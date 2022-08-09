HEAT ALERT: Mostly sunny, hot day ahead with temps close to 100 degrees in New Jersey



NOW: Tuesday is the hottest day yet of the current heatwave with highs in the upper-90s but should feel like 105+.

NEXT: There are more cool, comfortable days ahead, starting Friday, with temps in the low-80s and plenty of sunshine.

Storm Watch Meteorologist Justin Godynick says to expect a hot, humid day as the heat wave hits its peak.

TODAY: Prepare for a very hot and mostly sunny day with the chance for evening storms and heat wave temps between 95 to 100 degrees.. There is marginal risk for any severe weather.

TONIGHT: There is the chance of storms early in the evening, before it turns mostly cloudy and muggy with lows in the mid-70s.

WEDNESDAY: The day should be partly cloudy with on and off storm chances and temperature highs in the mid-80s.

THURSDAY: Expect sun and clouds, but a passing shower is likely. Temperature highs should be in the middle and upper-80s.