Olivia Newton-John will receive a state funeral in Australia. While appearing on Australia's A Current Affair program Monday following the news of the star's death at age 73, Newton-John's niece, Tottie Goldsmith, revealed that the Grease star's family has been formally offered a state funeral by the nation, which they plan to accept.
Olivia Newton-John to get state memorial in Australia

Screen legend Olivia Newton-John will be honoured with a state memorial service in her adoptive homeland Australia, authorities said Thursday, touting an upbeat sendoff for the late Grammy-winning actress. The cause of death was not stated, but the 73-year-old Newton-John had spent three decades trying to -- as she put it -- "win over" breast cancer. 
There was more to Olivia Newton-John than just Grease

From the moment she appeared in the opening scene of Grease, running down the beach and kissing John Travolta while silhouetted by the setting sun, Olivia Newton-John was always going to be best remembered as Sandy Olsson. Released in June 1978, the film was an instant hit and quickly became the highest-grossing screen musical of its era. Newton-John’s performance of “Hopelessly Devoted To You” was nominated for an Oscar, while the image of her in blonde curls breathing: “Tell me about it, stud,” before stamping out her cigarette with a red high heel and launching into “You’re The One That...
Famous 'Grease' car signed by Olivia Newton-John up for auction

It is a piece of Hollywood memorabilia that has new meaning. One of the famous cars from the film "Grease" is coming up for auction at the Mecum Auctions event in Monterey, California, on August 20. The black custom 1949 Mercury known as "Hell's Chariot" was raced by the villain,...
