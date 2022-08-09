Read full article on original website
WBTV
Two shot at motel in north Charlotte
An anonymous donor contributed an additional $10,000, bringing the total reward to $11,000. The shooting happened on Reagan Drive, near West Sugar Creek Road and Interstate 85.
WBTV
Investigation continues after two shot at motel in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two people were hurt in an early-morning shooting Friday in north Charlotte. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they got a call at 2:30 a.m. about a shooting on Reagan Drive. It happened at the Travel Inn motel, right near the Shell gas station and McDonald’s off West Sugar Creek Road.
WBTV
Two arrested following shooting in Uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Uptown Charlotte on Thursday evening. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Montford Point Street. Police say the gunfire began as two groups...
WBTV
WBTV pushes American Airlines for answers after Charlotte passengers stranded
These agencies are calling on the community to help combat the gun violence they say is especially plaguing younger people right now.
WBTV
Reward increases for leads in arson at Gastonia favorite Tony’s Ice Cream
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A reward has increased for any information that leads to who set Gastonia’s iconic Tony’s Ice Cream shop on fire. According to the Gastonia Police Department, an anonymous donor contributed an additional $10,000, bringing the total reward to $11,000. Crews with the Gastonia Fire...
WBTV
Detectives investigating deadly shooting in northwest Charlotte
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they got a call at 2:30 a.m. about a shooting at a motel on Reagan Drive, near a McDonald's.
WBTV
One dead after shooting at Hickory furniture store, police say
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they got a call at 2:30 a.m. about a shooting at a motel on Reagan Drive, near a McDonald's.
WBTV
Help needed finding missing Concord teen
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 17-year-old girl from Concord. It has been almost two weeks since Adryanna Prieto was last seen when she left her home in the middle of the night on July 30.
carolinajournal.com
Charlotte judge allegedly shoves delivery driver in parking lot altercation
Charlotte Superior Court Judge Kimberly Best was involved in an altercation that, according to a Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report, resulted in Best pushing and shouting at a delivery driver. Best is currently running for Superior Court Judge in Charlotte after having been appointed to that position by...
WBTV
Charlotte head-on crash kills 1, injures another
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and another hurt following a two-car wreck Wednesday afternoon in northwest Charlotte. The crash was reported around 3:45 p.m. at the 1300 block of Mount Holly-Huntersville Road, near the Brookmere neighborhood. Two cars – a black Hyundai and a gray Honda –...
WBTV
Inside look: ATF Charlotte Field Division vault of illegal firearms, including ghost guns
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ghost guns – getting in the hands of criminals. More and more we’re hearing about local law enforcement seizing illegal ghost guns. At the same time, ATF Charlotte says more and more of these illegal, and for the most part untraceable, firearms are showing up at crime scenes involving youth.
Truck driver springs into action during raging fire in Statesville
Queen City News spoke exclusively with a truck driver who says he went door to door knocking on cab doors to get the drivers away from the fire.
WBTV
Group providing reduced gas prices at Charlotte station
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One gas station will be offering significantly lower prices for a short time in Charlotte as part of the True Cost of Washington Tour. The event, hosted by Americans for Prosperity-North Carolina, will offer gas prices as low as $2.38 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 at the Shell Station at 4936 Albemarle Road.
cn2.com
Victim Runs Inside Bank Asking for Help
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two Rock Hill men were charged with Strong Armed Robbery and Criminal Conspiracy during a home improvement project. The Police Department says Lamar Douglas, 42, and Wali Mel-Quan Rhinehart, 30, got into an argument with the victim who was demolishing a house in the 700 block of Green Street in Rock Hill Thursday morning around 9.
Motorcyclist hit and killed by CDOT pickup in west Charlotte; no charges filed: CMPD
The fatal accident happened at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, in the 2300 block of Freedom Drive.
WBTV
Burglary suspect poses as food delivery person in Gastonia, police say
Troopers say one car crossed the center line, hitting another car head-on.
WBTV
Footage released in violent Lincoln Co. arrest
'This hurts so much': Youth football coaches remember teen killed in shooting. The NC Giants football league is remembering their player who was killed in a shooting on Thursday.
WBTV
CMPD officer involved in fatal Forsyth County shooting placed on administrative leave
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A CMPD officer who fired shots at a murder suspect in Forsyth County has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to the police department. The officer was identified as Detective Paul Weis, of CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT). Police say that placing an...
Two arrested for threatening Rock Hill man, forcing him to drive to bank for cash
The incident happened at 8:44 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, along East Main Street.
WBTV
Suspect poses as food delivery driver, breaks into Gastonia home as burglaries increase in 2022
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Whether it’s a door knock or a doorbell ring, it’s a crime that seems to start the same in one Gastonia neighborhood. Police say some people are posing as bogus delivery workers to target homes. On Audubon Drive in Gastonia, neighbors are concerned about...
