Stocks fly high on Wall Street, giving the S&P 500 its 4th straight week of gains
U.S. stocks saw big gains on Friday, giving the S&P 500 its first 4-week winning streak since November. The benchmark index rose 73 points to 4,280, or 1.7%, Friday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 424 points to 33,761, or 1.3%. Technology stocks drove much the rally with the Nasdaq up 2%.
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Nasdaq enters bull market, Dow adds 535 points, Disney earnings in focus
Coverage for this event has ended. FCC rejects subsidy's for Elon Musk's Starlink satellite broadband service. The Federal Communications Commission has turned down applications by LTD Broadband and Starlink to receive support through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) program. "Starlink's technology has real promise," Chair Jessica Rosenworcel said. "But...
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Peloton cutting 700+ jobs, Dow, S&P, Nasdaq post winning week
Coverage for this event has ended. The Inflation Reduction Act is headed for President Joe Biden's desk. The House of Representatives passed thie Democratic package aimed at fighting inflation, investing in domestic energy production and manufacturing, and reducing carbon emissions. Posted by FOX Business Team Share. SoulCycle closes studios, announces...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Wendy's, Coinbase, Buzzfeed and more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Wendy's (WEN) – Wendy's shares fell 1% in premarket trading following a mixed quarter, which saw the restaurant chain report better-than-expected earnings while revenue fell short of Street forecasts. U.S. same-restaurant sales rose 2.3%, less than analysts had estimated, as consumers spent more cautiously.
Russia's oil production is far higher than expected this year as it reroutes supplies to Asia, IEA says
The IEA thought Russian oil production would plunge by millions of barrels, but it's hardly dropped at all.
Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin
Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
These everyday items saw the biggest price increases from inflation in July: CPI report
Inflation may have peaked but consumers continue to much higher prices compared to last year. In July, some of the biggest increases were eggs and coffee
NFL・
CNET
Mortgage Rates for Aug. 10, 2022: Rates Increase
A couple of principal mortgage rates climbed up today. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both increased. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also climbed higher. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start...
FOXBusiness
China voices opposition to new $52 billion US CHIPS and Science Act
China on Wednesday criticized a U.S. law to encourage processor chip production in the United States and reduce reliance on Asian suppliers as a threat to trade and an attack on Chinese business. The law signed this week by President Joe Biden promises $52 billion in grants and other aid...
FOXBusiness
BlackRock launches spot Bitcoin private trust
BlackRock is launching a spot bitcoin private trust to provide institutional clients in the United States with direct exposure to the world’s largest cryptocurrency. Bitcoin was trading above $23,000 per coin in mid-morning trading Friday. The cryptocurrency with a $455 trillion market cap has rebounded since falling to a 52-week low of $17,601.58 per coin in June. However, it is still well off its all-time high of $68,990.90 per coin hit last year.
CNBC
S&P 500 closes flat, Nasdaq dips as market comeback rally takes a breather
Stocks struggled for direction on Thursday as investors mulled another better-than-expected inflation report. The S&P 500 closed down 0.07% at 4,207.27, while the Nasdaq Composite slumped 0.58% to end the day at 12,779.91. The Dow nudged upward by 27.16 points, or 0.08%, to finish at 33,336.67. The three major averages opened the session higher but lost steam as the day progressed.
FOXBusiness
Fox posts higher revenue on ad sales strength
Fox Corp.'s sales rose 5% in the recently ended quarter as the advertising market showed signs of strength despite macroeconomic worries. The company posted revenue of $3.03 billion for the three months ended June 30, below Wall Street expectations for revenue of $3.05 billion. Fox posted revenue of $2.89 billion a year ago.
Investors flock to U.S 'growth' stocks as inflation fears fade - BofA
Investors bought $7.1 billion in equities in the week to Wednesday, with U.S. 'growth' stocks recording their largest weekly inflow since December 2021 in a sign that fears over soaring inflation are receding.
FOXBusiness
Inflation will be a 'major issue' for some time, Former Kansas City Fed president warns
Former Kansas City Federal Reserve President and CEO Thomas Hoenig warned that inflation will continue to be a "major issue" for some time. Hoenig provided the insight on "Mornings with Maria," Wednesday, following the release of data from the Labor Department showing that the pace of inflation slowed in July for the first time in months as prices remained near the highest level in four decades.
Micron's warning of weak demand rattles chip stocks
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Micron Technology (MU.O) cut its current-quarter revenue forecast on Tuesday and warned of a negative free cash flow in the coming three months as customer inventories pile up amid waning demand for chips used in PCs and smartphones.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Six Flags, Canada Goose, Warby Parker and more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Six Flags (SIX) – The theme park operator's stock tumbled 12.8% in the premarket after its quarterly profit and revenue fell well short of Wall Street forecasts. Six Flags saw its results hit by a 22% drop in attendance, among other factors.
FOXBusiness
US economy remains one of the ‘most resilient’ in the world despite ‘headwinds’: BNP Paribas USA CEO
BNP Paribas USA CEO Jean-Yves Fillion argued on Thursday that the U.S. economy remains one of the "most resilient" in the world despite economic "headwinds." Speaking with "Mornings with Maria" on Thursday, Fillion pointed to those "headwinds that we have to navigate through," which he said include a "hawkish Fed," inflation, and the geopolitical situation, which "brings volatility and uncertainty."
FOXBusiness
Dem Rep. Kathy Manning scooped up thousands in chip company stock one day before voting to pass CHIPS Act
Democratic Rep. Kathy Manning, D-N.C., scooped up thousands of dollars in semiconductor company stock just one day before voting to pass a bill providing massive subsidies to the sector, new disclosures show. One of the companies is already planning large-scale investments made possible due to the legislation. Manning and her...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Norwegian Cruise Line, Micron Technology, Signet Jewelers, Novavax and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Norwegian Cruise Line — Shares sank nearly 12% on Tuesday after the company reported second-quarter results that missed Wall Street's expectations and showed occupancy rates of only 65%, compared to more than 100% in the same quarter in 2019. In addition, the cruise line said that it wouldn't return to pre-pandemic occupancy levels until next year, signaling losses will continue.
African e-commerce firm Jumia says it is past peak losses, shares jump
Aug 10 (Reuters) - African e-commerce firm Jumia Technologies said on Wednesday it was past peak losses and would focus on promotions, marketing and cost cutting in its quest towards profitability, driving its shares up 16% despite a wider quarterly loss.
