Tuscaloosa, AL

Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week: Pastor Matthew Wilson

Praise 93.3 & 790 WTSK salutes our Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week Rev. Dr. Matthew Wilson of the Providence Missionary Baptist Church of Marion, Alabama. Pastor Wilson is a powerful speaker, pastor and has a heart for Tuscaloosa, Marion and West Alabama. He is a strong advocate for the community and our youth and works tirelessly.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Stillman College Seeks To Involve Community In Upcoming Events

In college, there are many memorable events that happen throughout the year. Homecoming is undeniably the most anticipated event in college, especially at a HBCU. It's like a family reunion on campus when everyone returns and hits the scene. The parties are non-stop, the food is always good and the overall atmosphere is like no other.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Popular Tuscaloosa BBQ Restaurant Closes It’s Doors

There is another Tuscaloosa business that has announced its closing. Tuscaloosa has plenty of great bbq restaurants that residents hold close to their hearts. Full moon bbq is a t town favorite. There is no way you can mention bbq in Alabama and not speak about Dreamland Bbq. The place...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

TCSO Seeks Assistance Searching for a Local Runaway Teen

According to a post via the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, authorities are seeking public assistance in the search for a runaway 16-year-old local. Grace Elizabeth Miller, 16, was last seen on July 29, 2022 in the 15000 block of Jackson Trace Road near Coker, Alabama. The teen's description...
COKER, AL
Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa Now Has A New Weird Fast Food Item

There is a new food item in Tuscaloosa and I have to admit, it's really weird. I'm shocked a fast food restaurant would even attempt to sell this. In the past, I recall fast food restaurants trying out some pretty odd menu items. There was a time when KFC was...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

UPDATE: The Blue Plate Restaurant In Northport

We love our local businesses, especially our local eateries. Recently, I wrote a story on local restaurants (as well as others across Alabama) and the latest scores from the Health Department. Many restaurants were mentioned, but The Blue Plate in Northport got the most attention. It's a great restaurant!. The...
NORTHPORT, AL
Praise 93.3

Which Celebrity Has a $1.2M Tuscaloosa Mansion with a Panic Room?

You know I love looking at homes that I know I can’t afford. Well, In my latest adventure in scrolling and trolling I landed upon The U.S. Sun. I couldn’t believe my eyes but The U.S. Sun showcased our beloved hometown celebrity, Deontay Wilder. “The Bronze Bomber lives in a stunning $1.2 million mansion in Alabama which backs onto the famous and picturesque Lake Tuscaloosa,” said The U.S. Sun.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Wanted: Grill Thief Near Bryant-Denny Stadium

We all live in a digital world. The internet is proof of that!. With all the security cameras, video doorbells, motion-activated lights, and of course nosey neighbors, how could anyone get away with a crime?. Apparently, this guy didn’t get the memo. He thought he got away sight unseen,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Missing Alabama Kangaroo Found Swimming In Lake Tuscaloosa

Yes, that's a kangaroo swimming. Before we go any further, let's see just how we got here. It feels like missing kangaroos in Alabama is becoming a monthly occurrence. Do you remember when the Winfield kangaroo went missing and the capture was caught on camera?. Winfield Police Department confirmed the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

UPDATE: Nebraska Woman Struck on Jack Warner Parkway Dies

A Nebraska woman who was struck by a vehicle in Tuscaloosa Thursday evening has died, police sources said. Stephanie Taylor, a spokeswoman for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said the victim was walking on a sidewalk near the intersection of Jack Warner Parkway and Hackberry lane when a passing driver reportedly lost control of her 1999 Buick Century, drove onto the sidewalk and struck the woman.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Praise 93.3

Praise 93.3 plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

