building would have longevity in central Greenwich, and Thursday evening, the board approved a 115,311-square-foot plan.
NewsTimes
Stamford schools had 9 new positions. Amid national teacher shortage, they’ve been unable to hire even 1.
STAMFORD — Stamford schools budgeted for nine new curriculum-focused positions for the fall, but with just a few weeks before school begins, they haven’t been able to hire for a single one. The ongoing teacher shortage is to blame, said Amy Beldotti, associate superintendent for teaching and learning.
NewsTimes
Milkcraft in West Hartford fails August health inspection, report shows
WEST HARTFORD — The local Milkcraft location failed a routine health inspection by the West Hartford-Bloomfield Health Department on Aug. 5, documents show. The health inspection report detailed 27 violations, ranging from a “heavily unclean” microwave to “unlabeled food powder” in the basement. Milkcraft is...
NewsTimes
Greenwich High adds new interim administrator for science; brings ‘knowledge and expertise to department’
GREENWICH — Greenwich Public Schools appointed a new interim science program administrator at the high school, Superintendent Toni Jones announced Wednesday. Shawn Hoyt has replaced John DeLuca, who recently left GPS to join Westport Public Schools, Jones said. “I am honored to be joining the administrative team at Greenwich...
NewsTimes
Downtown Danbury fair features health checks, family activities
DANBURY — A free community health fair featured blood pressure and glucose checks, alongside archery and face painting, in downtown Danbury on Wednesday afternoon. The Connecticut Institute for Communities, better known as CIFC, hosted the event with at least 20 other community organizations as part of National Community Health Center week. Attendees could meet CIFC doctors, learn about community partner services and water safety, and participate in other family-friendly activities.
Fairfield schools discuss warning signs of suicide to parents as another suicide impacts district
Following another suicide at Warde High School, Fairfield schools are reaching out to parents to show them the warning signs.
NewsTimes
Bubble tea business may open in New Fairfield
NEW FAIRFIELD — Residents may no longer have to leave town to get their bubble tea fix because a shop specializing in the popular beverage may come to New Fairfield. New York resident Zhelong Lin looks to open a bubble tea shop in the 900-square-foot space formerly occupied by Peachwave in the Heritage Plaza shopping center off Route 39.
Register Citizen
3 Connecticut restaurants on Food & Wine's 'Best Classics' list
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Three Connecticut institutions are some of the country's "best classic restaurants," as chosen by Food & Wine magazine. "This year, we're renewing our vows with America's finest old-school institutions," author David Landsel wrote. "...We're talking about the classic restaurants,...
Garnet Health announces cuts to hospital, outpatient care
The decision has left thousands of Garnet Health patients in Orange and Sullivan counties who rely on them for outpatient care scrambling to find new doctors.
Crumbl Cookies opening in Fairfield
Crumbl Cookies, a nationwide dessert-focused retail chain, is opening its second Fairfield County location on Aug. 12 at 2261 Black Rock Turnpike in Fairfield. The new store will operate Thursdays from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. It will begin offering take-out, curbside and delivery functions on Aug. 17.
NewsTimes
Patagonia store at New Haven's Shops at Yale to close this month
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Shops at Yale will soon have a vacancy to fill at its 1 Broadway storefront in New Haven. That’s because the Patagonia shop currently in its place announced it will be closing its doors later this month.
4 Vastly Different Danbury Jobs That Require No Experience
When I was young, the career landscape was very different, than it is today. Back in the day when you chose your career, you were essentially agreeing to spend the rest of your life there. Employers, and employees were more loyal and more accountable to one another. Today it's all...
Dutchess County Park Hosting Food Trucks & Fall Concert Series
It’s still the dog days of summer, but fall will be here before you know it. Labor Day is just a few weeks away, and even though summer doesn’t officially end until later in September, Labor Day always feels like the end of the season. It’s kind of a sad feeling, but luckily the Hudson Valley is incredibly beautiful in the fall and it’s chock full of fun things to do.
NewsTimes
Danbury has approved recreational pot establishments. Where and when could the first business open?
DANBURY — If the many calls to the city’s planning office are any indication, Danbury could see high interest from prospective marijuana retailers after officials approved new regulations permitting a limited number of these establishments. The city has been getting calls for months about its plans for cannabis...
5 Excellent Spots to Get Filet Mignon in the Hudson Valley
We've got the Top 5 Best Filet Mignon Spots in the Hudson Valley. If you love steak, you probably are a big fan of Filet mignon. There are many great options around the Hudson Valley to get great Filet mignon. Each year in August, National Filet Mignon Day is celebrated. The day celebrates the specialty cut of beef. We asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite restaurant was to get a good Filet Mignon and have compiled a top 5 list.
Eyewitness News
3 state park swimming areas closed due to water quality concerns
(WFSB) - Three Connecticut state park swimming areas were deemed off limits on Wednesday. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said that the beaches at Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth, Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswwold, and Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield were closed to swimmers.
NewsTimes
New Fairfield, Sherman Catholic churches merge, sparking ‘new energy’
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The merging of New Fairfield’s Saint Edward the Confessor and Sherman’s Holy Trinity into one parish has sparked a sense of excitement among members of the local Catholic community, their pastor says. “There’s a new energy and...
Frontier Building Sold For $73M+
A New Jersey-based real estate company has purchased the Frontier Communications building on Orange Street for over $73.8 million, providing a cash infusion for the Norwalk-based telecommunications company — which subsequently signed a 20-year lease with its new landlords. That’s according to some of the latest filings posted to...
