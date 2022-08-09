Read full article on original website
Federal ARPA funds help turn fire-damaged South Omaha funeral parlor into job center
OMAHA — A burned-out mortuary is to be resurrected as a South Omaha workforce development hub that, with a boost from hundreds of thousands of public dollars, will connect area residents with jobs. But there’s more than meets the eye to the 85-year-old structure, now just a rundown shell...
Alex Jones spotted in Omaha following verdict in Sandy Hook trial
OMAHA — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was in Omaha visiting family Thursday, roughly a week after a jury ordered him to pay a total of $49.3 million to the family of a boy killed in the Sandy Hook massacre. Mary LaVelle said she was visiting Omaha when she heard...
Oakland, Nebraska, police chief to surrender law enforcement certification
The embattled police chief of Oakland — who has been under investigation by the FBI after a state audit found he had misused city funds — is set to voluntarily surrender his state law enforcement certification next week. Terry Poland, who had been the police chief of the...
Oakland police chief resigns and offers to give up law enforcement certificate
LINCOLN – The police chief in Oakland, under fire since a state audit revealed that he’d used $15,000 in city funds for personal items, has resigned, and is giving up his license to work as a law enforcement officer. Terry Poland, who had served as police chief in...
$85M health education building at Kearney will move NU toward filling rural health shortages
Even before the coronavirus pandemic exacerbated the situation beginning in 2020, Nebraska was projecting a shortage of health care professionals, particularly in rural areas. The University of Nebraska Medical Center has long expected a shortage of 5,435 nurses by 2025, which combined with an aging population will seriously squeeze health care options in several areas of the state.
Judge orders Omahan charged in weekend slaying to be held on no bail
A judge has ordered an Omaha man charged with second-degree murder to be held on no bail. Jordan Humphrey, 21, is accused of fatally shooting Dayton Wenz, 18, on Saturday night near 34th and Davenport streets. Police were called to the area about 11 p.m. Saturday to investigate a report...
Omaha police investigating homicide
OMAHA — Omaha police are investigating a homicide that occurred Friday morning in an apartment building. Officers were called to Florence Tower, 5100 Florence Blvd., at 8:45 a.m. to investigate a shooting. When they arrived, the officers found a body inside one of the apartments. The slaying was the...
Omaha police officer accused of domestic assault resigns; charge was dismissed
An Omaha police officer who had been charged in January with third-degree domestic assault has resigned from the department. Brittney Taylor, 34, resigned her position in late June, a spokesman for the department said. The misdemeanor domestic assault charge was dismissed that month due to lack of cooperation from the alleged victim, Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said Wednesday.
Omaha convenience store worker accused of stealing $37,000 in just over a month
A 21-year-old woman has been charged with felony theft after she was accused of stealing more than $37,000 in about a month while working at an Omaha convenience store. The woman was arrested Friday after a complaint was filed with the Omaha Police Department by the district manager of the Casey's convenience store chain. A Douglas County Court judge on Monday ordered the woman to be held on 10% of $150,000 bail, meaning she must pay $15,000 to be released from jail.
Omaha zoo names new president and CEO
OMAHA — Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium has named Dr. Luis Padilla as its next president and CEO. Padilla, who turns 48 on Monday, will replace Dennis Pate after Pate retires later this year. Padilla's first day at the Omaha zoo will be Nov. 14. Padilla currently serves...
Man dies from injuries sustained in Benson house fire
A 71-year-old man who was critically injured Saturday in a fire at his Benson neighborhood home later died at an Omaha hospital, Omaha police said. James L. Campbell died after he was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, police reported. A 43-year-old woman, Laci M. Campbell, was taken to the hospital to be treated for burns to her left hand and smoke inhalation, the report said.
Clouds of purple martins returning to midtown Omaha
Big numbers of purple martins are returning to midtown Omaha. Local birder Justin Rink said he spotted around 10,000 on several trees near 42nd and Farnam streets. That’s a few blocks east of where Rink and other local birders used to see 50,000 to 75,000 each summer. “They peak...
La Vista couple fall for each other after being set up by bowling group
You could say Brooke Kelly was bowled over by Eric Aleshire. Or more correctly, by all the people at the bowling fundraiser who wanted her to meet her future husband. A fellow teacher, Tina Falk, told her how a retired member of the staff, Diane Aleshire, was going to be on the same team for the charity event and how she wanted to set her up with Diane’s son.
