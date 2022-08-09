Read full article on original website
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs. Z Flip 3: What are the differences?
The Galaxy Z Flip 4, unveiled at Samsung’s August Unpacked event, is a polarizing, pioneering phone — a device that compels us to nostalgically swoon over the ol’ flip phone design, but adds a futuristic, foldable twist. Not everyone digs the Z Flip series’ form factor; many prefer their gigantic, unbending phones. However, others are warming up to the idea of slamming one’s phone shut with a satisfying “snap.”
How to change your display refresh rate on Windows 11
Some monitors and laptop displays offer refresh rates well above the standard 60Hz, especially if you have a gaming laptop or gaming monitor. But who says they only need to be used for buttery smooth frame rates in games?. Being able to adjust your display's refresh rate to make the...
Did Google just tease the Pixel 7 announcement date?
Google just posted a tweet that could have leaked a potential announcement date for the Pixel 7. Through a simple equation, the Twitter hype machine has been fired up into overdrive as many users have been figuring out what the solution means, with many pointing to a Pixel event date. But is it really that, or could it just be a random tweet? Let’s get into it.
How much storage do I need on my laptop?
Part of finding the best laptop for you is answering the question, “How much storage do I need on my laptop?” Storage space refers to your computer’s capacity for storing files and data. The more storage space you have, the more documents, images, or files your PC can hold, and the faster it can recall them when needed. More is almost always better, but it’s about balancing want versus need, price versus impact.
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro launched - compact design, Hi-Fi, 360 audio and more
Samsung is turning up the heat in the wireless earbuds arena. The company just revealed the new Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, and they're feature packed, bringing Hi-Fi audio quality, 360 audio and active noise cancellation to the mix, just to name a few. Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro pricing and availability.
Where to buy Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 — best pre-order deals
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is here and, as you expected, it’s pretty expensive!. This foldable phone has always been the ultra-premium jewel in Samsung’s crown, and the $1,799 price tag proves it. But there are some pre-order deals that make this a far more tempting purchase.
iPhone 14 Pro price hike now looks like a lock — here's why
With Apple set to launch the iPhone 14 soon, one of the biggest questions is whether it will keep the same price tag as the $799 iPhone 13. Unfortunately, all four iPhone 14 models might get a price hike, and it could be thanks to the iPhone 14 Pro getting a major storage upgrade.
Back to school deal: Surface Go 2 with Type Cover bundle for just $348
The Microsoft Surface Go 2 is more affordable than ever thanks to today's back to school deals. For a limited time, you can get the Surface Go 2 for just $274 (opens in new tab)at Amazon. Usually, you'd expect to pay $400 for this tablet, so that's $126 off. This marks the Surface Go 2's lowest price since its release. This is one of the best Surface device deals of the season.
Razer Kishi game controller for Android phones returns to $45 deal price
Razer's Kishi Android game controller turns your phone into a Nintendo Switch-like handheld. And for a limited time, this nifty gadget can be yours for a fraction of its regular price. Best Buy currently offers the Razer Kishi Android Game Controller for $44.99 (opens in new tab). That's $35 off...
The best back to school Apple deals right now
Apple fans in search of the best back-to-school savings won't have to look too far. Apple and our favorite go-to retailers are currently offering significant discounts on Apple gear. So far, the Apple Education Store (opens in new tab) has the best exclusive discounts this back to school season. Students,...
Spider-Man Remastered: This is how it runs on PC
Spider-Man Remastered on PC is a mixed bag; my tests on a high-end gaming desktop were full of frame-rate issues, poorly optimized ray tracing, audio bugs, and visual glitches (e.g. flickering, warping and occasional stuttering). On the other hand, tests on a decently powerful gaming laptop went a lot smoother, providing mostly stable frame rates, although visual and audio issues remained prevalent.
Motorola Razr 5G falls to $799 amidst moto Razr 2022 launch
The Motorola Razr 5G reimagines the brand's iconic Razr flip phone. Amid reports of the Moto Razr 2022 preorder launch in China (opens in new tab), its predecessor is now heavily discounted. Currently, Best Buy offers the 2020 Motorola Razr for $799 (opens in new tab). Typically, it retails for...
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 pre-order deals and free offers
Galaxy Z Flip 4 preorder deals are now available at Samsung and select wireless carriers. Pricing for the Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 starts at $999, however, there are several ways to save when you preorder today. Slated for an August 26 release, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 brings enhancements...
Spider-Man Remastered on Steam Deck absolutely slaps — here are the best settings
Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is now on Steam Deck. How does this beasty game run on this portable system?. Because sure, we’ve seen how Spider-Man runs on PC, but you can make anything look amazing if you throw an RTX 3080 at it. A far greater task for developer Nixxes is to make this incredible game look and play well on the pared-back Zen 2 + RDNA 2 architecture of the Steam Deck.
AirPods could be getting a game-changing feature in 2023
Apple’s AirPods could be getting a USB-C charging port — replacing the current Lightning connector in 2023. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo took to Twitter to make the prediction that all of Apple’s portable audio products will make the switch to this connector. It may be a little annoying for those who already have Lightning cables, but will make them so much more convenient in the long term.
Epic back to school laptop deal takes $300 off the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3
Lenovo's IdeaPad Gaming 3 is the best laptops for school and gaming. If you're shopping around for the best college laptop under $700, this deal is for you. Currently, the Lenovo Gaming 3 with RTX 3050 GPU is on sale for $639 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy. Formerly $939, that's $300 in savings and a stellar price for this configuration. This is one of the best back to school laptop deals up for grabs today.
Harvestella — Everything we know so far
I’ve always wanted to get into an RPG farming sim, but nothing has really appealed to me so far — that is until I watched the trailer for Harvestella. It looks like Final Fantasy and Rune Factory had a baby and you sprinkled in some Stardew Valley. Harvestella’s...
