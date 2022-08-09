ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing This Low-Rise Skirt Trend—Wait 'Till You See Rita Ora's Yellow One!

By Maria Pierides
 3 days ago
Forget low-rise pants, because low-rise skirts are *the* trend of the moment! All the A-list style mavens from Bella Hadid to Rihanna to Keke Palmer have rocked the low-rise skirts trend recently, but Rita Ora’s take on the trend, which she sported in Paris of all places, might just be the hottest one yet!

The 31-year-old “Finish Line” singer shared a four-image carousel to her Instagram account on July 31st, with each picture featuring a different angle of the same look. And it goes without saying, but each one was just as jaw-dropping as the last! In the pics, the Voice Australia coach is wearing a pastel yellow co-ord set consisting of a strapless crop top, teamed with a super-duper-low-rise matching mini skirt. And all we can say is wow!

And it wasn’t just the yellow co-ord – and her sculpted abs that were on display as a result – which stood out, as Rita’s whole look got top marks too! The “You For Me” singer accessorized her en-vogue ‘fit with a black Hermès Birkin bag, which had boho-inspired pink, red, and blue pompom embellishments attached to it, and also continued her bohemian sartorial vibe with her choice of bracelets and necklaces too. We are also obsessed with her hair too, which was styled in a voluminous, tousled curly down do!

“You need to make your own mind up on these things…. Au Revoir paris,” Rita captioned her carousel, followed by a kissing emoji. And her fans predictably went wild in the comments section! “Flames as usual,” raved one fan, preceded by five fire emojis. “Love the color you have on gorgeous,” added another fan, followed by the heart eyes emoji. “Stunning,” complimented another, followed by two red heart emojis. “You are glowing! Love you,” another fan praised, followed by a red heart emoji. “You look amazing!!” exclaimed another fan, whose opinion we definitely agree with!

