5G is Changing the Game for Gamers
Every 5G device can now access bandwidth that isn't currently congested by countless Wi-Fi networks, billions of cellphones, and dozens of satellites. The frequency range used by 5G is much higher than the typical Megahertz range, ranging from 30 to 300 GHz. With a 5G phone, you can send 10 Gigabits or more in a single second. You want to download a movie, you may complete it in under a second, even when hundreds of other users use the same connection!
Ownership, Authenticity and Cloning of NFTs for the Greater Good
It’s a pretty common opinion outside the crypto community that the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) as technology has absolutely no purpose. I disagree, even though a number of its current uses are, almost exclusively, different versions of tricking the uninformed into throwing lots of money into technology they don’t understand. However, they do present a clear path to monetization for artists, something I'll get into after delving into the technical details. For now, let's focus on two problems with NFTs as implemented today.
3moji NFTs: Upgradeable NFT Avatars and NFT Emojis on Solana
3moji is an upgradeable NFT avatar that grows and evolves forever. Unlike traditional NFTs which can’t be easily changed or upgraded after minting, [3moji NFT] can evolve and grow forever. This is made possible with the [Meta Blocks protocol, which upgrades NFT without changing or altering the meta data. The two-way customizability ensures that your avatar can grow with you and always stay relevant. The future of NFT’s is a platform for other NFT projects and artists to create their own NFT accessories. The base layer is the base layer where you can add an accessory layer of your face.
React vs Angular: Why Is React So Much More Popular
We are living in a technology-intervened world where we maintain our hands on the best technologies to develop an application. Angular is the framework and the React is a library that highly helps to generate or develop a web application. When selecting the proper Javascript framework for the development of a web application the developers have got many options available.
