The ABC cheat sheet for creating a Discord Bot account is simple. Use this article to learn how to: create a Discord bot and add it to the server. Get the full list of channels from the server; get a snapshot of Discord members and their roles. The bot's private password is your private password so don't share it with anybody and use a password manager if necessary. Use the token in the bot's name to create an invite URL for an invite to join a server. The token in this case is necessary.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO