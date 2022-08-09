Read full article on original website
Two Tooele houses struck by lightning in yesterday’s storm
TOOELE, Utah — Two houses were struck by lightning Wednesday night during a thunderstorm. Officials said there were no injuries, but some damage. Deputy Fire Chief Jed Colovich from the Tooele City Fire Department said one house had damage to its electrical outlets. The other house had damage to its sprinkler timer.
Fire starts up in Wasatch County near town of Daniel, quickly extinguished
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — Utah Fire Info says the Magpie Hill Fire has been fully extinguished. WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A new fire started up Wednesday afternoon in Wasatch County. Fire in Wasatch County. According to Utah Fire Info, the Magpie Hill Fire is located up on a...
Pickleball: The spread of the sport across Utah
WEST JORDAN, Utah — It was just two years ago that the city of West Jordan opened its first pickleball courts. Now, with 20 courts across the city, the sport tops the list of favorite summer activities across Utah and an empty court is a rare site. And Pickleball...
Canyon School District making safety a top priority for the new year
SALT LAKE CITY — The school shooting in Uvalde, Texas prompted some Utah schools to reevaluate their safety practices and policies. Over the summer, Canyons School District’s Emergency Management Team (EMT) conducted an internal audit of all the safety and security protocols of schools within the district. Officials said this review was intended to enhance security and to ensure that protocols are being followed.
Child dies after hit and run in West Valley
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — West Valley City Police have released a description of a car possibly involved in a fatal hit and run last night. Police think an 11-year-old boy was hit by a silver or gray colored pickup truck. Police think it could be a Toyota Tacoma or something similar. This car should have front-end damage.
Utah Highway Patrol once again urging drivers to slow down
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol is once again asking drivers to watch their speed and slow down. In a Facebook posting on Wednesday, the UHP says “Weather is finally out of the 100s,” the post read. “Now let’s see it with your speeds.”
Woman warns of being followed at local store, police say you should report it
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — A Utah woman says she was followed by two suspicious men at an area Target recently. Cottonwood Heights Police say they want you to report it when things like that happen — even if you think it’s not worth law enforcement’s time. This...
Alpine School District restricts 52 library books
ALPINE, Utah — When school resumes in the Alpine School District, students will need parental permission to check out 52 specific books from the library. The books in question are currently under review, while the district develops its policy to handle book complaints. Earlier this week, the district voted to temporarily restrict availability to the 52 books that have been under review since last month.
Car fire, explosions, temporarily shut down I-15 in Davis County
SUNSET, Utah — A car’s mechanical malfunction led to a car fire, then a grassfire, and then explosions on northbound I-15 in Davis County on Thursday. The Utah Highway Patrol said a car pulled to the side of the northbound freeway near 1800 North in Sunset after the driver heard a loud noise in the engine. Sgt. Cam Roden said the car soon caught fire and that those inside the car were able to escape without injury.
Salt Lake City School District students and staff get free UTA passes
SALT LAKE CITY — Students and staff in the Salt Lake City School District are getting free UTA passes, just in time for the new school year. The passes come from a partnership between the district, city, UTA and the Salt Lake Education Foundation. Mayor Erin Mendenhall herself handed...
Breeze Airways announces additional flights out of Provo Airport
PROVO, Utah — Less than a week after beginning non-stop service to San Francisco, Breeze Airways announced Wednesday two additional flights out of Provo Airport. Starting Nov. 2, the Utah-based airline will offer non-stop service from Provo to Phoenix twice a week (Wednesday and Saturday). The airline will also offer a one-stop/no-plane change service to Charleston, South Carolina.
BYU study finds lower voter turnout among certain demographics
PROVO, Utah — A study out of BYU and the University of Virginia researched differences in voter turnout by demographics, and found that minorities, voters under 30 and Democrats are all less likely to vote. The study also found that Republicans over 30 had the highest rate of voter turnout.
CEO and President of Intermountain Healthcare announces resignation
SALT LAKE CITY — Dr. Marc Harrison, the CEO and president of Intermountain Healthcare announced Thursday he will be resigning from the position later this year. He has held the position since 2016. He accepted a position to oversee a healthcare platform business for General Catalyst. “Marc has helped...
American Fork Police take Walmart shooting suspect into custody
AMERICAN FORK, Utah — American Fork Police announced Friday that the suspect in a shooting at a Walmart parking lot that led to an eventual Amber Alert earlier this week was taken into custody. Police say 29-year-old Danny Sihalath was located by authorities and taken into custody. He was...
Canyons School District starting the year with a teacher and staff shortage
SALT LAKE CITY — The first day of school for Canyons School District is fast approaching. Like many others, this district is dealing with a teacher and staff shortage. According to Canyons School District Spokesman Jeff Haney, there are 10 teaching spots available in both general and special education.
Video shows chaotic scene of American Fork burglary suspect fleeing Walmart parking lot, suspect remains at large
AMERICAN FORK, Utah– Police are still looking for a man at the center of a now-canceled Amber Alert from late Tuesday night. The suspect, 29-year-old Danny Sihalath, reportedly fled the scene of a burglary at a Walmart in American Fork after being told multiple times by police to stop.
Back-to-school shopping this year will have families navigating rising prices
SALT LAKE CITY — As school draws near, families are expected to spend more on back-to-school shopping this year. Families shopping for school supplies will have to navigate higher prices caused by inflation. “Families with kids in elementary through high school, are expecting to spend around $864 on average....
Victim of early morning shooting in Draper identified, suspect still at large
DRAPER, Utah — One man is dead after a shooting in Draper outside the Heritage at Draper Apartments early this morning, and the suspect is still at large. On Thursday afternoon, police identified the shooting victim as Remey Rowland, age 33. Police said Rowland did not live at the apartments.
Flash flood warning issued for Parleys burn scar Friday evening
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service (NWS) out of Salt Lake City issued a flash flood warning for Salt Lake County Friday evening. The warning is for the Parleys burn scar and is in effect until 8:15 p.m. Additionally, a severe storm passed through portions of Weber...
Famous Dave’s sticks to its roots in a fast-casual environment
SALT LAKE CITY — Famous Dave’s made it a point to remain true to their BBQ roots when they opened their first ever Quick ‘Que location in the nation, right here in South Salt Lake. They’ve converted what was once a KFC into a quick and convenient remix of their dine-in locations.
