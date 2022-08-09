Read full article on original website
13newsnow.com
Youngkin implies parents should know if school children are LGBTQ+. Virginia advocacy groups disagree.
NORFOLK, Va. — Several Virginia advocacy groups criticized Gov. Glenn Youngkin's remarks implying educators should be required to inform parents of their kids’ sexual orientation and gender identity. The Republican governor made the comments in a recent interview with the ABC-affiliated news outlet WJLA in Washington, D.C., when...
13newsnow.com
North Carolina's Appalachian State University defrauded of almost $2 million in international scheme, DOJ says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three men have been extradited from the United Kingdom and face charges tied to email fraud schemes that affected businesses and colleges in North Carolina, Virginia, and Texas. Of those three men, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said two are charged with defrauding Appalachian State University out of $1.9 million.
13newsnow.com
Virginia politicians celebrate PACT Act expanding veteran healthcare
The PACT Act is being heralded as the largest expansion to veteran healthcare in 30 years. "This bill, it literally is going to save lives," said Rep. Elaine Luria.
13newsnow.com
Check it out: Rare 'rainbow cloud' spotted over Virginia
HAMILTON, Va. — It's safe to say we have all seen a rainbow before. The bright and colorful band that shows up following rain storms can be stunning. Sky watchers in Hamilton, Virginia, were treated to a more unique rainbow phenomenon on Wednesday evening. Several viewers sent photos and...
13newsnow.com
Forecast: Flood watch in effect through midnight as Hampton Roads expects heavy rain and storms
There is a flood advisory in effect through midnight as Hampton Roads areas expect anywhere from one to three inches of rain. Things are cooling off though.
