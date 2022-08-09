ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

STOCK MARKET NEWS: Nasdaq enters bull market, Dow adds 535 points, Disney earnings in focus

Coverage for this event has ended. FCC rejects subsidy's for Elon Musk's Starlink satellite broadband service. The Federal Communications Commission has turned down applications by LTD Broadband and Starlink to receive support through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) program. "Starlink's technology has real promise," Chair Jessica Rosenworcel said. "But...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

STOCK MARKET NEWS: Peloton cutting 700+ jobs, Dow, S&P, Nasdaq post winning week

Coverage for this event has ended. The Inflation Reduction Act is headed for President Joe Biden's desk. The House of Representatives passed thie Democratic package aimed at fighting inflation, investing in domestic energy production and manufacturing, and reducing carbon emissions. Posted by FOX Business Team Share. SoulCycle closes studios, announces...
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Wendy's, Coinbase, Buzzfeed and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Wendy's (WEN) – Wendy's shares fell 1% in premarket trading following a mixed quarter, which saw the restaurant chain report better-than-expected earnings while revenue fell short of Street forecasts. U.S. same-restaurant sales rose 2.3%, less than analysts had estimated, as consumers spent more cautiously.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
CNET

Mortgage Rates for Aug. 10, 2022: Rates Increase

A couple of principal mortgage rates climbed up today. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both increased. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also climbed higher. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Oil Stocks#Oil Markets#Wti Oil#Gas Prices#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Micron#Chipotle Mexican#Coinbase Global Inc#Reuters#Roblox Corp
FOXBusiness

China voices opposition to new $52 billion US CHIPS and Science Act

China on Wednesday criticized a U.S. law to encourage processor chip production in the United States and reduce reliance on Asian suppliers as a threat to trade and an attack on Chinese business. The law signed this week by President Joe Biden promises $52 billion in grants and other aid...
FOREIGN POLICY
FOXBusiness

BlackRock launches spot Bitcoin private trust

BlackRock is launching a spot bitcoin private trust to provide institutional clients in the United States with direct exposure to the world’s largest cryptocurrency. Bitcoin was trading above $23,000 per coin in mid-morning trading Friday. The cryptocurrency with a $455 trillion market cap has rebounded since falling to a 52-week low of $17,601.58 per coin in June. However, it is still well off its all-time high of $68,990.90 per coin hit last year.
STOCKS
CNBC

S&P 500 closes flat, Nasdaq dips as market comeback rally takes a breather

Stocks struggled for direction on Thursday as investors mulled another better-than-expected inflation report. The S&P 500 closed down 0.07% at 4,207.27, while the Nasdaq Composite slumped 0.58% to end the day at 12,779.91. The Dow nudged upward by 27.16 points, or 0.08%, to finish at 33,336.67. The three major averages opened the session higher but lost steam as the day progressed.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Fox posts higher revenue on ad sales strength

Fox Corp.'s sales rose 5% in the recently ended quarter as the advertising market showed signs of strength despite macroeconomic worries. The company posted revenue of $3.03 billion for the three months ended June 30, below Wall Street expectations for revenue of $3.05 billion. Fox posted revenue of $2.89 billion a year ago.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Alibaba
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Gas Price
FOXBusiness

Inflation will be a 'major issue' for some time, Former Kansas City Fed president warns

Former Kansas City Federal Reserve President and CEO Thomas Hoenig warned that inflation will continue to be a "major issue" for some time. Hoenig provided the insight on "Mornings with Maria," Wednesday, following the release of data from the Labor Department showing that the pace of inflation slowed in July for the first time in months as prices remained near the highest level in four decades.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Micron's warning of weak demand rattles chip stocks

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Micron Technology (MU.O) cut its current-quarter revenue forecast on Tuesday and warned of a negative free cash flow in the coming three months as customer inventories pile up amid waning demand for chips used in PCs and smartphones.
MARKETS
FOXBusiness

US economy remains one of the ‘most resilient’ in the world despite ‘headwinds’: BNP Paribas USA CEO

BNP Paribas USA CEO Jean-Yves Fillion argued on Thursday that the U.S. economy remains one of the "most resilient" in the world despite economic "headwinds." Speaking with "Mornings with Maria" on Thursday, Fillion pointed to those "headwinds that we have to navigate through," which he said include a "hawkish Fed," inflation, and the geopolitical situation, which "brings volatility and uncertainty."
BUSINESS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Norwegian Cruise Line, Micron Technology, Signet Jewelers, Novavax and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Norwegian Cruise Line — Shares sank nearly 12% on Tuesday after the company reported second-quarter results that missed Wall Street's expectations and showed occupancy rates of only 65%, compared to more than 100% in the same quarter in 2019. In addition, the cruise line said that it wouldn't return to pre-pandemic occupancy levels until next year, signaling losses will continue.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy