Tuscaloosa, AL

92.9 WTUG

PHOTOS: First Day of School in Tuscaloosa 2022

Take a look at some photos from the first day of the 2022-2023 school year here in West Alabama!. Tuscaloosa Restaurants and Businesses That Opened in 2022. New Year... New Tuscaloosa restaurants and businesses! 2022 welcomed in some great spots for shopping, good eats and business in the Druid City area.
92.9 WTUG

Stillman College Seeks To Involve Community In Upcoming Events

In college, there are many memorable events that happen throughout the year. Homecoming is undeniably the most anticipated event in college, especially at a HBCU. It's like a family reunion on campus when everyone returns and hits the scene. The parties are non-stop, the food is always good and the overall atmosphere is like no other.
92.9 WTUG

Popular Tuscaloosa BBQ Restaurant Closes It's Doors

There is another Tuscaloosa business that has announced its closing. Tuscaloosa has plenty of great bbq restaurants that residents hold close to their hearts. Full moon bbq is a t town favorite. There is no way you can mention bbq in Alabama and not speak about Dreamland Bbq. The place...
92.9 WTUG

Tuscaloosa Now Has A New Weird Fast Food Item

There is a new food item in Tuscaloosa and I have to admit, it's really weird. I'm shocked a fast food restaurant would even attempt to sell this. In the past, I recall fast food restaurants trying out some pretty odd menu items. There was a time when KFC was...
92.9 WTUG

UPDATE: The Blue Plate Restaurant In Northport

We love our local businesses, especially our local eateries. Recently, I wrote a story on local restaurants (as well as others across Alabama) and the latest scores from the Health Department. Many restaurants were mentioned, but The Blue Plate in Northport got the most attention. It's a great restaurant!. The...
92.9 WTUG

Which Celebrity Has a $1.2M Tuscaloosa Mansion with a Panic Room?

You know I love looking at homes that I know I can’t afford. Well, In my latest adventure in scrolling and trolling I landed upon The U.S. Sun. I couldn’t believe my eyes but The U.S. Sun showcased our beloved hometown celebrity, Deontay Wilder. “The Bronze Bomber lives in a stunning $1.2 million mansion in Alabama which backs onto the famous and picturesque Lake Tuscaloosa,” said The U.S. Sun.
92.9 WTUG

Wanted: Grill Thief Near Bryant-Denny Stadium

We all live in a digital world. The internet is proof of that!. With all the security cameras, video doorbells, motion-activated lights, and of course nosey neighbors, how could anyone get away with a crime?. Apparently, this guy didn’t get the memo. He thought he got away sight unseen,...
92.9 WTUG

Nick's Kids Foundation Donates $1M To Tuscaloosa

At this year's annual Nick's Kids luncheon, Nick and Terry Saban, along with the Nick's Kids foundation, presented the city of Tuscaloosa with a massive million dollar donation. The donation is meant to go toward the newly proposed Saban Discovery Center which was approved to move into the design phase...
92.9 WTUG

Breaking: Tuscaloosa, AL McDonald's Now Serving McFlurries

Who hasn’t pulled into a McDonald’s wanting a McFlurry, a milkshake, or just a plain vanilla cone to hear the dreaded words “Sorry but our machine is out of order”!. We have all felt the need to join the lawsuit filed against McDonald’s for false advertising. Why are these frozen treats on the menu yet I never leave holding one?
92.9 WTUG

Missing Alabama Kangaroo Found Swimming In Lake Tuscaloosa

Yes, that's a kangaroo swimming. Before we go any further, let's see just how we got here. It feels like missing kangaroos in Alabama is becoming a monthly occurrence. Do you remember when the Winfield kangaroo went missing and the capture was caught on camera?. Winfield Police Department confirmed the...
92.9 WTUG

School Supply Giveaway and More Planned For Hay Court Residents

It's back-to-school season in Tuscaloosa and Townsquare Media has partnered with community organizations to help bring supplies to a local neighborhood. Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Shelton State Community College, and the Tuscaloosa Parks and Recreation Authority have teamed up to collect school supplies for the Hay Court community. There will also...
92.9 WTUG

22 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Mark Ingram

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. Today is a special day as several players to don No. 22 have put together legendary Alabama careers, but let's look at one who helped kickstart the Saban era, Mark Ingram.
92.9 WTUG

92.9 WTUG plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

