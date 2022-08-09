ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tipton, IA

104.5 KDAT

Popular Cedar Rapids Spot For Kids Undergoing a Change

They are synonymous with family fun and after nearly three decades, their name will soon reflect it. While The Play Station in Cedar Rapids slightly pre-dates the Sony Playstation gaming console, the owners of the Cedar Rapids (and Eldridge, Iowa near the Quad Cities) staple have decided in part due to increasing confusion, to make a name change. But almost everything else will stay the same.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
104.5 KDAT

Beloved Iowa Eatery Maintains Hope, Adapts To Stay Afloat

A recent post on their Facebook page may have given the impression that times were dire for a favorite local Cedar Rapids eatery, to the point of rumors they might be going out of business. But the owners of the popular Vivian's Soul Food will soon gather with staff to figure out a way to keep the doors open.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
104.5 KDAT

The Highest-Rated Cedar Rapids Restaurants on Yelp [GALLERY]

When it comes to restaurants, Cedar Rapids has plenty of great places to try!. Using ratings on Yelp (which are determined by the number of stars and the number of reviews for each restaurant), I put together a list of the 15 highest rated restaurants within the city of Cedar Rapids. Here are the top 15 places that Iowans seem to love the most:
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
104.5 KDAT

Popular Chicken Restaurant Revisiting Cedar Rapids Plans

For years, the residents of Cedar Rapids have been openly wondering what would become of the location that was once home to Ryan's Buffet and Steakhouse. Excitement mounted in 2019 when we discovered that the popular Raising Cane's chicken restaurant would take over the spot. After the anticipation of them coming to Cedar Rapids, and the pandemic putting their plans on hold, they seemingly bowed out at that location, noting they would be looking to set up shop elsewhere in Cedar Rapids, due to some changes. It then opened its first Corridor location, in Coralville last April.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

This pumpkin at the Iowa State Fair is enormous

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Great Pumpkin winner at the Iowa State Fair belongs to Pete and Alba Casper from Dubuque County. You’d probably never guess what the pumpkin weighs!. Watch the video above to find out more about this squash.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Major traffic backup reported on Interstate 80 in Iowa

GRINNELL, Iowa — Traffic was backed up Wednesday morning on Interstate 80. KCCI received reports of a tractor-trailer rollover in the westbound lanes between Newton and Grinnell. The rollover is near a planned construction zone where traffic diverts. One viewer said traffic was backed up for about 4 miles.
GRINNELL, IA
WHO 13

Iowa to provide $12.5M for permanent Field of Dreams stadium

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — As baseball fans descend on Dyersville for Thursday night’s “Field of Dreams” game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds, the city has scored another home run. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) Tuesday announced $12.5 million in Destination Iowa funding for Dyersville to create a permanent […]
DYERSVILLE, IA
NBC Sports Chicago

Seven things to know about Dyersville, Iowa

Despite what Joey Votto says, Dyersville, Iowa, isn’t exactly the Las Vegas of the Midwest. The former NL MVP posted a sarcastic tweet showing his excitement ahead of the Cincinnati Reds’ game against the Chicago Cubs for the 2022 MLB at Field of Dreams event:. The Reds-Cubs contest...
DYERSVILLE, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Is About To Be A “Hibernation Zone” This Winter

It’s only the beginning of August and already people are looking ahead to see what kind of winter we are going to have. The Farmers Almanac recently released its winter predictions which comes with good news for the winter-loving Iowans out there. Since 1818 the Farmers Almanac has tried...
ABOUT

104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

