3moji is an upgradeable NFT avatar that grows and evolves forever. Unlike traditional NFTs which can’t be easily changed or upgraded after minting, [3moji NFT] can evolve and grow forever. This is made possible with the [Meta Blocks protocol, which upgrades NFT without changing or altering the meta data. The two-way customizability ensures that your avatar can grow with you and always stay relevant. The future of NFT’s is a platform for other NFT projects and artists to create their own NFT accessories. The base layer is the base layer where you can add an accessory layer of your face.

