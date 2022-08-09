Photos: Fetty Wap through the years

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella turns 25 years old this year, and for its milestone anniversary, members of the original, star-studded cast will come together to celebrate. On August 23, Brandy, Whoopi Goldberg, Paolo Montalban, Victor Garber, Bernadette Peters, Jason Alexander and Veanne Cox will convene for Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20. The one-hour program "dives into the film's positive impact on representation in Hollywood" and features exclusive interviews, as well as BTS moments with the late Whitney Houston.
Comments / 0