Nick’s Kids Dedicates Organization’s 19th Habitat for Humanity Championship House
Terry Saban bent the rules for a good cause and dedicated the 19th "Championship" house her nonprofit organization has built in partnership with Habitat for Humanity in Tuscaloosa. Kanika Cotton and her two children were the guests of honor at a ceremony Thursday morning at their new Habitat home on...
PHOTOS: First Day of School in Tuscaloosa 2022
Take a look at some photos from the first day of the 2022-2023 school year here in West Alabama!. Tuscaloosa Restaurants and Businesses That Opened in 2022. New Year... New Tuscaloosa restaurants and businesses! 2022 welcomed in some great spots for shopping, good eats and business in the Druid City area.
Stillman College Giving Away Needed Sanitary Items In Tuscaloosa
It's back-to-school season in West Alabama and Stillman College is doing its part to help the community stay safe this upcoming school year. Many may feel like we're out of the woods when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the CDC data tracker, nationwide COVID-19 cases are just over 90,000,000.
Monuments Toppled by Vandals in Evergreen Cemetery to Finally Be Repaired
Five months after several graves were vandalized in Tuscaloosa's Evergreen Cemetery, a contractor is preparing to restore eight headstones that were pulled down earlier this year. The damage was first reported by WVUA 23 in March of this year, and fixing the damage has been long a priority for Tuscaloosa...
Tuscaloosa’s College Hill Baptist Hosts Free Back-to-School Bash
Tuscaloosa’s College Hill Baptist Church is hosting a FREE “Back to School Bash” to help support students and families headed into the new school year. The church is located at 600 24th Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404. At College Hill, they want the youth to be "Change...
Stillman College Seeks To Involve Community In Upcoming Events
In college, there are many memorable events that happen throughout the year. Homecoming is undeniably the most anticipated event in college, especially at a HBCU. It's like a family reunion on campus when everyone returns and hits the scene. The parties are non-stop, the food is always good and the overall atmosphere is like no other.
Popular Tuscaloosa BBQ Restaurant Closes It’s Doors
There is another Tuscaloosa business that has announced its closing. Tuscaloosa has plenty of great bbq restaurants that residents hold close to their hearts. Full moon bbq is a t town favorite. There is no way you can mention bbq in Alabama and not speak about Dreamland Bbq. The place...
Breaking: Alabama Dollar General Distribution Center Closed After Rat Infestation
But unfortunately, it is so. And we have video proof. Possible recalls and store shutdowns may be coming. If you remember recently Family Dollar went through a similar problem. More than 1000 rodents were found inside a Family Dollar distribution facility in Arkansas. This facility supplied Alabama stores. Tuscaloosa Family...
Tuscaloosa Now Has A New Weird Fast Food Item
There is a new food item in Tuscaloosa and I have to admit, it's really weird. I'm shocked a fast food restaurant would even attempt to sell this. In the past, I recall fast food restaurants trying out some pretty odd menu items. There was a time when KFC was...
UPDATE: The Blue Plate Restaurant In Northport
We love our local businesses, especially our local eateries. Recently, I wrote a story on local restaurants (as well as others across Alabama) and the latest scores from the Health Department. Many restaurants were mentioned, but The Blue Plate in Northport got the most attention. It's a great restaurant!. The...
Which Celebrity Has a $1.2M Tuscaloosa Mansion with a Panic Room?
You know I love looking at homes that I know I can’t afford. Well, In my latest adventure in scrolling and trolling I landed upon The U.S. Sun. I couldn’t believe my eyes but The U.S. Sun showcased our beloved hometown celebrity, Deontay Wilder. “The Bronze Bomber lives in a stunning $1.2 million mansion in Alabama which backs onto the famous and picturesque Lake Tuscaloosa,” said The U.S. Sun.
Wanted: Grill Thief Near Bryant-Denny Stadium
We all live in a digital world. The internet is proof of that!. With all the security cameras, video doorbells, motion-activated lights, and of course nosey neighbors, how could anyone get away with a crime?. Apparently, this guy didn’t get the memo. He thought he got away sight unseen,...
Nick’s Kids Foundation Donates $1M To Tuscaloosa
At this year's annual Nick's Kids luncheon, Nick and Terry Saban, along with the Nick's Kids foundation, presented the city of Tuscaloosa with a massive million dollar donation. The donation is meant to go toward the newly proposed Saban Discovery Center which was approved to move into the design phase...
Breaking: Tuscaloosa, AL McDonald’s Now Serving McFlurries
Who hasn’t pulled into a McDonald’s wanting a McFlurry, a milkshake, or just a plain vanilla cone to hear the dreaded words “Sorry but our machine is out of order”!. We have all felt the need to join the lawsuit filed against McDonald’s for false advertising. Why are these frozen treats on the menu yet I never leave holding one?
Missing Alabama Kangaroo Found Swimming In Lake Tuscaloosa
Yes, that's a kangaroo swimming. Before we go any further, let's see just how we got here. It feels like missing kangaroos in Alabama is becoming a monthly occurrence. Do you remember when the Winfield kangaroo went missing and the capture was caught on camera?. Winfield Police Department confirmed the...
“Dear Tuscaloosa Whataburgers, How Yah Gonna Do Me Like That?”
I think you all can relate to this. You know how it is. All day long you have your taste buds fixed to have a certain something you have been wanting. Now for me, this desire hit right after I had hand surgery. Once I was able to get moving around I didn’t have a taste for much of anything except for one thing.
Former Employee at DCH Northport Charged with Felony Abuse of Patient
A former employee at Northport Medical Center was arrested this week and charged with felony abuse after she allegedly whipped a patient with intellectual disabilities with a phone charging cable, according to new court documents obtained by the Thread. In a deposition filed Thursday, an investigator with the Northport Police...
School Supply Giveaway and More Planned For Hay Court Residents
It's back-to-school season in Tuscaloosa and Townsquare Media has partnered with community organizations to help bring supplies to a local neighborhood. Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Shelton State Community College, and the Tuscaloosa Parks and Recreation Authority have teamed up to collect school supplies for the Hay Court community. There will also...
22 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Mark Ingram
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. Today is a special day as several players to don No. 22 have put together legendary Alabama careers, but let's look at one who helped kickstart the Saban era, Mark Ingram.
