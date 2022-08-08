Read full article on original website
Related
gardeningknowhow.com
Best Shrubs For Butterflies
Butterflies are the “flowers” of the insect world with their beautiful, petal-delicate wings. A gardener may try to remove wasps and mosquitoes from their yard, but butterflies are almost always welcome. One way to put out the welcome mat is to install bushes and shrubs that attract butterflies.
gardeningknowhow.com
Gardening Know How Announces 2021 Community Garden Sponsorship Recipients
Here at Gardening Know How we enthusiastically support school and community gardens around the world and the people who make them possible. Every year we award 20 community garden projects across the U.S. and Canada a $1,000 sponsorship to help them move forward with their work. We celebrate their accomplishments and share their stories with our audience.
gardeningknowhow.com
Calories Burned In Gardening And Yard Work
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend getting at least 2.5 hours per week of moderate exercise. For gardeners, this is no problem. When it comes to exercise, gardening and yard work raises your heart rate, builds muscle and flexibility, and burns calories. How Many Calories Do I...
Comments / 0