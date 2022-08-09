You could say Brooke Kelly was bowled over by Eric Aleshire. Or more correctly, by all the people at the bowling fundraiser who wanted her to meet her future husband. A fellow teacher, Tina Falk, told her how a retired member of the staff, Diane Aleshire, was going to be on the same team for the charity event and how she wanted to set her up with Diane’s son.

LA VISTA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO