KMZU
Archie James "Jaybird" Rardon
Archie James "Jaybird" Rardon - age 83 of Polo, Missouri passed away Wednesday morning, August 10, 2022. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Dalton Rardon Scholarship in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Polo Community Church in Polo (600 Main St. Polo, MO 64671). The family will receive friends from 6 PM to 8 PM, the evening prior at Stith Funeral Home in Polo. Friends may call after 11 AM Friday at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services at Prairie Ridge Cemetery, west of Polo. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Polo. (660) 354-2214. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
KMZU
Carolyn Joyce Butts
Carolyn Joyce Butts, age 81, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at her residence. Carolyn was born the daughter of Harold and Wilhelmine (Becker) Hanna on October 7, 1940, in St. Joseph, Missouri. She was a 1958 graduate of Central High School, St. Joseph, Missouri. Carolyn met the love of her life, Garland “Leroy” Butts at a basketball game. They were united in marriage on August 8, 1959, in St. Joseph, Missouri. He survives of the home. She worked as a meat wrapper at A&P for many years. Carolyn then worked as a dietician for Hedrick Medical Center for several years. She attended the United Methodist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. Carolyn enjoyed antiques, playing bridge, flowers and plants, and her trip to Kauai. She loved sports, and was an avid Kansas City Chiefs and Royals fan, and especially Kansas Jayhawks basketball.
KMZU
Fredericktown woman seriously injured in Gentry County accident
GENTRY COUNTY – An accident in Gentry County just outside of Albany Thursday evening seriously injured a Fredericktown woman. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle driven by Jerry Mercer of Bethany was westbound, and a Dodge 2500 pick up driven by Skylar Hamilton of Albany was eastbound on 360th Street. Mercer's Dodge Dakota's visibility was reduced as it was following another vehicle on the gravel roadway.
KMZU
Tina man arrested on multiple charges
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. – A Tina man is arrested for various felony charges during a traffic stop this morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates the incident occurred at 7:24 a.m. in Clay County. Lawrence J. Hart, 40, was arrested for a felony warrant issued from Jefferson City regarding a property damage charge, tampering with a motor vehicle, two counts felony possession of a controlled substance, no drivers license, and displaying plates of another vehicle.
KMZU
MU Extension Back to School Supply Drive giving families financial relief for the upcoming school year
CARROLLTON, Mo. – The University of Missouri Extension office in Carrollton is hosting its first ever Back to School Supply Drive next week. KMZU recently sat down with Sue Robison, University of Missouri Extension County Engagement Specialist in Nutrition and Health Education, and Carla Wayland-White, Nutrition Program Associate of Carroll and Ray Counties, to get some insight about the event.
KMZU
Portion of Carroll County Route 41 to close for railroad maintenance
CARROLL COUNTY – Rail maintenance will close a portion of Route 41 between County Roads 270 and 280 in Carroll County sometime this month. MoDOT says contractors for the railroad have planned to schedule a two-day closure between Thursday, Aug. 18 and Friday, Aug. 26. At this time it is unknown when within that time frame the road will be closed. Message boards are near the crossing to alert motorists of the plans. It will be updated when a specific timeline is decided.
