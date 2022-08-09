ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weber County, UT

Two Tooele houses struck by lightning in yesterday’s storm

TOOELE, Utah — Two houses were struck by lightning Wednesday night during a thunderstorm. Officials said there were no injuries, but some damage. Deputy Fire Chief Jed Colovich from the Tooele City Fire Department said one house had damage to its electrical outlets. The other house had damage to its sprinkler timer.
TOOELE, UT
Pickleball: The spread of the sport across Utah

WEST JORDAN, Utah — It was just two years ago that the city of West Jordan opened its first pickleball courts. Now, with 20 courts across the city, the sport tops the list of favorite summer activities across Utah and an empty court is a rare site. And Pickleball...
WEST JORDAN, UT
Canyon School District making safety a top priority for the new year

SALT LAKE CITY — The school shooting in Uvalde, Texas prompted some Utah schools to reevaluate their safety practices and policies. Over the summer, Canyons School District’s Emergency Management Team (EMT) conducted an internal audit of all the safety and security protocols of schools within the district. Officials said this review was intended to enhance security and to ensure that protocols are being followed.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Child dies after hit and run in West Valley

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — West Valley City Police have released a description of a car possibly involved in a fatal hit and run last night. Police think an 11-year-old boy was hit by a silver or gray colored pickup truck. Police think it could be a Toyota Tacoma or something similar. This car should have front-end damage.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
Alpine School District restricts 52 library books

ALPINE, Utah — When school resumes in the Alpine School District, students will need parental permission to check out 52 specific books from the library. The books in question are currently under review, while the district develops its policy to handle book complaints. Earlier this week, the district voted to temporarily restrict availability to the 52 books that have been under review since last month.
ALPINE, UT
Car fire, explosions, temporarily shut down I-15 in Davis County

SUNSET, Utah — A car’s mechanical malfunction led to a car fire, then a grassfire, and then explosions on northbound I-15 in Davis County on Thursday. The Utah Highway Patrol said a car pulled to the side of the northbound freeway near 1800 North in Sunset after the driver heard a loud noise in the engine. Sgt. Cam Roden said the car soon caught fire and that those inside the car were able to escape without injury.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
Breeze Airways announces additional flights out of Provo Airport

PROVO, Utah — Less than a week after beginning non-stop service to San Francisco, Breeze Airways announced Wednesday two additional flights out of Provo Airport. Starting Nov. 2, the Utah-based airline will offer non-stop service from Provo to Phoenix twice a week (Wednesday and Saturday). The airline will also offer a one-stop/no-plane change service to Charleston, South Carolina.
PROVO, UT
BYU study finds lower voter turnout among certain demographics

PROVO, Utah — A study out of BYU and the University of Virginia researched differences in voter turnout by demographics, and found that minorities, voters under 30 and Democrats are all less likely to vote. The study also found that Republicans over 30 had the highest rate of voter turnout.
PROVO, UT
CEO and President of Intermountain Healthcare announces resignation

SALT LAKE CITY — Dr. Marc Harrison, the CEO and president of Intermountain Healthcare announced Thursday he will be resigning from the position later this year. He has held the position since 2016. He accepted a position to oversee a healthcare platform business for General Catalyst. “Marc has helped...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
American Fork Police take Walmart shooting suspect into custody

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — American Fork Police announced Friday that the suspect in a shooting at a Walmart parking lot that led to an eventual Amber Alert earlier this week was taken into custody. Police say 29-year-old Danny Sihalath was located by authorities and taken into custody. He was...
AMERICAN FORK, UT
Famous Dave’s sticks to its roots in a fast-casual environment

SALT LAKE CITY — Famous Dave’s made it a point to remain true to their BBQ roots when they opened their first ever Quick ‘Que location in the nation, right here in South Salt Lake. They’ve converted what was once a KFC into a quick and convenient remix of their dine-in locations.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT

