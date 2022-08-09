Read full article on original website
Related
A Refresher Driver’s Test For St Cloud Drivers (Opinion)
In an effort to make the streets of St Cloud safer for us all, I think a recap of just plain common sense needs to be readdressed for some. Just about every day I encounter a driver that could benefit from brushing up on the common sense about operating their motor vehicle.
Patrol: Excuses for Speeding During July Enforcement Campaign
ST. PAUL -- Law enforcement agencies across the state ticketed nearly 19,000 drivers for speeding last month. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the extra speed enforcement throughout the month of July included 300 agencies. Thirty-seven agencies reported speeds of 100 miles an hour or more. Some examples of...
Purses Stolen From An Apartment; Scooter Stolen in St. Cloud
The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a burglary on the 300 block of 3rd Avenue South where some items were taken from a garage. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the items were new and in a box. They are faucets, pictures, a garage door opener and miscellaneous items.
It’s Illegal to Have a Muddy Vehicle in This Minnesota Town
We have all heard for years that Minnesota has some "dumb laws". In fact, there is a website where you can check out all of the dumb/strange laws that are still on the books in Minnesota. Most of which are not enforced. Like the "no eating hamburgers on Sundays". I think all of us (unless you are a vegetarian) have eaten a hamburger on a Sunday at some point in our lives.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stolen Go Cart in St. Cloud and Damage to the Train Museum in Waite Park
Waite Park Police is reporting that someone damaged the Train Museum in Waite Park on 3rd Street North. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the backdoor was kicked in and two windows were broken out on the train engines. St. Cloud Police is reporting a...
Living In A High Crime Area Of St Cloud Is My Main Entertainment
I rent an apartment in St Cloud for during the week and commute back to Fargo or Detroit Lakes on the weekends. Seems most every week there is some kind of crazy and sometimes criminal activity going on. Sounds of gun shots aren't that uncommon and those little "Fast & Furious" cars racing by can be annoying.
DNR Awards Grant to St. Joseph for New Park Project
ST. JOSEPH -- A planned new park in St. Joseph has just been awarded some grant money from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Community Development Director Nate Keller says the city is getting a $250,000 matching grant for East Park. The city will also have to kick in $250,000.
The Minnesota State Patrol Needs Your Help By Doing This Today!
Which State Highway Patrol has the best-looking Cruiser? Our Minnesota State Highway Patrol would love for you to pick theirs! Let's help show our Minnesota pride by placing our votes today. PLACE YOUR VOTE TODAY. By clicking HERE, you can find all the best photos that were submitted for the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Waite Avenue to Close for Reconstruction
WAITE PARK -- A street that divides St. Cloud and Waite Park will be closed for reconstruction starting next week. Waite Avenue will close on Monday from 2nd Street South to Division Street, and from Division Street to 1st Street North. The closure is expected to last until late September.
Bridge Repairs to Prompt Lane Closures on I-94 in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- Bridge repairs will cause some traffic headaches on Interstate 94 starting the week of August 15th. Crews will begin prepping the work zone between Highway 23 in St. Cloud and Stearns County Road 138 on Monday. The work includes installing temporary crossovers in the median of the interstate. It will prompt periodic lane closures, lane shifts, and reduced speeds through late August.
Lightning Zaps Car In NW Minnesota
Lightning can be a pretty scary thing but I always heard that you were safe in a car because the rubber tires grounded the vehicle. Not sure if that is true but sounds logical to me. However, it is possible to have your vehicle struck by lightning. According to WCCO...
Mayor Kleis Would Like Housing Added in These Areas of Downtown of St. Cloud
St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis revealed his 2023 budget plan Monday night at the city council meeting. He made clear revitalizing the downtown is a top priority and to accomplish this he'd like to add housing. Kleis says they currently have 300 housing units downtown which includes subsidized housing, rentals and market rate housing. He'd like to see the total amount of housing available make it to 1,000 units. More on this.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3rd South St. Cloud Shooting Suspect Arrested
ST. CLOUD -- Authorities have arrested the third and final suspect in a July 6th shooting in south St. Cloud. Twenty-eight-year-old Daquan Ledbetter was booked into the Stearns County Jail on Monday. Ledbetter and two other suspects, 26-year-old Bryant Garth II and 20-year-old Jamarcus Morris are accused of firing multiple...
Memorial Bench Dedicated for Fallen St. Joseph Firefighter
ST. JOSEPH -- The St. Joseph Fire Department honored one of their own Tuesday night. The department dedicated a memorial bench for former St. Joseph Fire Captain Andy Loso. Loso passed away in November at the age of 42 after getting COVID while in the line of duty. He served...
Save Money – It’s Money Matters
ST. CLOUD -- A recall of chocolate truffles, a reason to save receipts from “back to school” shopping, the best vehicles in holding their value and news on the St. Cloud housing market headline this week’s episode of “It’s Money Matters” with Kelly Cordes on WJON.
St. Cloud Lawyer Explains The Law Conflict With Marijuana in MN
A new law in Minnesota that took effect July 1 allows for the selling of some THC products which includes edibles and beverages. Some area cities have imposed or are considering imposing a moratorium on the selling of these edibles and beverages. St. Cloud lawyer Mike Bryant from Bradshaw & Bryant joined me on WJON. He says federally marijuana products are still illegal which is why only cash is accepted and these businesses don't use banks. Learn about on this new law.
St. Cloud Man Sentenced for Raping, Impregnating Teenage Girl
ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has been sentenced to prison for raping a teenage girl and impregnating her. A Stearns County judge has sentenced 43-year-old Carlos Calachij Gutierrez to 14 years and four months in prison after he pleaded guilty to 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct in June. St....
St. Cloud Got 1 1/4 Inch of Rain Friday Morning
UNDATED -- An early morning rain shower brought some much-needed rain to central Minnesota Friday morning. The National Weather Service says St. Cloud officially had 1.24 inches of rain at the St. Cloud Regional Airport. For the month of August, we've now had 2.23 inches of rain. For the summer...
Summer Does Not End On Labor Day!
Well, officially anyway. In my mind Summer lasts until the nice weather goes away. The nice weather can continue well into October. We do have a cooler forecast for next week but the nice days will hopefully bounce back and we'll have a nice fall. Here we are, just about...
Looking For A Different Kind Of Maze Experience? Try This Minnesota Hemp Maze
On cooler days like today, I often find myself thinking about fall. Whether it's spending time with friends and family at an orchard, doing a corn maze (don't forget that the LARGEST corn maze around is just down the road from Saint Cloud in Foley), or simply watching the producers out in the fields as they start to reap what they spent all summer growing. But what if you wanted to try something other than a corn maze? One Minnesota farm in Southern Minnesota is offering a hemp maze and what they call 'Canna-Disc' golf.
WJON
St. Cloud, MN
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0