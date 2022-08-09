BlackRock is launching a spot bitcoin private trust to provide institutional clients in the United States with direct exposure to the world’s largest cryptocurrency. Bitcoin was trading above $23,000 per coin in mid-morning trading Friday. The cryptocurrency with a $455 trillion market cap has rebounded since falling to a 52-week low of $17,601.58 per coin in June. However, it is still well off its all-time high of $68,990.90 per coin hit last year.

STOCKS ・ 15 HOURS AGO