Ridgefield, CT

NewsTimes

Danbury health center expands to serve more patients, train ‘next generation’ of providers

DANBURY — The Connecticut Institute for Communities has expanded its health center, with additional space for dentistry, pediatrics and other care. The new wing of the building at 120 Main St. is approximately 8,500 square feet and includes three new dental operatories, a new family medicine suite, eight additional pediatric and adult medicine exam rooms, and a primary care simulation laboratory for organization’s Teaching Health Center program.
DANBURY, CT
NewsTimes

Greenwich school board OKs plan for 660-student Central Middle School — with flexibility if enrollment grows

GREENWICH — The Central Middle School building committee finally has a roadmap to designing Greenwich Public Schools’ newest building. The Board of Education held numerous special meetings over the spring and summer to determine what size building would have longevity in central Greenwich, and Thursday evening, the board approved a 115,311-square-foot plan.
GREENWICH, CT
NewsTimes

Downtown Danbury fair features health checks, family activities

DANBURY — A free community health fair featured blood pressure and glucose checks, alongside archery and face painting, in downtown Danbury on Wednesday afternoon. The Connecticut Institute for Communities, better known as CIFC, hosted the event with at least 20 other community organizations as part of National Community Health Center week. Attendees could meet CIFC doctors, learn about community partner services and water safety, and participate in other family-friendly activities.
DANBURY, CT
NewsTimes

Bubble tea business may open in New Fairfield

NEW FAIRFIELD — Residents may no longer have to leave town to get their bubble tea fix because a shop specializing in the popular beverage may come to New Fairfield. New York resident Zhelong Lin looks to open a bubble tea shop in the 900-square-foot space formerly occupied by Peachwave in the Heritage Plaza shopping center off Route 39.
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

3 Connecticut restaurants on Food & Wine's 'Best Classics' list

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Three Connecticut institutions are some of the country's "best classic restaurants," as chosen by Food & Wine magazine. "This year, we're renewing our vows with America's finest old-school institutions," author David Landsel wrote. "...We're talking about the classic restaurants,...
ESSEX, CT
WestfairOnline

Crumbl Cookies opening in Fairfield

Crumbl Cookies, a nationwide dessert-focused retail chain, is opening its second Fairfield County location on Aug. 12 at 2261 Black Rock Turnpike in Fairfield. The new store will operate Thursdays from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. It will begin offering take-out, curbside and delivery functions on Aug. 17.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
i95 ROCK

4 Vastly Different Danbury Jobs That Require No Experience

When I was young, the career landscape was very different, than it is today. Back in the day when you chose your career, you were essentially agreeing to spend the rest of your life there. Employers, and employees were more loyal and more accountable to one another. Today it's all...
DANBURY, CT
101.5 WPDH

Dutchess County Park Hosting Food Trucks & Fall Concert Series

It’s still the dog days of summer, but fall will be here before you know it. Labor Day is just a few weeks away, and even though summer doesn’t officially end until later in September, Labor Day always feels like the end of the season. It’s kind of a sad feeling, but luckily the Hudson Valley is incredibly beautiful in the fall and it’s chock full of fun things to do.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

5 Excellent Spots to Get Filet Mignon in the Hudson Valley

We've got the Top 5 Best Filet Mignon Spots in the Hudson Valley. If you love steak, you probably are a big fan of Filet mignon. There are many great options around the Hudson Valley to get great Filet mignon. Each year in August, National Filet Mignon Day is celebrated. The day celebrates the specialty cut of beef. We asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite restaurant was to get a good Filet Mignon and have compiled a top 5 list.
RHINEBECK, NY
Eyewitness News

3 state park swimming areas closed due to water quality concerns

(WFSB) - Three Connecticut state park swimming areas were deemed off limits on Wednesday. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said that the beaches at Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth, Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswwold, and Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield were closed to swimmers.
KILLINGWORTH, CT
New Haven Independent

Frontier Building Sold For $73M+

A New Jersey-based real estate company has purchased the Frontier Communications building on Orange Street for over $73.8 million, providing a cash infusion for the Norwalk-based telecommunications company — which subsequently signed a 20-year lease with its new landlords. That’s according to some of the latest filings posted to...
NEW HAVEN, CT

