Read full article on original website
Related
hackernoon.com
The Essays of Adam Smith: Of the Affinity between Music, Dancing, and Poetry.
In the second part of the preceding Essay I have mentioned the connection between the two arts of Music and Dancing, formed by the Rhythmus, as the ancients termed it, or, as we call it, the tune or measure that equally regulates both. The Essays of Adam Smith, by Adam...
hackernoon.com
David Copperfield: Chapter 50 - Mr. Peggotty's Dream Comes True
By this time, some months had passed since our interview on the bank of the river with Martha. I had never seen her since, but she had communicated with Mr. Peggotty on several occasions. Nothing had come of her zealous intervention; nor could I infer, from what he told me, that any clue had been obtained, for a moment, to Emily’s fate. I confess that I began to despair of her recovery, and gradually to sink deeper and deeper into the belief that she was dead.
28 Times Filmmakers Failed To Notice Major Mistakes, So Viewers Caught Them Instead
Uhhh, that's not the Rachel Green I know...
Comments / 0