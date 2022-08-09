ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty

When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
FBI seized top secret documents at Trump's home; Espionage Act cited

Aug 12 (Reuters) - FBI agents in this week's search of former U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida home removed 11 sets of classified documents including some marked as top secret, the Justice Department said on Friday, while also disclosing it had probable cause to conduct the search based on possible Espionage Act violations.
Heather Heyer’s Mom Wants America to Remember Charlottesville, and Wake Up to Fascism

Sometimes Susan Bro sits in her car near Heather Heyer Way, the street in Charlottesville, Virginia, named in honor of her daughter. “I blow kisses to her, have a snack. I say I am eating my lunch with her,” Bro told The Daily Beast. On Friday—five years to the day that Heyer, 32, was murdered by white supremacist James Alex Fields Jr.—Bro was planning to go to the site where her daughter was struck by Fields’ car, as near to the time it happened on August 12, 2017. While she has been to the street, or driven by it, many...
