Popular Cedar Rapids Spot For Kids Undergoing a Change
They are synonymous with family fun and after nearly three decades, their name will soon reflect it. While The Play Station in Cedar Rapids slightly pre-dates the Sony Playstation gaming console, the owners of the Cedar Rapids (and Eldridge, Iowa near the Quad Cities) staple have decided in part due to increasing confusion, to make a name change. But almost everything else will stay the same.
Two New Businesses Opening in Northeast Cedar Rapids Development
An area of northeast Cedar Rapids that's already a hotbed of activity is preparing to welcome a pair of new businesses. The Fountains at the corner of Blairs Ferry and Edgewood Road NE will be welcoming a unique workout facility and a new restaurant. HOTWORX, a 24-hour infrared fitness studio,...
A Healthy, Unique New Restaurant is Coming to Cedar Rapids
The city of Cedar Rapids will soon be getting a brand new eatery on Blairs Ferry Road! everbowl, a California-based chain, is moving into the space at 1100 Blairs Ferry Road, which is the same complex as Buffalo Wild Wings and iGYM, right next to Target. One of the folks...
Beloved Iowa Eatery Maintains Hope, Adapts To Stay Afloat
A recent post on their Facebook page may have given the impression that times were dire for a favorite local Cedar Rapids eatery, to the point of rumors they might be going out of business. But the owners of the popular Vivian's Soul Food will soon gather with staff to figure out a way to keep the doors open.
Meet The Iowa Farmers Behind America’s Most Famous Cornfield
It’s been an exciting week in Dyersville as excitement stirs before the big game tonight at the famous Field of Dreams. As the story goes, the field was built into a corn field- which is still there today as a reminder of the famous movie. As people flood to...
The Highest-Rated Cedar Rapids Restaurants on Yelp [GALLERY]
When it comes to restaurants, Cedar Rapids has plenty of great places to try!. Using ratings on Yelp (which are determined by the number of stars and the number of reviews for each restaurant), I put together a list of the 15 highest rated restaurants within the city of Cedar Rapids. Here are the top 15 places that Iowans seem to love the most:
Record Number of Fish Reeled in During This Year’s Fish-O-Rama [PHOTOS]
Last weekend's 20th Annual Fish-O-Rama at Robbins Lake at Ellis Park in Cedar Rapids was a huge success, with more tagged fish caught than any other year in the history of the charitable event. Fish-O-Rama, which is a fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Corridor, had over...
Popular Chicken Restaurant Revisiting Cedar Rapids Plans
For years, the residents of Cedar Rapids have been openly wondering what would become of the location that was once home to Ryan's Buffet and Steakhouse. Excitement mounted in 2019 when we discovered that the popular Raising Cane's chicken restaurant would take over the spot. After the anticipation of them coming to Cedar Rapids, and the pandemic putting their plans on hold, they seemingly bowed out at that location, noting they would be looking to set up shop elsewhere in Cedar Rapids, due to some changes. It then opened its first Corridor location, in Coralville last April.
KCCI.com
Iowa restaurant owner says third-party delivery law hasn’t been working
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — One Eastern Iowa restaurant owner said a new law that went into effect July 1 isn’t working, KCRG reports. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a law that makes it so third-party delivery companies need to have a contract with the restaurant in order to use its likeness and menu on its website.
“HOLY COW!” Field of Dreams Game Tickets Sell for $30,000.00
Take me out to the ball game. Take me out with the crowd. Buy me some peanuts and cracker jack. I don't care if I never get back. It's a fun song, but you may need to stop at the bank on your way to the ballpark. Snagging a ticket...
KCCI.com
This pumpkin at the Iowa State Fair is enormous
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Great Pumpkin winner at the Iowa State Fair belongs to Pete and Alba Casper from Dubuque County. You’d probably never guess what the pumpkin weighs!. Watch the video above to find out more about this squash.
Yesterday I Witnessed Something on I-380 I’d NEVER Seen in Iowa
Yesterday on my drive home I witnessed something I had never before seen on a major Iowa highway or interstate. I'm still in a bit of shock, too. I'll share what I saw with you, but first, a little context to why this was such a shock. I live in...
littlevillagemag.com
Amid ‘the most altered landscape in America,’ this 100-acre plot in Johnson County remains rich and wild
Before the first Europeans arrived in what would become Iowa, most of the land here was covered by wild prairie plants. Bison and elk once grazed in the northwest and central regions, and black bears populated the woodlands and brush in the eastern corridor. Around 85 percent of Iowa’s landscape...
College Students: Beware When Renting In Ames, Iowa City, And Cedar Falls
(UNDATED) — Monday, August 22nd is the first day of class for students at Iowa, Iowa State, and U-N-I — and college students who are looking for apartments for the school year should be careful not to get scammed. Consumer advocate Lara Sutherlin says crooks are making fake...
Gov. Reynolds and IEDA announced $16 million in grant funding for three projects through Destination Iowa
Davenport, IOWA – According to the state officials, the $100 million program invests in transformational attractions that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents. State officials have announced that the City of Marion has been awarded $3,000,000 toward the development of...
Iowa Little League Team is One Game Away from Little League World Series
Anyone who played little league baseball had dreams of one day reaching the little league world series. Getting to play in Williamsport Pennsylvania, being on ESPN, and trying to be the best little league team in the world was the goal of every 11 and 12-year-old little league baseball player.
KCCI.com
Major traffic backup reported on Interstate 80 in Iowa
GRINNELL, Iowa — Traffic was backed up Wednesday morning on Interstate 80. KCCI received reports of a tractor-trailer rollover in the westbound lanes between Newton and Grinnell. The rollover is near a planned construction zone where traffic diverts. One viewer said traffic was backed up for about 4 miles.
Iowa to provide $12.5M for permanent Field of Dreams stadium
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — As baseball fans descend on Dyersville for Thursday night’s “Field of Dreams” game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds, the city has scored another home run. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) Tuesday announced $12.5 million in Destination Iowa funding for Dyersville to create a permanent […]
Seven things to know about Dyersville, Iowa
Despite what Joey Votto says, Dyersville, Iowa, isn’t exactly the Las Vegas of the Midwest. The former NL MVP posted a sarcastic tweet showing his excitement ahead of the Cincinnati Reds’ game against the Chicago Cubs for the 2022 MLB at Field of Dreams event:. The Reds-Cubs contest...
Iowa Is About To Be A “Hibernation Zone” This Winter
It’s only the beginning of August and already people are looking ahead to see what kind of winter we are going to have. The Farmers Almanac recently released its winter predictions which comes with good news for the winter-loving Iowans out there. Since 1818 the Farmers Almanac has tried...
