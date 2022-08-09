Photos: Fetty Wap through the years

Only Murders in the Building star co-creator and star Steve Martin is hinting that the comedic whodunit may be his swan song. "We were very happy just doing the live show," the 76-year-old comedian tells The Hollywood Reporter, referencing his You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today! tour with longtime friend and Only Murders co-star Martin Short. "There may be a natural end to that — somebody gets sick, somebody just wears out — but I wouldn't do it without Marty. When this television show is done, I'm not going to seek others. I'm not going to seek other movies. I don't want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it."

